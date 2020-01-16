South Africa’s Ramaphosa Won’t Attend WEF Meetings in Davos

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t attend next week’s World Economic Forum in Davos to deal with issues in the government and ruling African National Congress.

Ramaphosa has “taken this decision to give attention to pressing domestic priorities” and preparations for a ruling party and cabinet meeting, the Presidency said in a statement on its website. He also won’t attend a U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday.

South Africa will be represented in Davos and London by government and civil society representatives led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rene Vollgraaff in Johannesburg at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Andre Janse van Vuuren

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.