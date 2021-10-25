South Africa’s Eskom, Coal Suppliers to Collaborate on Renewables

Paul Burkhardt
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and two of its biggest coal suppliers have agreed to outline plans for renewable energy projects at mines that produce the fuel.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. and Seriti Resources “aim to achieve both carbon reduction and cost savings” with the support of Eskom, said the companies, which together supply about 80% of the coal used be the utility. The first phase of the project will involve building solar facilities.

Eskom is South Africa’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases. The loss-making utility is struggling to transform the business while moving from its dependence on coal to low-carbon energy sources such as renewables.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time

    Energy transition and peak demand predictions have spooked investors in oil, putting the prospect of peak production sooner than anticipated accompanied by wild price spikes. But as it stands now, mobility curbs which hollowed out both spending on upstream oil projects and oil end use may already be set to permanently rein in the growth of both supply and demand. "On current trends, global oil supply is likely to peak even earlier than demand," the research department of bank Morgan Stanley said in a note this week.

  • ATMOSPHERIC RIVER: Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

    Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

  • Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire

    Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.

  • “Sunday Night Football” to be played in potentially historic weather conditions

    A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks

    A group of recyclers in the Philippines is trying to ease the country's worsening plastic waste crisis by turning bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers that clog rivers and spoil beaches into building materials. The Plastic Flamingo, or "The Plaf", as they are commonly known, collect the waste, shred it and then mould it into posts and planks called "eco-lumber" that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters. Having collected over 100 tonnes of plastic waste to date, the social enterprise is doing its bit to address a local problem that has global ramifications.

  • 'Deluge' in a drought: Millions of Californians warned of flash flooding risk on Sunday

    Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.

  • Bicyclist kicks attacking 500-pound brown bear as it mauls him, Alaska cops say

    The man fell to the ground and kicked the bear as it ran toward him, officials said.

  • Elusive Owl Caught On Camera After Flying Under Radar For 150 Years

    Shelley's eagle owl had never been clearly photographed in the wild — until now.

  • Powerful storm hits California amid warnings of ‘potentially historic rain’

    ‘Atmospheric river’ expected to bring record-breaking rainfall, strong winds and to wreak havoc across northern part of state Storm roars ashore in California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. Photograph: NOAA/ZUMA Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock A powerful storm has roared ashore in California, flooding cities, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. After months of drought, the darkened clouds c

  • Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river blasts West Coast; 2 dead in Seattle area; hundreds of thousands without power

    A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed Northern California, bringing fierce winds and dangerous flooding.

  • Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage

    Spain’s prime minister announced Saturday that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption. On his fifth visit since the Atlantic island was shaken by the Sept. 19 eruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his government would pass new measures this week to help millions of euros in aid to reach those in need. Sánchez's government had already assigned 63 million euros ($73 million) in direct aid, with another 6 million euros ($7 million) for the local farming and fishing industries impacted in the impacted area.

  • ‘Massive’ great white shark visits popular Santa Barbara surf spot

    A researcher on Friday cautioned that a 17-foot great white shark was cruising just beyond the shore of El Capitan State Beach near Santa Barbara.

  • Magnitude 3.6 earthquake reported near Los Angeles

    An earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:01 a.m. less than a mile from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • SC’s seafood capital is thriving. But things could change if village’s marshes drown.

    The village’s restaurants, bars and boardwalk make it a booming tourist destination, and new development keeps getting built. But the marshes that drive the economy are some of the most endangered in South Carolina. “You can call it global warming, or whatever you want to call it, but the tides are higher now than they used to be.’’

  • Remarkably fierce storm threatens B.C. with damaging ramifications

    Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.

  • California braces for "bomb cyclone" storm system

    Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Forecasting the impact of California's "bomb cyclone"

    CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.

  • Beleaguered Haiti capital brought to brink by fuel shortages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s capital has been brought to the brink of exhaustion by fuel shortages, after staggering along despite an earthquake, the assassination of the president, gang violence and mass kidnappings. More than two weeks of fuel deliveries interrupted by gang blockades and abductions of fuel truck drivers have driven residents of Port-au-Prince to a desperate search for gasoline and diesel. The fuels are widely used to run generators needed to compensate for the country’s unreliable electrical system.

  • Bomb cyclone and "atmospheric river" to see Northern California flood after drought

    A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest — triggering widespread power outages and flooding.Why it matters: The strong atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, is causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA stormy and wet period is ahead for larg