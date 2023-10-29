South Africa fans celebrate Rugby World Cup win

STORY: Supporters outside at the Stade de France just north of Paris were singing, dancing and blowing vuvuzelas after the Springboks beat the All Blacks in a tight final, while the crowds in Johannesburg went just as wild at the excitement of their team's second final win against New Zealand since 1995.

"New Zealand really played a good game," Naledi Mavoungou said in Saint Denis amid loud cheers around her. "They played very well but I'm also proud of my country. My country was the best, I'm sorry, the best one tonight." Andre Snyman, a former South Africa international player, said it also brought South Africans together back home, "so it's really good for the country as well."

In Johannesburg, Maritza Damons expressed her joy for the Springboks' win in what she called a nail-biting match, while excited fan Tsidiso said the whole country stood together to support the team.