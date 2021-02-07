South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Orion Rummler
South Africa stopped the distribution of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Sunday, after researchers found that the vaccine "provides minimal protection" against infection from the new strain first identified in the country, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: A halted vaccine rollout is a huge setback for South Africa as it struggles to curb the spread of the virus and its variant and the country approaches 50,000 deaths.

  • The variant has concerned experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, since preliminary findings suggest the strain could interfere with monoclonal antibodies.

  • 1 million doses arrived in the country last week, according to the New York Times.

What they found: Researchers from Oxford and the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa found that AztraZeneca's vaccine "provides minimal protection" against infection from the new variant, Oxford said in a press release on Sunday. The analysis of roughly 2,000 adults not yet been peer-reviewed.

What to watch: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in an online briefing that the government would not proceed until scientists advised them on the best next steps, per Reuters.

  • Former Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

    President Biden and his aides have made it very clear he has no intention of commenting on, or even paying much attention to, former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday. When reporters asked Biden how and whether Trump should be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, he replied, "We'll let the Senate work that out." Politico summed up Biden's Trump impeachment strategy as: "Sit back and STFU." Biden allies explained to Politico and The Washington Post that the White House sees no upside, political or practical, in weighing in on Trump's impeachment. Biden is focused — and wants to be seen focusing — on taming the COVID-19 pandemic, notably pushing through his $1.9 billion coronavirus stimulus bill. Ignoring the Senate trial also echoes how Biden's team dealt with what Politico calls "Trumpian distractions" on the campaign trail, and, the Post notes, it "creates contrast with Trump, who at times appeared to weigh in on every controversy facing the country" and frequently watched TV during work hours. Besides, it's unlikely anything Biden says would tip the scales toward conviction, which requires 17 Senate Republicans to break with the former president. More broadly, Biden has indicated he wants to move past the Trump era. Still, "it is unclear if the White House will, or even can, be as removed from this political drama, as Biden and his aides suggest," the Post reports. "No sitting president has ever had to contend with the impeachment trial of his predecessor unfolding during his own presidency, let alone in the crucial opening weeks that often present the best opening for getting things done." The closest any president has come to that quandary is Gerald Ford, who replaced President Richard Nixon after he resigned rather than face impeachment and likely removal from office, Timothy Naftali, a historian who has written about impeachment and served as director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Library, told the Post. "Ford needed to find a way to turn the page." "I understand why Gerald Ford did what he did. But I think there was a cost to turning the corner as quickly as he did," Naftali added. "And I worry that, through an understandable concern about the pandemic, Joe Biden may be turning the corner too quickly." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutLawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

  • Nearly 5m EU citizens apply for British residency after Brexit

    Nearly five million EU citizens, more than all the people who live in Croatia, have applied for settled status in Britain after Brexit. Applications for permanent post-Brexit residency can continue to be made until June 30 this year but only by those living in the UK on December 31. 4.9 million people, which is only slightly less than the population of Ireland, have applied for settled status and 4.3 million have been granted it. Michael Gove quoted the Home Office figures, which were released in late January, during questioning by MPs yesterday. "There are more EU citizens in the UK than in some member states - which is great,” the Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove told a parliamentary committee. “It is a great advertisement for this country," Mr Gove said, “People have chosen to stay in unprecedented numbers.” The figure, which could still increase before the deadline, is greater than the total population of seven individual EU member states. If the group of EU citizens living in Britain were an EU member state it would be 20th out of 27 in terms of population. Croatia, which is the latest country to join the EU, has about 4m people. Lithuania has 2.7m, and Slovenia and Latvia about 2m inhabitants, according to 2020 figures from the Eurostat agency. Estonia has about 1.3m people, while Cyprus has 888,000 and Luxembourg and Malta weighing in with more than a half a million people. EU citizens can still apply for residency if they were not living in Britain by December 31, which was the last day of the transition period. Those applications will be treated as any other from a would-be immigrant rather than the EU-specific settled status scheme. There were an estimated 3.5m EU citizens in the UK before the Brexit referendum, although it is impossible to know the true figure because Britain has no registration or ID card system. There are an estimated 1.5 m UK citizens living in the EU, who have also had to apply for residency rights after losing their EU citizenship, which entitled them to free movement rights.

