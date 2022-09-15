South Africa Lays Out Climate Demands to Rich Polluters Ahead of COP27

Antony Sguazzin, S'thembile Cele and Loni Prinsloo
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Developing nations expect rich countries to commit more funding to adapt to global warming and a financing mechanism to help them cope with natural disasters when they meet at the COP27 climate summit in November, South African Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Creecy was one of the prominent African voices before the COP26 event in Glasgow last year. She’s demanded affluent nations that have emitted the bulk of the world’s climate-warming gases commit more assistance to those most affected by the impact of rising temperatures.

Wealthy countries need to honor their commitments to provide $100 billion annually to developing nations to help them cope with climate change and boost that amount in the future, Creecy, 64, said in an interview on Tuesday at Bloomberg’s office in Johannesburg. Compensation for floods, droughts and other disasters attributed to climate change must also be worked out, she said.

“This continent is one of the most adversely affected by climate change,” Creecy said. “We are hoping that the dialog around Loss and Damage will be framed in such a way that there will be the establishment of a financing facility,” she said, referring to the term used to highlight the money needed by poorer countries to recover after climate-related disasters.

Africa is at the forefront of developing regions that have contributed little to the carbon emissions that are causing global temperatures to rise, resulting in disasters ranging from heat waves in Europe to droughts in the Horn of Africa and floods in Pakistan and Yemen.

The continent produces only about 4% of global carbon emissions and is ill-equipped to deal with destructive weather events that are increasing in frequency. Earlier this year, the South African city of Durban was hit by the most severe flooding in almost three decades; in the Horn of Africa, Somalia and its neighbors are battling the worst drought in four decades.

Extreme Events

“One extreme event can wipe out a whole city,” Creecy said. “Look at what happened to Beira a few years back,” she said, referring to Cyclone Idai, which destroyed 90% of homes in the Mozambican port city in 2019.

Delegates at the summit will need to determine whether compensation for Loss and Damage is provided on a sovereign, sub-national or non-governmental basis, she said.

“Today there’s no fund that supports vulnerable countries to face situations linked to climate change like flooding, unseasonal rains,” Senegalese Environment Minister Abdou Karim Sall said at a conference in the West African nation’s capital, Dakar, on Thursday “We need a fund for the most vulnerable countries when these events occur. Those who pollute need to open their pockets.”

Developing nations want the talks, which will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in November, to also focus on financial assistance post-2025 with the $100 billion pledged serving as a “floor,” Creecy said. In that year, an agreement to provide $100 billion per annum, which hasn’t been met, will expire.

“We are now moving toward the post-2025 environment and there’s a lot of silence around that,” she said. “The special needs and circumstances of the African continent” must be considered, she said in a reference to the need for funds and the lack of development on the continent.

Creecy has overseen the environment portfolio in South Africa at a time when the country has committed to ambitious carbon-emission reduction targets and a transition away from the reliance on coal to produce power.

Adaptation Issues

The continent needs more money for adaptation, the strengthening of infrastructure and the building of resilience to drought and other weather events, than mitigation, which covers the construction of renewable-energy plants, Creecy said. Africa wants half of all climate finance to go toward adaptation, according to the minister.

“We understand that not all finance is going to come in the form of grants or aid” with energy plants generating revenue that could pay off finance over time, she said. Still, “many countries in Africa don’t have a large public sector budget. So there is a need for grant financing to deal with adaptation issues.”

In South Africa alone, the west of the country is expected to get drier and the east wetter, according to Creecy. A more than 3,000-kilometer (1,864-mile) coastline will likely be hit by storm surges and rising seas.

“Clearly the adaptation issues confronting our country are significant,” Creecy said.

(Updates with comments by Senegalese environment minister in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 men arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

    Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday.

  • Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rebounded in late trading a day after hot inflation sparked the biggest rout in more than two years. The dollar fell, while short-end Treasury yields edged higher.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Suddenly Has a Lot to Say About Twisted New War Effort

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyNearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group.Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons in search of new cannon fodder, video leaked Wednesday that, for the first time, appeared to provide visual confirmation of the recruiting effo

  • Berlin museum opens with debate about nation returning items it stole during colonialism

    BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin museum opens fully to the public this week with a very modern take on the […] The post Berlin museum opens with debate about nation returning items it stole during colonialism appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday. "The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference. He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the COVID pandemic was now in sight.

  • With global warming intensifying, here are 10 ways you can fight climate change this summer

    From earth-friendly sunscreen to walking instead of driving, here are 10 little things you can do this summer to help fight climate change.

  • Large companies' assets at growing risk of climate impact - S&P Global

    Over 90% of the world's largest companies will have at least one asset highly exposed to the physical impacts of climate change by the 2050s, data and analysis from index and ratings provider S&P Global showed on Thursday. From heatwaves to floods, extreme weather events are increasingly causing upheaval across the globe, pushing companies and investors to seek to better understand and measure the risks to their assets. However, if the Paris Climate Agreement goal of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius is reached, the share of large firms with assets at high physical risk could be reduced to 39% over that period.

  • Kenya's insurtech Turaco maintains 1 billion user target as it raises $10M funding

    Insurance penetration in Africa is currently below 3% largely attributable to the slow adoption of innovation in the sector. Many underwriters rely on traditional systems involving agents and lots of paperwork to sign up new customers, which limits customer reach and hampers the uptake of their products. Through its B2B2C model, Turaco has created an expansive distribution channel that is enabling it to tap into a large pool of potential customers in its markets, providing insurance to a group that has never consumed it before.

  • Retail sales rebound, but they aren’t adding much oomph to the U.S. economy

    Sales at U.S. retailers rose 0.3% in August as Americans spent more on new cars and trucks and went out to eat more, suggesting the economy grew at at a steady pace toward the end of the summer.

  • More Floods Loom in Pakistan as Damage May Climb to $30 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has warned of more floods in some areas over the weekend, adding to the woes of the nation where almost 1,500 people have lost their lives, millions of homes got destroyed and the damage could surge to $30 billion. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks

  • Grand Canyon Imposes Strict Water Restrictions Following Major Pipeline Break — How It'll Impact Your Visit

    Water spigots have also been turned off at several inner canyon locations.

  • New White House Report on Climate Change Could Be Bullish for These 2 Cryptos

    Global climate change policy could influence the way institutional investors view cryptos such as Cardano and Solana.

  • Italy’s Growth Seen at Risk If Meloni Lets Female Work Law Lapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s next government risks harming the economy’s long-term prospects if it doesn’t keep new measures to help women enter the workforce, according to Premier Mario Draghi’s equal opportunities minister.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles

  • Chicago's Decades of Segregation Feed South and West Side Hardships

    (Bloomberg) -- The roots of Chicago's modern-day challenges with crime, joblessness and inequality lie in decades-old divides that separate Black residents from White residents, and a prosperous downtown from neighborhoods to the south and west that have long struggled economically. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns

  • Northeastern explosion probed, students concerned

    Officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University in Boston may have lied to investigators and staged the incident (Sept. 14) (AP Video: Rodrique Ngowi)

  • Sweden’s Opposition Prepares Power Shift After Premier Quits

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish right-wing opposition parties are stepping up negotiations on forming a new government, after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tendered her resignation on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for Ab

  • Watch: Man tries feeding bison near Yellowstone; it doesn’t go well

    Acting recklessly around bison isn’t reserved only for the “tourons” of Yellowstone National Park, stupidity exists outside the park, too.

  • Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

    Fox NewsA Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris

  • Ken Burns Compares DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard Shipment of Migrants to the Holocaust: ‘Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’ (Video)

    The Florida governor has joined Texas' Greg Abbott in sending illegal immigrants to liberal hubs

  • Idaho tried to auction a state-owned island near McCall. Only one person bid on it

    The island was on the market for $10.3 million.