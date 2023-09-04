South Africa says no evidence of arms transfer to Russia

STORY:

An independent inquiry has found no evidence that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday, in response to U.S. allegations that a Russian ship had collected weapons from the country late last year...

which Ramphosa says had a damaging effect on South Africa's economy and reputation.

“From this investigation, the panel found no evidence that any cargo of weapons was loaded for export on to the ship, Lady R. The panel found that there was no evidence to support the claim that the ship transported weapons from South Africa, destined for Russia. And none of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that have been levelled against our country.”

In claims that sparked diplomatic friction, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety said in May, that the Russian cargo ship Lady R had picked up weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December.

An allegation South Africa's foreign ministry said Brigety had "apologised unreservedly" for the next day when he was summoned.

However, with doubts cast over South Africa's claim of non-alignment regarding Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns of possible Western sanctions, Ramaphosa ordered a judicial probe led by a retired judge.

It found instead that the Russian cargo ship had a consignment of weapons from Russia to South Africa, ordered back in 2018.