  • The Daily Show surveys Joe Biden's 3 weeks of presidential scandals, says farewell to Lou Dobbs

    No president is immune from scandal, President Biden included, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. But maybe not all scandals are created equal. "Over the weekend, Biden took a short break from his day-to-day presidenting to catch the Super Bowl from his home in Delaware — and if you aren't immediately outraged about that, well, you obviously haven't been watching the last 48 hours of conservative news media," Noah said. "But it's not surprising that Biden bent the travel rules for himself, because he's been president for less that three weeks and already he's had more scandals than we can keep track of — although, my friends, we are going to try in our brand-new segment: 'Joe Biden, The Worst President in History That We Can Remember.'" Noah covered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Space Force brouhaha, Biden's comments about honorable FBI agents, Hunter Biden's memoir deal, and the three scandals Biden chalked up even before becoming president. "That's right, Joe Biden stole 10 minutes of Donald Trump's presidency, or as Fox News calls it, Tenghazi," Noah deadpanned. "Who knows what Trump could have accomplished in those 10 minutes? I mean, maybe that's when he was finally going to release his health care plan. He could have used that time to walk down half a ramp! And do you have any idea how much Fox News Trump could have watched in that 10 minutes? Like, 10 minutes! So those are they many Joe Biden scandals by the muckraking journalists of conservative media in just his first three weeks in office." He predicted some Biden scandals that could come next. One of those conservative would-be Biden muckrakers lost his platform over the weekend, and The Daily Show also took a moment to say farewell to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, "the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen." Watch his highlight reel below. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • House Democrats weigh axing election deniers from bills

    Some House Democrats are seizing new ground in their protest against Republicans who challenged the 2020 election results, refusing to add them as sponsors of their bills and discussing removing their affiliation with past legislation now being refiled, Axios reports.Why it matters: This legislative "deplatforming" undercuts the bipartisanship President Biden seeks for the next four years. It also could harm Democratic bills needing Republican support."I'm one of them," Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said of the effort. "They still don't get it, so I still won't be co-sponsoring."One Republican criticized the approach. "Doesn't sound like unity to me," Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) told Axios.State of play: Some Democratic staff members are compiling a list of "untouchables" among the 211 GOP members in the House of Representatives. Among those who could face targeting are in these overlapping groups:The 126 Republicans who signed on to a Texas lawsuit to challenge the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.The 83 Republicans who voted to decertify the electoral count in Arizona.The 64 Republicans who voted to decertify the count in Pennsylvania.At least one staffer who works for one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment told Axios their office has received an outsized number of requests from Democrats looking to pair up on possible legislation."Any of the 10 [who] voted for the impeachment, they've been getting a lot of requests to partner with Democrats as leads on those bills," the staffer said.The details: Several Democratic staffers said the legislative deplatforming idea is rooted in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.The topic has been broached during calls among staff directors and leadership.These directors are now weighing how to handle potential Republican proposals submitted to other committees.Some members have even floated the idea of rewriting bills that need to be reintroduced in the new 117th Congress, just so they can remove Republican lawmakers.A Democratic aide said House leadership is not involved in any concerted effort. Some rank-and-file Democrats also do not support it. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said: "There might be some people like that, but we've got to get the work of the House done."Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) told Axios he will not be co-sponsoring legislation with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) but won't subscribe to any broader deplatforming."I don't like it but I've got to get my legislation passed," he said.

