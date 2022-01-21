South Africa gets $750 million World Bank loan to bolster COVID recovery effort

A woman wearing a protective face mask against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sits next to her stall, as the new Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, at Tsomo
·1 min read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a loan of $750 million to South Africa linked to COVID-19, aiming to help protect the poor and support economic recovery from the pandemic, the National Treasury said on Friday.

The continent's second largest economy, South Africa has been hit hard by four waves of infection that killed close to 94,000 people and infected 3.5 million in Africa's worst caseload.

Successive lockdowns meant to protect people have led to the closure of thousands of businesses, swelling an army of unemployed as South Africa's jobless rate hit records in 2021.

"The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us," Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, said in a statement.

Funds from the development policy loan would help bridge a financing gap stemming from additional spending on the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Budget-Friendly Travel Destinations for 2022

    With the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and rapid tests, Americans who shunned travel in 2020 and '21 seemingly are more willing to hit the road in 2022. And with demand going up, online travel...

  • Billionaire Soon-Shiong opens new vaccine plant in South Africa

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South African-American businessman Patrick Soon-Shiong opened a new vaccine plant in Cape Town on Wednesday, intended to help his local NantSA company make COVID-19 shots in future and address the continent's deadly dearth of manufacturing capacity. The pandemic has exposed a global lack of access to life-saving vaccines, particularly in Africa, where just about 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to over half the world's population. Soon-Shiong, who is also a medical doctor, will transfer technology and materials from his California-based NantWorks to scientists in South Africa, where they will also work on vaccines targeting cancer, TB and HIV.

  • Was South Africa ignored over mild Omicron evidence?

    South African scientists say their research was not taken more seriously because it was from Africa.

  • Israel inks multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany

    Israel signed a three billion euro ($3.4 billion) deal on Thursday to buy three cutting edge submarines from Germany, the defense ministry announced. The Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will be produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp and are expected to be delivered within nine years, the ministry said. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the procurement "will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.”

  • Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 January 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across the African continent this week.

  • Ontario to lift COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 31

    Business group calls reopening plan "mega slow".

  • Sri Lanka settles sovereign bond payment as reserves dwindle

    Sri Lanka has paid $500 million due on sovereign bonds from its badly depleted foreign reserves despite calls by experts to defer the payment and use the sum to import essential foods and medicine. Including the latest payment, Sri Lanka has foreign debt obligations exceeding $7 billion in 2022, including repayment of another bond worth $1 billion in July. Negotiating deferred payments on international bonds might buy some breathing room though it may not do much to improve Sri Lanka's credit rating or borrowing power, experts say.

  • Hochul wants to send $2.2 billion in property-tax rebate checks in fall of election year

    Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget would send property-tax rebate checks averaging almost $1,000 to two million homeowners in the fall.

  • Gov. Walz pitches checks for 2.7M Minnesota households

    More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz debuted Thursday, which would channel money to frontline workers and caregivers as well. The DFL governor also wants to repay the state's unemployment insurance debt, a move that has bipartisan support and would prevent a potential large jump in payroll taxes for ...

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu in 2022

    The warning signs are mounting, so Shiba Inu investors might be better off selling their tokens this year.

  • 'Spending more and getting less': How the pandemic, inflation take a financial toll on families

    Americans discuss how they're coping with price increases spurred by COVID-19. And even while they tighten budgets, inflation means they spend more.

  • Inflation: Seven reasons the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.

  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson proposes massive new spending, fueled by federal dollars

    Missouri’s operating budget would increase by $12 billion under Parson’s proposal. He said the state has a “historic” opportunity for investment.

  • Walz sets up record $2.7 billion bonding bill; here's what's in it for Central Minnesota

    38% of the proposal, or more than $1 billion, is for asset preservation to maintain and upgrade properties that taxpayers already own.

  • EXPLAINER: Are Turkey's efforts to fix the economy working?

    Turkey’s government and central bank have taken unconventional steps in recent weeks to prop up a beleaguered economy crippled by skyrocketing consumer prices, instead of ending a much-criticized plan to cut interest rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on cutting rates — the opposite of what economists say to do to curb soaring inflation — has weakened the country's currency and driven prices even higher, making it tough for people to buy basics like food. Erdogan, who has grown increasingly authoritarian and long declared himself an enemy of high borrowing costs, has pressured the central bank into continually cutting interest rates even though inflation surged by 36% last month.

  • Nigerian opposition party falsely claims the government spends over 98% of its budget on debt service

    Nigeria’s leading opposition party has claimed that the federal government spends over 98 percent of its budget on servicing debts. This is false: while economic indices under the current government have indeed worsened, AFP Fact Check found that less than 25 percent of the 2022 budget will be used to pay debts.Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) made the allegations in a statement shared on social media after a meeting of its state governors on Monday January 17, 2022. The

  • 5 Recession Resistant Industries

    No companies are completely recession-proof, but some industries perform better in a weak economy than others.

  • Something's afoot in the South Carolina Statehouse. Here's what you need to know

    Here's what you need to know!

  • Gen Z on battling soaring inflation for the first time

    Those aged 18 to 25 have never experienced inflation before in their lives - how are they coping?

  • Nigeria to prioritise taxes from digital non-resident firms in 2022

    Nigeria will prioritise tax collection from its digital economy in 2022 and focus on non-resident firms with significant economic presence that generate turnover in the West African country, the country's tax chief said on Thursday. Nigeria plans to tax digital non-resident companies that sell products to local customers at 6% of turnover, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said this month, as part of fiscal reforms to boost revenues and diversify the oil-dependent economy. At around 4.5% of GDP, Nigeria has one of the lowest tax rates in the world, and has struggled to increase tax collection from its non-oil sector.