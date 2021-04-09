South African artists struggle with Covid theatre closures

·7 min read
Dance group performing during a protest
Dance group Likhwezi took part in a protest demanding more help for struggling performers

South Africa's once-thriving cultural scene is under threat because coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult to stage public events but some artists have found new ways to show off their creativity, as Mohammed Allie reports from Cape Town.

News of the closure of Cape Town's Fugard Theatre last month was greeted like the demise of an old friend.

"Another icon has fallen to Covid 19," John Kani, one of the country's most famous actors, tweeted.

In just a decade of existence the theatre, named after world-renowned playwright Athol Fugard, had become a much-loved venue that put on work by local writers as well as internationally known plays and musicals.

For the artist community, its closure came to symbolise the struggle that it is now facing more than a year after coronavirus measures came into place.

Placard at a demonstration
Performers say they make a crucial contribution to society

Under the current restrictions theatres can use just half of their seating capacity up to a maximum of 100 people at indoor venues and 250 people outdoors, subject to strict Covid-19 safety measures.

For most theatres the limits on audience numbers has made the staging of productions economically unviable.

This has forced a number of artists into desperate circumstances.

'Forced to live in a car'

"It's very bad. The arts have always been in a difficult space in South Africa but the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown have made things even worse," Blythe Stuart-Linger, an arts administrator and producer, tells the BBC.

"Just as an example, when I put a post on Facebook that I was looking for someone to help clean my house, I got at least 50 replies from artists that I've seen on stage and people that I've worked with.

"I also know of artists who have been in the profession for many years who have had to sell their houses and live in their cars. We are losing a lot of talented performers."

One of those seriously affected by the pandemic is Andile Makubalo, a member of the popular Cape Town-based marimba band, Abavuki.

"We had to cancel 35 gigs since last year including four tours to Europe, Asia and Africa," says Makubalo.

"I've been unable to generate any income over the past year and I've only survived through my family providing for me."

More on coronavirus in South Africa:

The trouble in the creative sector has been magnified by the failure of a government initiative to support struggling artists.

President Cyril Ramaphosa committed $20.6m (£15m) as part of his stimulus plan announced last October to help the arts sector.

Some have received funding but there are many artists who are still awaiting payment.

'Where's the money?'

The delay resulted in a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) in Johannesburg led by internationally acclaimed opera and jazz singer Sibongile Mngoma.

They were joined by angry artists who staged demonstrations in other provinces.

At Cape Town's Artscape Theatre, protesters held placards bearing messages like "Respect Artists", "I need to pay my rent" and "Where's the money?".

Protesters holding placards
Artists at a protest in Cape Town accuse the government of not understanding the sector they work in

Mngoma herself has been badly affected by the lockdown.

"I've moved a few times because I've had to downscale and downscale and downscale some more so it's been quite hectic."

With the arts sector having played an important role in the struggle against apartheid, she believes the government needs to take the industry much more seriously.

"The arts are the soul of any nation and in this country particularly, the arts have driven our democracy and won us a lot of freedoms.

"To suddenly think the arts are irrelevant now that we have a new dispensation is very short-sighted."

The artists have accused the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture of having a lack of vision, strategy and little understanding of their sector.

The minister responsible for the stimulus fund, Nathi Mthethwa, admitted to the press that the money had been mismanaged by the NAC and apologised.

'Our eclectic programme continues'

With state funding and some creative thinking, some venues, like Cape Town's Baxter Theatre and Johannesburg's Market Theatre, have remained open.

"At the moment we are staging some shows to members of the public but it is financially prohibitive," Fahiem Stellenboom, marketing manager of the Baxter, says.

The Baxter has had to be innovative in finding ways to generate income.

"We have encouraged production houses, advertising agencies and people involved with filming to use the venue. Over the past few months we've had a few photo shoots and film productions done in our main theatre."

In contrast to the Baxter's approach, James Ngcobo, artistic director at Johannesburg's Market Theatre, has been determined to continue staging productions within the lockdown regulations.

"I took a decision that whenever there are windows for us to do so, we will stage our productions," he says.

"What is so beautiful is that every night we have been getting a wide cross-section of people coming to the theatre. We are continuing with the eclectic programme that the Market is known for."

Woman sitting by glass doors
Performers in South Africa are wondering what things will be like after infections subside

Ngcobo believes state-sponsored theatres like the Market have a duty to assist their independent colleagues who are battling to stay afloat.

"As managers of these spaces we need to think about how do we help to give the industry a little oxygen at this bad time."

