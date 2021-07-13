South Africa deploys military to quell violence after former president jailed

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military on Monday to quell violent protests and looting that followed the jailing of former leader Jacob Zuma.

At least six people have died, and 500 people have been arrested since Zuma, president from 2008 to 2018, turned himself in to police last week. Ramaphosa announced Monday night that military forces had been deployed in the Gauteng province and Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and ensure they face the full might of the law," Ramaphosa said during a national address on Monday.

Protesters on Sunday were armed with sticks, branches, and other blunt objects while marching through the streets of Johannesburg. Those who support Zuma argue he is a victim of a political witch hunt devised by Ramaphosa allies.

Ramaphosa made his address one day after he extended the country's lockdown by two weeks. He said the ensuing looting sprees and violence in the streets were "opportunistic acts of criminality."

"It is this rule of law that enables our society to function and our economy to develop in the interests of the people," the South African president said.

Zuma, 79, was convicted on June 29 for contempt of court during a corruption inquiry and was given a 15-month prison sentence.

The former president denied corruption allegations and refused to cooperate with investigators looking into claims he allowed three Indian-born businessmen — Atul, Ajay, and Rajesh Gupta — to steal state resources and solicit influence on governmental policy.

Zuma is attempting to have his sentence rescinded or reduced by the country's constitutional court, according to the BBC.

Zuma was once imprisoned for 10 years with the anti-apartheid figure and former President Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013.

