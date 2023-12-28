South Africa defeat India by an innings and 32 runs in first Test match at Centurion

Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall as India were bowled out for their fifth-lowest total against South Africa

First Test, Centurion Park, Centurion: (day three of five) India 245 (Rahul 101; Rabada 5-59) & 131 (Kohli 76; Burger 4-33) South Africa 408 (Elgar 185, Jansen 84*; Bumrah 4-65) South Africa win by an innings and 32 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli's defiant 76 failed to save India from being thrashed by an innings and 32 runs by South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

India lost seven second-innings wickets in the evening session as they were bowled out for just 131 in 34.1 overs.

Kohli and Shubman Gill (26) were the only India batters into double figures as Nandre Burger (4-33) and Marco Jansen (3-36) did the damage.

The second and final Test starts on 3 January at Newlands in Cape Town.

India captain Rohit Sharma said his side's performance after a defeat inside three days was "not good enough" and they "failed" to "come together collectively".

"Guys have come here before, we understand what to expect from the conditions. Every individual has his own plan," Rohit said.

"Our batters were challenged at different times. We didn't adapt well. We didn't bat well both times which is why we stand here."

Earlier in the day, South Africa had posted a commanding 408 in response to India's first-innings total of 245.

Dean Elgar, who announced he would retire from international cricket after the series against India, played freely to make a classy 185 while Jansen hit an unbeaten 84.

India were 62-3 at tea with Kagiso Rabada, who took 5-59 in the first innings, capturing the key wicket of India skipper Rohit.

However, the tourists lost seven wickets for just 59 runs in the evening session as South Africa's seamers ran through their middle order.

Kohli made a determined 76 from 82 balls but he was last man out - caught brilliant by Rabada off Jansen - as extras third top-scored for India with eight runs.

Player of the match Elgar said: "You need fast bowlers and a spinner, potentially, to take 20 wickets. You need guys firing.

"Kagiso Rabada was amazing, and a guy like Nandre just came to the fore. It was a really great team performance."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss next week's second Test with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Bavuma suffered a tear as he chased a ball to the boundary on the first day and was unable to bat, with Elgar set to deputise in his absence.