South Africa court blocks Shell's oil exploration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
South Africans protest against Shell in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 December 2021.
South African activists organised several protests against Shell's seismic testing plans

A South African court has halted oil giant Shell's seismic testing for oil and gas along the country's eastern coastline, pending a final ruling.

The decision has been hailed by environmentalists who fear that the sound blasting will harm marine life.

Shell said it had "paused" operations while it reviewed the judgement.

South Africa's Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe had condemned the project's critics, saying they wanted to deprive Africa of energy resources.

In his ruling, High Court Judge Gerald Bloem said that Shell's right to explore the waters near the Wild Coast "was awarded on the basis of a substantially flawed consultation process".

The 250km (155-mile) stretch of coastline in Eastern Cape province is known for its natural beauty and marine life.

Campaigners argued that many sea creatures - including whales, dolphins and seals - would be affected by the seismic testing.

Local communities, who were also represented in the case, said that their customary rights to the land and fishing had not been respected.

Welcoming the ruling, local campaigner Nonhle Mbuthuma said: "As coastal communities we have relied on the sea for centuries - and we are glad that the judge has recognised that our ocean livelihoods must not be sacrificed for short term profit."

Seismic surveys are carried out as a means of mapping what lies beneath the seafloor.

Shockwaves fired from an air gun - like a very powerful speaker - are blasted down towards the seabed. The sound that returns reveals whether there is, for example, oil locked in the rock beneath.

Shell had begun surveying the 6,000-sq-km area at the beginning of December after an earlier court judgement said it could go ahead. In that case, the judge said that those who wanted to prevent the survey had not provided enough evidence to show the environmental harm.

In Tuesday's ruling, Justice Bloem said that experts had testified to the damage the testing could cause and Shell had not sufficiently challenged that.

Katherine Robinson from the non-governmental organisation Natural Justice said the ruling was a "huge victory", but added that the "struggle is not over".

"This decision is just the interdict. We understand that the proceedings will continue," she was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

In its response, Shell said: "We respect the court's decision and have paused the survey while we review the judgement."

Shell had earlier warned that if the case went against it, it might cancel the entire operation, losing the chance to extract millions of dollars worth of oil and gas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanese premier expects draft deal with IMF within weeks

    Lebanon’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government's talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft on an agreement before the end of February. Najib Mikati said the Cabinet was doing “its homework” ahead of talks with the IMF in mid-January. An IMF delegation will visit Lebanon again in late January or early February to lay out “the final formula for the agreement with them and then we will announce to the Lebanese where we stand,” Mikati said.

  • Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

    The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's north, had barred U.N. and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital and Houthis' cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

  • Lebanon's president calls for an end to government paralysis

    Lebanon’s president called Monday for an end to an 11-week deadlock that has prevented the government from convening, further undermining state institutions in the country amid an economic meltdown. President Michel Aoun implicitly blamed his powerful ally Hezbollah for preventing the government from convening but didn’t name the Shiite group. During an evening televised speech, Aoun also listed a litany of other obstructions that have derailed necessary legislation and reforms, criticizing his longtime rival Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri but also without naming him.

  • North Korea holds key meeting as Kim marks 10 years in power

    North Korea opened a key political conference Monday to review past projects and discuss new policies amid the pandemic and a diplomatic deadlock with the United States. The official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un presided over a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party. The meeting approved unspecified agenda items and went into the discussions of them, KCNA said.

  • Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

    The humanitarian group Save the Children said Tuesday it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country's military. It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community. “Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law,” the group's chief executive, Inger Ashing, said in a statement.

  • Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

    The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses. “This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

    One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto, the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa. Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby, in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu.

  • Massive New Bird Flu Outbreak Could Be 2022’s Deadly Pandemic

    Hadas Kahaner/Israel Nature and Parks AuthorityIsrael’s National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans.Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.The virus can be deadly if it infects people. The

  • The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

    Namibia wants to use its abundance of sunshine and wind power to make and export hydrogen.

  • How Fort Worth’s two new water wheels will clean both the Trinity River and the city

    City officials hope the two trash-removing water wheels in the Trinity River will generate a ‘culture of stewardship’ among Fort Worth residents.

  • 4 bears hang out in a tree in Chesapeake — on Bruin Drive, no less

    While a mother bear and her three cubs enjoyed a long, relaxing nap high up in a tree in a Chesapeake neighborhood Monday, it was a different situation for the folks on the ground below. Multiple police officers stayed busy throughout the day, blocking nearby streets and trying to keep onlookers away. Members of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also stayed close, ready to take ...

  • Fisherman Records Rare Great White Shark Sighting Off Key Biscayne

    A fisherman captured video of a rare encounter with a great white shark in the waters off Key Biscayne, Florida, on December 23.Captain Quinton Dieterle of Cutting Edge Fishing shot the video while boasting with fellow fishermen. He told Storyful the shark, which was reportedly around 20 feet long, swam near their boat which was anchored in 15 feet of water.“It is the biggest shark I’ve seen. The seas were calm and we followed it for 20 minutes,” said Dieterle.Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill told 7News Miami waters it is very rare to spot a great white in Miami. He speculated the shark was likely passing through the area as the seasons change during winter. The shark was reportedly around 20 feet long. Credit: Cutting Edge Fishing/ Quinton Dieterle via Storyful

  • Photos: Record snowfall blankets Sierra Nevada

    Historically low snowpack levels in the Sierra have taken a turn for the better. The snowpack is now between 145% and 161% of normal across the range.

  • It was a 'very bad year' for New Jersey wildlife in 2021. Here's how the public can help

    A year when a pandemic continued to harm the public, 2021 also brought about troubling times for animals in New Jersey.

  • Rare albino jaguarundi cub rescued in Colombia

    This rare albino jaguarundi cubwas rescued in Colombia[Locator: Medellin, Colombia]Where its being nursedback to healthJaguarundis are a type of pumanative to North and South AmericaBut the cub's albinism meanssurviving in the wildcould be problematic"At this point, this animal cannot be released to the wild due to its albino condition. It is predisposed to certain health disorders, certain disadvantages when performing in the wild, such as the impossibility of camouflaging itself, making it easy for it to be seen by its prey. Therefore, the only alternative for it is to end his life in a park such as this."It's the first reported caseof its kind in the countryAfter receiving medical carethe cat will be movedto a conservation parkin the city of Medellin

  • Warren Urges Crackdown on Wall Street Over Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren accused the financial services industry of being a major contributor to climate change and urged U.S. regulators to hold it to account.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasLet’s Move In Together (And You Can Help Me Pay My Mortg

  • A winter storm was linked to a 20-car pile up on a highway in Nevada, and at least 3 people were hospitalized

    "If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Canada records temperature below -51°C for the first time this season

    Historic weather is sweeping through parts of Canada and temperatures are plummeting below -50°C.

  • Solving a mystery: How researchers found missing North Atlantic right whales

    Until recently, researchers tracking the well-being of the endangered North Atlantic right whales could count on finding them in several key areas.

  • More snow on the way with freezing temperatures

    More snow is heading on the way with freezing temperatures after the holiday weekend.