  • Robinhood: US family sue trading app over son's suicide

    The parents of Alex Kearns, 20, say he thought he had lost $730,000 when he took his own life.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

    House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • Sanitation worker leads police to missing girl

    A sanitation worker on his trash route through southern Louisiana helped lead police to a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car with a registered sex offender, authorities said. (Feb. 9)

  • Reports: Biden's DOJ to ask 56 Trump-era attorneys to resign

    President Biden's Department of Justice plans to this week ask for the resignation of the vast majority of U.S. attorneys appointed during the Trump administration, CNN first reported on Monday night.Why it matters: The move is expected to affect 56 attorneys confirmed by the Senate.Details: The process that's anticipated to begin as early as Tuesday is set to take weeks, according to CNN.Two attorneys who will not immediately be asked to resign are John Durham and David Weiss, multiple outlets reported.Durham will continue in his role overseeing an investigation into the origins of the probe into Trump's dealings with Russia, but he'll resign from his position as U.S. attorney in Connecticut, per Bloomberg.Weiss, who is leading an investigation into the taxes of Hunter Biden, the president's son, will also stay on, according to NBC News.Flashback: In 2017, the Trump administration asked the 46 remaining Obama-era U.S. federal prosecutors to resign.For the record: Biden has picked Judge Merrick Garland to be the U.S. attorney general.His confirmation hearing was due to begin this week, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the leading Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, rejected that request, citing the date coinciding with Trump's impeachment trial.The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

  • Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

    An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Lawyer for man charged in Capitol riot says he worked for the FBI, had top-secret security clearance

    An attorney for Thomas Caldwell, a Virginia resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Monday that his client is a Navy veteran who has had a top-secret security clearance since 1979, worked as an FBI section chief from 2009 to 2010, and ran a consulting firm that did classified work for the U.S. government. Caldwell's lawyer, Thomas Plofchan, wrote about his work history in a motion filed on Monday, which stated that because Caldwell has "been vetted and found numerous times as a person worthy of the trust and confidence of the United States government," he should be released from jail as he waits for his trial to start. Authorities have said Caldwell, 66, is a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, and helped plan the attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 19, Caldwell was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He denies being involved with the Oath Keepers, and Plofchan said Caldwell is a "100 percent disabled veteran," and because of his "physical limitation," could not have forced his way into a building. The charging documents show that during the attack, Caldwell received messages about lawmakers being "in the tunnels" under the Capitol. After the riot, he also allegedly shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying it was time to "storm the capitol in Ohio." More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • More than 97% of recent COVID deaths in Israel were people who weren't vaccinated, PM says

    More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, as his government tries to increase turnout for the Pfizer Inc shots. Around 38% of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one vaccine dose, the Health Ministry says. "We are in a national emergency," Netanyahu told reporters.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

    A Florida judge has ruled that a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people. Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district cannot be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

  • EU poised to reject two-year extension to Northern Ireland grace period

    Brussels appears poised to reject the UK's calls for a two-year extension of the grace periods for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. Multiple Whitehall and EU sources have told The Telegraph that the European Commission is likely to agree to only a three to six-month extension of the arrangements in place for traders moving goods between Britain and the province. Ahead of a crunch meeting in London on Thursday, EU figures also accused the UK of exploiting an international backlash against Brussels over its aborted move to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland. While the UK argues the controversy has highlighted the need for urgent solutions to the problems being experienced in Northern Ireland, EU diplomats claimed the issue was being used to try and force through a renegotiation of the agreement. The mooted extension falls far short of Michael Gove's request for the EU to agree to extend measures in place to reduce red tape on supermarket goods, chilled meats, parcels and medicines until January 2023. It has also reignited calls from the DUP for Boris Johnson to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was established to smooth over trade issues created by the province continuing to apply some EU customs rules at its ports.

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.comRep. Adam Kinzinger tells his fellow Republicans convicting Trump is 'necessary to save America'5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutFormer Nixon Library director suggests Biden ignores Trump's impeachment trial at America's peril

  • Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

    Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stability. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group "conducted a multitude of exercises aimed at increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities", the U.S. Navy said, marking the first dual carrier operations in the busy waterway since July 2020. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the frequent moves by U.S. warships and aircraft into the South China Sea in a "show of force" was not conducive to regional peace and stability.

  • Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged with accessory to murder

    German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation of the centenarian for the Neuruppin prosecutors' office. The man's name wasn’t released in line with German privacy laws, Despite his advanced age, the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial, though accommodations may have to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session, Klement told The Associated Press.