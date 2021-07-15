South Africa looting: Government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

·1 min read
soldier and detainee
More than 1,700 people have been arrested since disorder broke out

The South African government plans to deploy 25,000 troops after days of widespread looting and violence.

Some 72 people have died and over 1,700 have been arrested since the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma sparked the country's worst unrest in years.

Hundreds of shops and businesses have been looted and the government says it is acting to prevent food shortages.

Citizens are arming themselves and forming vigilante groups to protect their property from the rampage.

Some 208 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded on Wednesday, the government said, as the number of troops deployed doubled to 5,000.

But Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, said she had submitted a request for the deployment of 25,000 soldiers to the two provinces hit by violence - KwaZulu-Natal, where Durban is located, and Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Africa looting dies down in places as more troops expected

    A week of violence, arson and looting that has engulfed South Africa slowly began to ebb on Thursday as several districts rocked by the mayhem were quiet ahead of an expected surge in soldiers on the streets. A Reuters reporter saw crowds in Durban's Mobeni neighbourhood rollling away trolleys loaded with maize meal and other looted staples. Taxi drivers blockaded some roads to try to prevent further pillaging.

  • Activist targeted in kidnapping plot says Iran is testing the US and 'to take no action signals weakness'

    Masih Alinejad told Insider she was disappointed by the White House response and the administration's intent to continue nuclear talks with Iran.

  • 'It's a Total Mess': Shops Ransacked in Johannesburg Suburb Amid Deadly Unrest in South Africa

    There were new reports of looting in the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto, South Africa, on July 13 as unrest continued in the wake of the sentencing of former President Jacob Zuma.Courts ruled Zuma was to serve 15 months in prison for contempt of court amid corruption allegations, sparking days of violence and looting that have seen at least 72 people die, over a thousand arrested, and numerous retail outlets looted and damaged.Footage filmed by Motlogelwa J McCone on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, shows smoke rising from the Protea Glen Mall with rubbish and debris strewn about. The mall was ransacked on Monday, reports said.McCone’s second video, filmed on Tuesday evening, shows people looting stores in and around the Sizwe Shopping Centre, located just minutes from a police station and the Protea Glen Mall.“You’d think after they looted the mall you’d have other places that haven’t been looted yet be protected,” McCone says in his video. “Check this out bro, it’s a mess here. It’s a total mess …. The police station – it’s there. Like, it’s down there where the people are coming from …. They should have prevented this.” Credit: Motlogelwa J McCone via Storyful

  • South Africa unrest hits farming, threatens food supply

    South African farmers have been hit by days of unrest and looting as trucks carrying produce are prevented from delivering to markets, threatening food supplies, industry officials said. Crowds have this week clashed with police and ransacked shopping malls, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by last week's jailing of former president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. "Farmers have already had major losses because they cannot get their products to local markets and to shops," Christo van der Rheede, executive director at the country's main agricultural body AgriSA, said.

  • On farewell visit to US, Merkel brings message of stability

    President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House for what is likely to be her last official visit and one to which she's bringing a bag full of issues and an overarching message for Berlin's close ally: You've got a friend. The veteran German leader is expected Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes.

  • South Africa looting: I'm struggling to find food

    A Durban resident tells the BBC he is struggling for food and medicine after so many shops were looted.

  • Restaurant Shuts Down for a 'Day of Kindness' After Customers Make Its Staff Cry

    The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came last Thursday, when a man berated one of the restaurant’s young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Massachusetts. “I never thought it would become this,” she said. Sign up for

  • Tucker Carlson reports Biden administration using Texas Air Force base to 'secretly' transport illegal immigrants

    Tucker Carlson reported President Joe Biden's administration is using Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas to "secretly" transport illegal immgrants, citing leaked correspondence.

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.

  • Top US general said Trump spread 'gospel of the Führer' and threatened US democracy with 2020 election lies: new book

    Gen. Mark Milley reportedly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and said his supporters were like "Brownshirts," according to an upcoming book.

  • How a daring British SAS mission in one of the most remote parts of the world went wrong

    "The South Atlantic winter was a big surprise for us," a retired SAS officer who served in the Falklands told Insider.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Donald Trump Jr. says destruction of George Floyd mural might be a sign from God

    "The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place," the ex-president's son wrote on Instagram.

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Japan warns of 'sense of crisis' about China's threat to conquer Taiwan

    China’s military is gaining ground on the United States and threatening to overpower Taiwan, according to an unprecedented warning from Japanese defense officials.