'The pandemic has opened avenues'

But there is also a sense from some that the arts, and artists in general, are traditionally resilient in South Africa.

"We are always able to reinvent ourselves," Stuart-Linger says.

In that vein, Buhle Ngaba, a multi-award winning actress, writer and cultural activist, has found new ways to develop and present her work.

"South African artists are resourceful," she says, "so this has been a great opportunity for us to really recognise and see one another, [to see] what we can do by pooling our resources even if that is just our creativity. Our creativity is everything."

Ngaba says the closing of traditional venues prompted her to quickly find new platforms on which to perform.

Last year, she recorded a show for a virtual festival on the stage of the Artscape.

"That would not have happened pre-pandemic - a stage of that scale for a young black African woman to tell a story that she's written herself wouldn't have been possible, but I took it. That's the difference and I was ready for it.

"The pandemic has opened avenues through our own creativity and our means.

"I know of actors who are now writing, directing, organising on the ground. We're no longer just doing just one thing, we're doing everything because we don't have a choice. At the end of the day we also need to eat."

While an increasing number of artists are now using the online platform to deliver their work, the amount of money it can generate is not on the same scale.

Mngoma also says nothing can replace the authenticity of being on stage to perform in front of an audience where they can be close to those watching and feedback is immediate.

"It's easier for someone like me to actually go on stage and perform than it is to put on an online performance. Unlike other forms of music, with opera you really do need to be in the theatre."

Recommended Stories

  • Beehive deliveries keep New Yorkers buzzing on rooftops, backyards

    Bustling New York City may not seem a bee-friendly place, but its high-rise rooftops and tiny gardens are buzzing with honeymakers threatened by pesticides in rural areas. It was parked near the Dakota Apartments by Central Park, where John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono has lived since 1973. "This is the first year that we've done this outside The Dakota," said Andrew Coté, president of the New York City Beekeepers Association.

  • Melt up? More money poured into stocks in past 5 months than last 12 years

    Equity funds have attracted more than half a trillion dollars in the past five months, exceeding inflows recorded over the previous 12 years, according to data from BofA, which has likened the stampede to a "melt-up" in markets. It was followed by a massive $40 million bet in the U.S. options market on Thursday that the Cboe Volatility Index - often called Wall Street's fear gauge - will break above the 25 level and rise towards 40 by mid-July. The VIX is currently trading around 17 points, the lowest level since early 2020.

  • American hostages in Iran could complicate U.S. re-entry into nuclear talks

    The Biden administration is doing "everything we can" of its efforts on behalf of four U.S. prisoners in Iran, a senior administration official tells CBS News.

  • Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest less than 2 months after going public with their relationship

    The Poosh founder shared a photo on her Instagram of the Blink-182 drummer's new ink that says "Kourtney."

  • U.S. unsure of Iran's "seriousness of purpose" after Vienna nuclear talks

    This week's nuclear talks in Vienna "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Friday.The state of play: Iran refused to meet directly with the U.S. but held three days of talks with the nuclear deal's other signatories, while the U.S. — represented in Vienna by Iran envoy Rob Malley — communicated indirectly through envoys, primarily from the European Union.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week, the State Department official said.Why it matters: President Biden promised on the campaign trail to return to compliance with the deal by lifting sanctions if Iran reversed its breaches of the nuclear elements of the deal. The Vienna talks are the most significant step yet toward kickstarting that process.Two working groups are now discussing the steps that both sides would have to take.But the talks will be “heading toward an impasse” if Iran continues to insist that the U.S. lift all sanctions imposed on Iran under former President Trump, including those not linked to its nuclear program, the State Department official said. Between the lines: The U.S. has said some of Trump's sanctions will stay on, while those that violate the deal or deprive Iran of the benefits it stood to gain from it will be lifted.Another issue is sequencing, with Iran continuing to insist that the U.S. make the first move.What they're saying: “The United States team put forward some very serious ideas, demonstrated a seriousness of purpose," the senior official said. "It remains to be seen whether that seriousness of purpose is matched by Iran."As to Iran's refusal to meet directly, the official said: “We think it would be better if we could sit down with the Iranians. We’re not going to pay a price for that, so if they don’t want to meet with us, too bad.”What to watch: Iran will hold its National Nuclear Technology Day on Saturday, which typically includes a new announcement on the nuclear program. Any news will offer a "clue into Iran’s thinking," the official said, and potentially "cast doubt on their intentions."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Maryland governor vetoes 3 police reform bills

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he has vetoed three police reform measures approved by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, all measures passed with enough votes to override the vetoes. The Republican governor vetoed legislation that includes the repeal of job protections in the police disciplinary process that have become common in other parts of the country. One of the measures also includes an expansion of public access to records in police disciplinary cases.

