S.Africa records second monkeypox case not linked to travel

(Reuters) -South Africa has recorded a second case of monkeypox in a 32-year old male patient from Cape Town with no travel history, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The country reported its first monkeypox case last week, a case that was also not linked to travel.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

Health authorities say contact tracing is under way.

"The source and linkage of cases remain under investigation," South Africa's health ministry said in a statement, adding that there was a high probability of local transmission.

More than 40 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys.

