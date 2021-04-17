South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town
·1 min read

(Reuters) - South Africa's health regulator, on Saturday, recommended that the government lift the pause on administering drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, given that certain conditions are met.

"These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said.

"In addition, measures are to be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT)," the statement added.

SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.

South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

A U.S. panel will meet again next week to discuss whether the pause on the use of the vaccine should continue, after delaying a vote on the matter earlier this week.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinating kids will be very important in getting to herd immunity: Expert

    Kristen Choi, PhD, MS, RN, Assistant Professor, UCLA School of Nursing, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

  • A cautionary tale: COVID infection after vaccination is rare but breakthroughs can happen. It happened to this man.

    The CDC says only 5,800 of the 75M Americans who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Carey Alexander Washington was one of them.

  • North Texas basketball director Nelson Haggerty dies after single-car crash

    Former Baylor star Nelson Haggerty joined North Texas in 2019 after a successful stint at Midwestern State.

  • Justin Theroux says he and Jennifer Aniston 'still bring each other joy' 3 years after their split. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    From movie premieres and vacations to the announcement of their split in February 2018, here's everything you need to know about the couple's romance.

  • L.A. Affairs: He wanted me to be his COVID sidepiece

    He would say he didn't know if things were going to last with his girlfriend. It kept me thinking, "What if they do break up and we have a real shot?"

  • California Theme Parks See Weekend Tickets Sell Out on Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s original Disneyland resort in California is sold out for weekends through May, an indication of pent-up demand for leisure activities as the pandemic eases in the nation’s most-populous state.Universal Studios in Los Angeles opened its gates Friday and was sold out for the first three days. Legoland, in Carlsbad, doesn’t have spots available this Saturday and Sunday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp., which operates the Magic Mountain park north of Los Angeles, also didn’t have tickets available this weekend.Theme parks in California began reopening this month for the first time in more than a year. They are doing so under tight restrictions that allow only state residents to visit and limit attendance to 25% of normal capacity. Many parks are requiring reservations for the first time, something Disney resorts chief Josh D’Amaro said benefits both the company and guests.“Reservations systems getting into the theme parks have allowed us not only to cope with this Covid era we’re in now, but it’s actually allowed us to be a lot more planful and predictable about the guest experience,” D’Amaro said in an interview last week. “We know the guests are responding very well to the experiences they’re having inside of our parks.”Disney opened its four theme parks in Orlando, Florida, last July, requiring advance purchases for specific dates.Online ApologyDisneyland began selling tickets to the general public on Thursday. Many of those trying to obtain spots got an online apology from the company saying they would have to wait due to the high demand. Many weekday tickets are available. On sold-out days, guests can still buy a more expensive “park-hopper” ticket and designate California Adventure, the company’s neighboring park, as their primary destination. They could then enter Disneyland after 1 p.m. The company said tickets could still become available due to cancellations and other factors.SeaWorld in San Diego has tickets widely available and was offering for them for as much as $30 off the regular $96 price on some days. Cedar Fair LP’s Knott’s Berry Farm reopens next month, with tickets going on sale April 26.Theme-park attendance during the seasonally strong summer months should accelerate as the vaccine rollout continues and demand for outdoor leisure activities increases, Fitch Ratings said in report Friday. The bond rating company expects regional attendance to recover to 60% to 70% of 2019 levels in 2021 and reach 100% in 2022, as the broader U.S. economy recovers and vaccine penetration expands.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnson & Johnson asked rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to probe clotting risks - WSJ

    Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, while Pfizer Inc and Moderna executive declined, saying their vaccines appeared safe, the report said. The U.S. federal health agencies had on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under the age of 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • Michigan Man With Down Syndrome Who Could Not Get COVID Vaccine Has Died

    Courtesy William ReillyA Michigan man with Down syndrome—whose futile quest to get the COVID-19 vaccine was chronicled by The Daily Beast—has died from complications related to the virus, his family said.Vincent Welch, 35, died Friday morning at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he was recently airlifted for treatment by pulmonary specialists.Welch lived in Snover, Michigan, which is near the top of the state’s geographical “thumb.” It’s also a key COVID hotspot nationally, as Michigan sees an alarming rise in cases. The state leads the nation in new cases, with more than 6,000 recorded just on Thursday and a seven-day positivity rate hitting 15 percent.“That’s all he talked about is getting a shot,” Welch’s mother, Susan, told The Daily Beast last week.He Has Down Syndrome and No COVID Vaccine. Now He’s on a Ventilator.But Welch wasn’t able to get vaccinated in time because, his mother said, vaccines were not fully available in their area yet.And Welch contracted COVID even though he rarely left the house, preferring to stay inside and watch TV.“He’d be the last person I’d ever expect it to happen to,” his brother, William Reilly, said. Reilly, who lives in Lawrence, Kansas, is set to get his second dose of the Moderna vaccine today, adding, “The irony feels real.”A 2020 cohort study of 8 million adults found that those with Down syndrome who get COVID are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die from the virus than others. The findings, along with follow-up studies that confirmed the results, prompted Yale Medicine clinical geneticist Dr. Michele Spencer-Manzon to caution families to be especially careful around their relatives with Down.Before Welch died, his family asked that the hospital play his favorite country music songs to stimulate his brain as he lay in bed, intubated. He had a tracheotomy a few days ago, which apparently didn’t help.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Reilly said, “Thank you for letting the world know who he was and that he mattered.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Litman: Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s

    Widespread support for background checks and smart gun technology could push enough GOP senators out of lockstep on gun control.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Alison Brie and Dave Franco spent early pandemic days sleeping in and eating too much before finding a routine that helped their relationship thrive

    The actress told Insider that self-care was a key component for the couple in keeping a strong relationship while they were stuck in their house.

  • Franklin Graham believes Jesus would take COVID vaccine. He’s still catching grief.

    ‘Satanic sellout,’ one angry follower posts.

  • Prince Philip's close friend Countess Mountbatten attends funeral on behalf of ill husband

    They became so close during the course of their nearly 30-year friendship that she was known as “and also” on account of her name always appearing on the Duke of Edinburgh’s guest list. So it was hardly a surprise when the Countess Mountbatten of Burma was included in the 30-strong congregation for Prince Philip’s funeral, handpicked by the Queen. Also known as Penny Knatchbull, later Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, the 68-year-old mother of three was the Duke’s carriage driving partner and one of his closest confidantes. Yet it emerged on Saturday that the Countess, pictured below, was actually representing her husband, the Earl of Mountbatten of Burma, who is unwell and therefore unable to attend.

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Chrissy Teigen said she was embarrassed by her mom's Thai food when she was a child

    As an adult, Chrissy loves Pepper's recipes, but as a child, she was admittedly embarrassed by the ingredients and the smells coming from her kitchen.

  • Elon Musk says Starlink should be 'fully mobile' by the end of 2021, allowing customers to use it at any address or in moving vehicles

    Elon Musk said Friday that Starlink users should be able to move their satellite internet hardware between addresses by the end of the year.

  • Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, typically a Democrat donor, gave $2,800 to each GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump

    Kimbal Musk previously donated to the presidential campaigns of Democrats Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

  • Watch 2 Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut return from their visit to the International Space Station

    The six-month stint on the ISS was marked by scientific experiments and crossovers with other astronaut crews.

  • A prisoner was 'covered in filth and barking like a dog' after 600 days of solitary confinement in a Virginia jail

    Tyquine Lee's treatment at Virginia's Red Onion State Prison is one of the thousands of stories of long-term solitary confinement in America.