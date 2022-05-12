South Africa court bars some ArcelorMittal workers from strike - union

ArcelorMittal plant is seen in Vanderbijlpark, an industrial city south of Johannesburg
·1 min read

(Reuters) - South Africa's labour court has ordered workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd's steel plants, blast furnaces and coke batteries to be excluded from an ongoing job boycott, after the company argued these are essential services barred from striking by law, the metal-workers union said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) began a strike at Africa's biggest steel company on Wednesday, after wage negotiations broke down last week.

On Wednesday, ArcelorMittal said it had approached the court to seek the exclusion of certain essential workers from the strike citing South African labour law.

"Justice Mahosi of the labour court interdicted the strike temporarily but only for workers in the blast furnaces, coke batteries and the steel plant, until a final judgment has been made," NUMSA said in a statement.

"This means that only workers in these departments are unable to participate in the strike but all other workers can participate."

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase, a housing allowance and payment of 80% of medical insurance costs, against the company's final offer of a 7% wage increase.

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

A NUMSA spokesperson said she could not immediately establish how many of union members worked in the departments affected by the court order but said NUMSA was the biggest union at ArcelorMittal, with about half of the company's permanent employees affiliated to it.

The company, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, had 7,133 permanent workers at the end of 2021, its latest annual report showed.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police investigate woman's murder at Maple Shade motel

    Investigators seek public's help after woman is found slain at Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73

  • Germany's Thyssenkrupp, Japan's NSK mull automotive JV

    Thyssenkrupp and Japan's NSK are considering forming an automotive joint venture, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, as it continues to explore new ownership models for its key business areas to become leaner. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a tie-up between Thyssenkrupp's Automotive Technology division and NSK's steering business, Thyssenkrupp said, adding the goal was to develop an approach for a joint automotive business. Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology accounted for a third of the company's adjusted operating profit last year and 13%, or 4.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion), of sales.

  • China’s Covid Zero Policy Makes 2020-Style Rebound Unlikely

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksThe s

  • How Germany’s LNG Terminals Will Morph Into Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has put the US and Europe on a wartime mission to abandon Russian fossil fuels. This series looks at speeding up zero-carbon alternatives by lowering political and financial barriers. Sign up here to get the next story sent to your inbox.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Infla

  • IPhone Maker Hon Hai’s Profit Beats Despite China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the maker of most of the world’s iPhones, posted earnings ahead of estimates after keeping production running despite component shortages and strict pandemic controls across China.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its

  • Bank of Canada turns to interest rate guidance as it battles inflation

    Faced with runaway inflation, Canada's central bank has taken the rare step of providing guidance on the path of interest rates, as it aims to keep expectations anchored while it unwinds stimulus in an overheating economy. But economists say the strategy - a version of the "forward guidance" used during the COVID-19 pandemic - may not work as well as hoped, and the central bank should instead move more quickly to get rates into the neutral range and then pause. "We need higher interest rates," has become the oft-uttered mantra of Bank of Canada officials, repeated - in some variation - in at least seven appearances in the last 10 weeks.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Posts a Record Loss as Son’s Bets Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. logged a record annual loss at its Vision Fund unit as a global selloff in tech shares pummeled the value of public holdings like Coupang Inc. and Didi Global Inc.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and husband convicted of multiple counts of child sex abuse

    The couple's offenses relate to sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as another underage victim.

  • Andy Dick Arrested While On YouTuber’s Livestream, Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charges

    Comedian Andy Dick was arrested today by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of felony sexual assault. Dick had been staying with a group of people living out of their RVs in an Orange County campground and livestreaming their lives together on the Captain Content YouTube Channel. According to a man named Maximiliano in the […]

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • A third person and a dry run: Police share new details on Alabama fugitive couple's 11 days on the run

    The fugitive couple had thousands of dollars in cash, several firearms and multiple vehicle swaps, according to police accounts of the search.

  • Mother gets 30 years in prison for allowing daughter to marry man 34 years older

    Payton's daughter was married for about a year before she told her doctor what was going on.

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • 'Hands are tied': Starbucks benefits and wages take center stage in union fight

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is once again navigating the distribution of benefits between nonunion employees and the company's newly unionized workers.

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Judge nixes Jan. 6 plea deal after right-wing streamer 'Baked Alaska' declares himself 'innocent'

    Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he’d be charged with a felony.

  • Rodney King's Youngest Daughter Arrested After Going Missing for 11 Days

    This April 29 marked 30 years since the city of Los Angeles erupted in violent riots after the police officers who violently beat Black motorist Rodney King during a traffic stop were acquitted. Just over a week after that grim anniversary, police set out on a search for King’s youngest daughter, Tristan, who was reported missing after traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California to visit family in Fullerton. A missing person’s report was filed.

  • Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case has been arrested in Georgetown County

    Brittanee Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends.