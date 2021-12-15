S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

FILE PHOTO: Empty recliners are seen at the popular Camps Bay Beach as numbers of international tourists decline in Cape Town
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a peak of 26,485 in early July during a third wave driven by the then-dominant Delta strain.

The NICD also reported another 54 COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 620 hospital admissions.

South Africa, the country worst affected by the pandemic on the African continent in terms of confirmed infections and deaths, alerted the world to Omicron in November, triggering alarm that it could cause a global surge in infections.

Omicron has since been detected in more than 70 countries worldwide, with the World Health Organization labelling it "of concern".

Scientists suspect that Omicron is more transmissible given its rapid spread though they caution it's too early to draw definitive conclusions about the severity of the disease that it causes.

Some anecdotal accounts by doctors and researchers in South Africa suggest Omicron is mainly causing mild infections locally, but that could also be explained by high levels of previous COVID-19 infection and the fact that around 38% of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated.

A major real-world study released on Tuesday found Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had been less effective at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since Omicron emerged.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise over the next few days. More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million. With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "tidal wave" of infections. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, earlier called the Omicron variant "probably the most significant threat" since the start of the pandemic.

  • 'She's home': Tarra the elephant reunited with longtime owner after 11-year custody battle

    Tarra the elephant was moved to Elephant Refuge North America in November. She reunited with Carol Buckley after an 11-year custody battle.

  • Monoclonal antibodies given at Hasbro Children's Hospital help 10-year-old Abby with COVID

    Monoclonal antibodies treatment at Hasbro Children's Hospital helped 10-year-old Abby MacCurtain, who lives with Leigh's disease and then got COVID.

  • Omicron set to be Europe's dominant variant by early 2022 - ECDC

    There is a "very high" risk the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will become dominant in Europe by early next year and lead to a growing number of hospital admissions and deaths, the European Union's public health body said on Wednesday. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) was likely to overtake Delta within the first two months of 2022. ECDC said data was not yet sufficient to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant. "It is therefore considered very likely that the Omicron VOC will cause additional hospitalisations and fatalities, in addition to those already expected in previous forecasts that only take into account the Delta VOC," ECDC said.

  • Missing 10-year-old found safe in Beeville

    Missing 10-year-old found safe in Beeville

  • Fox hosts target 1/6 committee after Meadows texts turn up heat

    Texts Mark Meadows turned over: Graphic: January 6th CommitteeTwo Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt. Get market new

  • After 3 tense months, Spanish volcano eruption may be over

    Residents on the Spanish island of La Palma dared to hope Wednesday that a volcanic eruption is over after almost three months of unnerving daily explosions, earthquakes, rivers of molten rock and a huge ash plume containing toxic gases. The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa fell silent on Monday evening, and scientists said its 36 hours or so of negligible activity might signal the beginning of the end of the eruption. Scientists won’t rule out a resurgence of volcanic activity, which previously abated only to return with renewed force, but say it is unlikely. “We cannot be 100% sure, as the volcano has been playing a few tricks over the last weeks,” Valentin Troll, a geology expert with Sweden’s Uppsala University and co-author of a geology study of the Canary Islands, told The Associated Press.

  • China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

    China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector. The Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics will likely have “limited impact overall,” National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters, since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities. Fu said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe,” but China still expects to meet its economic targets for this year.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or Sell As Shares Yo-Yo On The Omicron Threat?

    Is Moderna stock a buy or sell after a new variant called omicron threatens to undo vaccine effectiveness?

  • Let's Not Be Fatalistic About Omicron. We Know How to Fight It

    The new, heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron first detected by scientists in South Africa, has put the public health community worldwide on high alert and the public on edge. Omicron’s doubling time—how long it takes for the number of coronavirus cases to double—is just two to three days. The first indications from South Africa are that infection with the Omicron variant may have milder consequences than infections with previous variants, especially in vaccinated people. Despite some claims, it’s premature to conclude that Omicron will cause mild illness with few consequences.

  • COVID vaccines don't need to be changed for Omicron for now, says Fauci

    Fauci pointed to early lab data showing that "our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron."

  • Report: Kings’ Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID, won’t coach vs. Wizards

    The Sacramento Kings will be without their head coach when they face the Wizards on Wednesday after Alvin Gentry reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

  • Poll reveals deep, bipartisan resistance to severe vaccine mandate punishments

    Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHalf of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal challenges across the country and Republicans use try to use the implementation of mandates as a wedge issue.Stay on top of th

  • 'There’s just no give on their position': COVID killing 2.3 times faster in Trump counties

    Analysis of deaths and decades of public polling put political allegiance above all else when it comes to getting the shot and surviving.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 15, 2021

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Can You Get Your COVID Shot Or A Booster If You're Already Sick?

    If you've got a cold or other symptoms of illness, read this before you head to your vaccine appointment.

  • Bee County Sheriff's Office: Search ends after 11-year-old girl found safe

    The 11-year-old girl was found safe late Monday night.

  • Omicron Variant Spreading in the U.S. and Challenging Delta’s Dominance, CDC Data Show

    The data suggest the new coronavirus variant is beginning to cut into the dominance of the Delta variant, which has fallen to 96.7% from 99.6% since just three weeks ago.

  • Amazon revealed the most popular stocking stuffers of 2021—here's what to buy

    Amazon's stocking stuffers gift guide includes the best gifts you can buy on Amazon in 2021: Dash mini waffle maker, Carhartt beanie, Bala Bangles, Mario Badescu and more.

  • Eva Longoria Shared Why Her Family Doesn't Celebrate On Christmas Morning And What Their Christmas "Tradition" Is

    "That's tradition."View Entire Post ›