South African business activity shrinks solidly in January

FILE PHOTO: Worker inspects Mercedes-Benz cars at a port, in East London
·1 min read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector in January contracted a its fastest pace since the end of 2021 as new orders fell due to rolling power cuts and weak economic conditions, a survey showed on Friday.

S&P Global's South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to 48.7 in January from 50.2 in December. Readings below 50 indicate a contraction in activity.

"The South African economy suffered a fresh downturn at the beginning of 2023, driven by a stronger decline in new business inflows that was the most marked in just over a year," David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Another round of power outages caused further disruption to supply chains and curtailed business activity, S&P said.

Struggling state utility Eskom has implemented power cuts every day this year, after a record number of days with outages in 2022.

Despite that, firms remained broadly optimistic regarding the 12-month outlook, with over half of all respondents expecting activity to grow, S&P added.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Hikes by Half-Point and Signals Same Again in March

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank lifted interest rates by a half-point, with President Christine Lagarde saying another such move is almost certain next month, despite conceding that the inflation outlook is improving.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets

  • Ranger Energy (RNGR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.42, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session.

  • Dollar buoyant; markets jubilant as inflation risks unwind

    The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. Reversing its losses earlier in the week, the greenback strengthened against a basket of currencies, as the U.S. dollar index rose 0.02% to 101.81, to move away from Wednesday's nine-month low of 100.80. On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation.

  • US, Europe Downturn Remains Risk for 2023, ADB’s Asakawa Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated interest rates may still cause a recession in the US and Europe and that’s a risk scenario for Asia this year, according to Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, who some economists see as a contender for Bank of Japan governor.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Si

  • Cyberattack Sends Derivatives Trading Back to the 1980s

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives shops, used to clearing hundreds of billions of dollars in trades every day, found themselves in a dramatically different era this week: the old days of manually processing deals.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sports

  • Total Says Exposure to Adani Is $3.1 Billion of Capital Employed

    (Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE said its exposure to Adani Group companies was $3.1 billion of capital employed at the end of December.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Total owns stakes in bu

  • India Parliament Adjourns for a Second Day Over Adani Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s opposition stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his links with tycoon Gautam Adani and both houses of parliament were adjourned for a second day over raucous demands for a parliamentary investigation in the stock rout in his companies.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth W

  • TomTom raises 2023 revenue outlook as automotive drives Q4 beat

    (Reuters) -Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom raised its 2023 revenue forecast on Friday, after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue driven by strong automotive performance. After being hit by the global chip shortage that has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, TomTom is now starting to benefit from the recovery in global car production.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Residents opposed to Rivian's plant file lawsuits against state, Morgan County

    Two lawsuits against Morgan County and the State of Georgia are petitioning for courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on Rivian’s $5 billion plant and pause land disturbance activities.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • How the free media were duped by a fake pro-Putin list of Western companies still doing business in Russia a year into the Ukraine invasion

    A recent list of 'Western multinationals' that stayed in Russia is based on false data, according to the Yale researchers who heralded 'the great retreat'.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Relief from sky-high gas bills is coming: California regulators order utilities to rush credits

    SoCalGas customers and others could get climate credits early after natural gas prices soared last month.

  • Chinese Investment in Belt and Road Nations Jumps on Tech Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s investment in the countries along the Belt and Road rose to the highest since 2019, with much of that increase due to a new battery plant for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $1

  • The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States

    While sales of EVs have grown in the U.S., they lag far behind the rest of the world. But the landscape is changing.

  • Sens. Cruz, Manchin Team Up To Fight A Nonexistent Gas Stove Ban

    Their fossil fuel donors are sure getting their money’s worth.