South Africa deploys army after 6 die during riots over jailing of former President Jacob Zuma

The South African National Defense Force announced Monday that soldiers will be deployed to help police quell civil unrest over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, according to AP.

Driving the news: Six people died and 219 were arrested during riots and looting sprees over the weekend, which started in Zuma's home region of KwaZulu-Natal province and spread to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.

Police are investigating the deaths, four of which occurred in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said Monday that property damage from the rampages is still being determined.

The big picture: South Africa's top court on Monday started hearing a challenge from Zuma against a 15-month prison term that he began serving last week after being found in contempt of court, according to CNN.

Zuma defied a court order to provide evidence to a government inquiry into allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018.

