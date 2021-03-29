South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

South African Adrian Nel has become the most high-profile foreigner to be killed in the brutal insurgency being waged by militant Islamists in northern Mozambique. Dozens of bodies have been seen but few details have emerged about the other casualties.

Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April, but his body now lies in a mortuary in Pemba - a coastal city in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, which has become the latest frontline in the global war being waged by militant Islamists.

Speaking to the BBC from her home in South Africa, Nel's mother, Meryl Knox, said her son leaves behind his French-Canadian wife and three children - a 10-year-old boy, and two girls, aged six and two.

"He was an absolutely beautiful father, and a beautiful person all round.

"There's been so many messages of comfort from people that have known him throughout the years. And he will be terribly, terribly missed," she said.

A commercial diver who had lost his job in South Africa because of the devastating impact of Covid-19, Nel moved to Mozambique in January to build workers' accommodation camps in Palma - the hub of a burgeoning gas industry which follows the offshore discovery of one of the largest natural gas fields in Africa.

A mere three months later, he faced a cruel death, having been shot by militants who had carried out a four-day assault on the town, targeting shops, banks, a military barracks and the Amarula Hotel, where Nel, his father and younger brother had taken refuge along with other expatriates.

Mrs Knox said details around her son's death were still sketchy, but he appeared to have been killed while trying to escape.

"No army to protect them, none of them having weapons, so it was a matter of run for your life or face these insurgents, who are so cruel and barbaric," she added.

Mrs Knox was scathing about the South African government's response to the attack.

"There wasn't any support from our government until we phoned them and asked them what's happening and why isn't anybody helping people stranded there," she said.

'Adrian was just such a shining light'

Mrs Knox said she had spoken to her husband, who was still in Mozambique with their youngest son, Wesley.

"The doctor did go and see them last night and at least they got some sleep. But I hear Wesley's not doing very well," Mrs Knox said, without going into details.

You may also be interested in:

AFP news agency reports that Wesley will be evacuated to South Africa on the first available flight, while Mrs Knox's husband will remain in Mozambique until their late son's body is repatriated.

"Adrian was just such a shining light - somebody who kept the family together with his constant joy and love. Now [we've got] to try and pick up the pieces and just hope we do well with his wife and his children," Mrs Knox told the BBC.

