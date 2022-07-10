South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting

South Africa police say a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition. (July 10) (AP Video: Sebabatso Mosamo/Produced by: Vanessa A. Alvarez)

    STORY: Gunmen killed 15 people in South Africa's Soweto township in the early hours of Sunday (July 10) morning after entering a bar and "shooting randomly at the patrons."Police say nine people were also injured in the attack at the Orlando East tavern on the outskirts of Johannesburg in Gauteng province.Faith Mazibuko is a member of Gauteng's executive council."The type of the rifles that were used, which is the AK-47, really, really does injure a person in such a way that that person sometimes, it never becomes easy for them to actually survive."Gauteng's police commissioner Elias Mawela said no specific person had been targeted and that you could tell the assailants had fired randomly from the way bullet cartridges were scattered around.Police have also confirmed a second apparently random shooting on Saturday (July 9) evening in a tavern in Pietermaritzburg where four people were killed and eight injured.That took place around 300 miles from Soweto and police said there was no suspicion that the incidents were linked.South Africa is one of the world's most violent countries with 20,000 people murdered each year, one of the highest per capita murder rates globally.

  • Police Respond as Fatalities Reported in Shooting at South Africa Tavern

    At least fourteen people were killed, and nine others injured, when gunmen opened fire on a tavern in Orlando, South Africa, in the early hours of July 10, local media reported.Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told The Times, “On Sunday at about 00:30, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly.”“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital.”This footage was published by local journalist Sicelo Hlanula Mkhize. Credit: Sicelo Hlanula Mkhize via Storyful

