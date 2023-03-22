South Africa to consult with Russia due to Putin's arrest warrant

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has said that the government will have to discuss the arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and consult with the Russian side.

Details: In particular, the minister said that the South African government needs to discuss the issuance of the arrest warrant for the Russian president by the International Criminal Court.

SABC News editor Sophie Mokoena tweeted an excerpt from Pandor's statement.

According to the minister, the South African authorities will have to consult with the Russian side regarding the warrant.

Quote from Pandor: "South Africa will have to look at existing provisions of our legislation. We also will have to have a discussion as Cabinet [of Ministers], as well as with our colleagues in Russia, and really determine the way forward."

In August 2023, Putin plans to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa.

On 19 March, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the President of South Africa, said that the government was "cognisant of our legal obligation. However, between now and the summit we will remain engaged with various relevant stakeholders."

Background:

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who is the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

All member states of the International Criminal Court are now legally bound to detain Putin and bring him to trial. German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann announced that he would execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

Russia responded that the ICC has "no authority" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