  • Travis Barker seemingly got 'Kourtney' tattooed over his heart

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes ... Travis sucking Kourtney's fingers in public. Then comes Travis with a Kourtney tattoo. Even though Kourtney and Travis have been friends and neighbors for years, things are moving pretty quickly for the new couple, who've only been public with their relationship since January 2021. Travis has seemingly already devoted himself to Kourtney with the permanence of a tattoo, having apparently gotten her name inked over his heart — at least judging by shirtless photos of him on the set of his new music video, reports Cosmopolitan. Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, recently was rumored to not be "threatened" by Kourtney and Travis' blossoming relationship, although that might quickly be changing… Read more at Cosmopolitan. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearThe cynic's case for democracy

  • Boomer Sooner boon: BVNW’s Mason Alston hopes to follow footsteps of another Joco hero

    He followed new coach Porter Moser to Norman, where Clayton Custer helped seal the deal.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink 'shows monkey playing Pong with mind'

    The entrepreneur makes bold claims for how the technology can be used to help paraplegics walk again.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • A Couple Accidentally Defaced a $400,000 Work of Art in South Korea

    The young pair thought the work, by graffiti artist JonOne, was meant to invite public participation

  • Gift Aid would not have happened were it not for the Duke of Edinburgh, says CAF

    Gift Aid would not have happened were it not for the Duke of Edinburgh, the Chief executive of Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has said. The Duke of Edinburgh had been the patron of CAF, which helps to get resources into the charity sector, since it was founded as an independent organisation in 1974. When he stepped down from public life in 2017 the CAF was one of the few charities that the Duke chose to remain a patron of and in paying tribute to him the charity thanked the Duke for his “irreplaceable and invaluable contribution”. One such contribution is that of Gift Aid, which Neil Heslop, Chief executive at CAF, said would probably have not happened without him. “He played a very important role in the middle eighties, he brought together a number of people in an initiative that ultimately led to the creation of gift aid, which was an incredibly important reform that was implemented in tax arrangements, channelling an enormous amount of funding. “That may or may not have happened without him, I suspect not,” he told the Telegraph. In 1985, the Duke presided over a meeting to look at how to increase corporate support for charitable organisations and public understanding of the sector. Some of those at that meeting went on to form the Council for Charitable Support, whose members encouraged the government to create what is now known as Gift Aid. Gift Aid was introduced in the Finance Act 1990 for donations given after 1 October 1990, but was originally limited to cash gifts of £600 or more. The scheme is now available to charities and Community Amateur Sports Clubs (CASCs). It means they can claim an extra 25p from HMRC for every £1 you donate. Gift Aid means millions of pounds extra go to the charity sector and Mr Heslop said the Duke’s contribution is “counted literally in the billions of pounds”. Last year, CAF worked with philanthropists and corporations to get in excess of 700 million pounds into the sector into roughly 70,000 charities and 100 countries. Mr Heslop continued: “He has been a key part of building the organisation up to that kind of level of contribution. “His contribution was quite profound. I genuinely think his contribution has been unique. I certainly can't think of another example of an individual who made the kind of contribution that he did.” Mr Heslop said the money the Duke helped raise has had a “very direct, profound impact for millions and millions of people around the world.” The Duke was patron, president or a member of over 780 organisations, which even after his retirement he continued to be associated with, although he no longer played an active role by attending engagements. In a tribute posted on their Twitter account CAF said: “The Duke of Edinburgh has been our Patron since 1974. “He was a respected and much loved supporter of the Charities Aid Foundation as well as hundreds of other charities and organisations. His irreplaceable and invaluable contribution to CAF and our nation will be sorely missed.”

  • The Latest: Rose says his 65 sounds easier than it was

    Justin Rose finished talking about his seven birdies and an eagle over 10 holes and said, “Sounds easy.” Not only did he have a four-shot lead after his 7-under 65, it was 9.5 shots better than the average score Thursday at the Masters. This time, there were only 12 players in red numbers after the opening round.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

    Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30% over the last five days compared with the same period last week, and the national health institute (ISS) said the "R" reproduction number has declined to 0.92 from 0.98 a week earlier. Italy operates a four-tier, colour-coded system to calibrate the restrictions in place in its 20 regions.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

    This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

  • Hurricanes top Panthers 3-0 behind Nedeljkovic to take first place in Central Division

    Alex Nedeljkovic was the Canes’ starting goalie after Petr Mrazek returned from injury to make consecutive starts.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.