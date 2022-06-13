South Africa to Oppose Bail for Guptas, Justice Minister Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ronald LamolaSouth African politician
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will oppose any request for bail made by the two Gupta brothers after their arrest in Dubai this month, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait
Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap
‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship Forum
China Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After Reopening
South Africa plans to request extradition for the Guptas, who are accused of working with former President Jacob Zuma to steal billions of dollars from the government.
Lamola spoke in an interview on Johannesburg’s 702 Talk Radio on Monday.
Also Read: UAE Ramps Up Extradition Pacts in Bid to Fight Dirty Money
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Billion-Dollar Crypto Gaming Startup Promised Riches and Delivered Disaster
A Parisian General Store’s Radical Message for Its Customers? Buy Less
Soaring Oil Prices Force Biden to Engage With Saudis He’d Spurned
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.