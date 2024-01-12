South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins
In a case that strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity, South Africa formally accused the country of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded Thursday with the United Nations’ top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/international/ap-top-un-court-opens-hearings-on-south-africas-allegation-that-israel-is-committing-genocide-in-gaza/