South Africa launches TB mobile clinics amid COVID-19 disruption

Wendell Roelf
·2 min read

By Wendell Roelf

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Parked on the roadside next to a graveyard in Cape Town's Gugulethu township, a tuberculosis hotspot, a team of health workers set up a makeshift TB screening room next to their van.

Gladys Rara, 45, provides a sputum sample and within 90 minutes results are ready.

The rapid testing model, launched in South Africa, will see 10 mobile clinics rolled out across southern Africa in poor communities to diagnose TB patients, in a bid to prevent the disruption surrounding COVID-19 causing a surge in deaths from the world's deadliest infectious disease.

"It is very important for them to come to us," Rara said, adding she was scared of contracting TB. "I am thinking about the others who are around me and my children at home ... Where I am staying there are lots of people with TB."

The van is equipped with a battery-operated, portable molecular diagnostic tool to detect TB DNA in sputum and researchers are hoping the new low-cost model could help prevent runaway TB infections by catching the disease in communities.

The study, known as Xpert for Active Case Finding (XACT), will also screen for COVID-19 at the same time.

"It is a potential game changer. To use an analogy, XACT and active case finding closes the tap rather than just mopping the floor," said Professor Keertan Dheda, principal investigator and head of the pulmonology division at University of Cape Town.

TB kills around 60,000 people every year in South Africa and health experts fear the focus on COVID-19 may divert attention and resources away from the disease, which affects poorer nations worst.

Last year the World Health Organisation warned of a global increase of up to 400,000 TB deaths as COVID-19 led to reduced testing and diagnosis.

South Africa saw a 48% plunge in diagnostic testing volumes between Feb. 3 and May 3 last year, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Restrictions on movement, the closure of clinics and a lack of cash to get to clinics that were open as people lost their incomes in lockdown all contributed.

The 200 million rand ($13.31 million) three-year study, co-funded by the European Union, Britain and U.S. National Institutes of Health, will eventually target 75,000 people in total, including in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

"What we are doing now is fast-tracking the diagnosis, the treatment and obviously that will help with both reducing the burden of disease, the mortality, and the spread of the disease," said doctor Shameem Jaumdally, the project leader.

($1 = 15.0215 rand)

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alison Williams)

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Migrant deaths remain high even as arrivals to Europe decline

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. But deaths and disappearances on sea routes remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of bodies recovered and victims identified.

  • WeWork office start up valued at $9bn in share-listing plan

    The valuation marks a sharp decline for the once-hyped office sharing start-up.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Gun store owner: Boulder shooting suspect passed background check

    The 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder massacre passed a background check before buying a gun at a local store, the store owner told The Denver Post on Friday.Details: John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory, said the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, passed the background check required by the state and conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which ultimately cleared him for the purchase. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Eagleton did not identify what type of weapon was sold to Alissa, per The Denver Post.Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol six days before the mass shooting, which killed 10 people.Police removed "a rifle (possible AR-15)" and a "semiautomatic handgun" from the shooting scene.What they're saying: "Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues," Eagleton said, according to the Denver Post."We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • At least 111 Texans died from February winter storm, mostly due to hypothermia, state says

    The Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday its latest count shows 111 Texans died during last month's brutal winter storm and accompanying blackouts, nearly double the earlier estimate of 57 deaths. Most of the fatalities were from hypothermia, health officials said, but "multiple deaths" were attributable to motor vehicle accidents, "carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire." The number of deaths will rise again as officials comb through death records and some of the state's larger counties, including Tarrant County (Fort Worth), start reporting storm-related fatalities. The highest number of deaths so far are from Harris County (Houston), with 31, followed by Travis County's (Austin) nine deaths. "The toll now officially exceeds that of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which was blamed for 68 deaths in Texas," The Associated Press reports. Hypothermia happens when a body loses more heat than it produces, AP explains. "The body first tries to generate heat by shivering and boosting one's heart rate, but if internal temperatures keep dropping, that slows and the body will restrict blood circulation to extremities to maintain blood in the core and keep internal organs warm." Then, "as people get colder, their mental status can change, and they can become unresponsive and not think as clearly," adds Dr. Deborah Diercks, chair of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern in Dallas. Those who died of hypothermia include an 11-year-old boy in the Houston area, a man who froze to death outside in San Antonio after apparently falling en route to a dialysis appointment, and a man in Abilene who reportedly froze in his recliner, The Texas Tribune reports. As many as 4 million Texans were without power during the storm as multiple failures pushed the state's independent power grid to the brink of collapse. The state legislature is focusing much of its biennial session on shoring up the grid and addressing other concerns exposed by the storm. More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

  • Ted Cruz Goes Viral For His Spring Break Tank Top

    The Texas Republican is hawking “McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back" merchandise for the #CruzCrew on Twitter.

  • Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following pandemic mistakes

    Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job. Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

  • Miami Beach charged spring break visitor with inciting a riot. His crime was playing music

    On the second evening Miami Beach imposed its 8 p.m. curfew as part of a crackdown on spring breakers, an elite police unit crashed one pulsating street party packed with 400 or more people. Police reports describe an out-of-control scene after curfew in a residential area of South Beach — some people jumping on cars, others shattering glass, vandalizing property, trespassing, blocking roadways and smoking weed.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Biden defends immigration policies by pointing to differences with Trump

    President Biden defended his decision to roll back several of his predecessor’s immigration policies, while refuting suggestions that his more humanitarian approach to immigration is to blame for the rise in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday

  • Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden's foreign agenda

    North Korea's claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new U.S. President Joe Biden's foreign policy agenda. The United States condemned Thursday's launches, which came hours before Biden held his first White House press conference since taking office in January. When asked if he agreed that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he faced, Biden replied: "Yes."