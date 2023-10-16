South Africa Seeks Private Investors for Citrus Export Terminal

(Bloomberg) -- Transnet SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned ports and freight rail company, said it’s seeking private investors to build and operate an export terminal at its Durban port to export citrus and other fruit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The terminal would be built at the Maydon Wharf precinct in Africa’s biggest container port and would be operated by private investors before the concession went back to the state company after 25 years, the Transnet National Ports Authority said in a statement on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Transnet, which is drawing criticism for operating some of the world’s most inefficient ports, is seeking to have the private sector more involved in its business going forward to arrest its decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.