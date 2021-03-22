South African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of vials and dry ice
Promit Mukherjee
·2 min read

By Promit Mukherjee

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

South Africa is behind schedule in the first phase of its vaccination programme, aimed at inoculating health care workers. Those over 60 or with co-morbidities are not meant to be vaccinated until a later second phase, along with other essential workers and people who work in crowded settings.

Stavros Nicolaou, an executive of Aspen Pharmacare which has a contract to make Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, and who also serves as chairman of the Public Health Workgroup at business lobby Business for South Africa (B4SA), said the group had called for changes in light of the slow rollout.

The lobby group had written to the government this month, recommending elderly and vulnerable people be moved higher up the priority list, he said.

"In the absence of having sufficient vaccines in quarter two, it makes more sense to start vaccinating people who are in the mortality curve, and not overwhelm the healthcare services," Nicolaou told Reuters on Monday.

South Africa's vaccination campaign was slowed after it cancelled the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, found in a small study to be less effective against a variant of the coronavirus dominant in the country.

So far only 160,000 health workers have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, just 13% of the target to vaccinate 1.25 million people by the end of first quarter.

An email sent to the government was not immediately answered. March 22 is a public holiday in South Africa.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • Four in 10 Britons believe Brexit boosted Britain's pandemic response

    Four in 10 Britons believe Brexit has made Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic better, a new poll has found. The study from Ipsos Mori found 40 per cent of adults thought that the UK’s decision to quit the European Union had helped its response to the crisis. Just 14 per cent thought Brexit had made it worse. Britain’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the world after ministers decided last year not to be part of a EU vaccination scheme and instead go it alone to procure the necessary vaccines. Two-thirds - 67 per cent - of Britons said they thought the UK has handled Covid vaccination programmes better than governments of countries in the EU. This increased to 83 per cent of those who voted to leave the EU in 2016, but even 65 per cent of ‘Remain’ voters thought the same, aligning with national views. There was more criticism over the way the UK Government has run lockdowns to suppress the spread of the virus. The survey found that nearly four in 10 - 38 per cent - though national lockdowns were handled better by EU countries, only 28% believe the UK did the better job. Looking further ahead, nearly half - 48 per cent - of Britons thought the COVID-19 pandemic and responses by the UK government and those of the EU have moved the UK and EU further apart Kelly Beaver, managing director of Public Affairs at Ipsos Mori, said: “There is no denying that at the start of the pandemic we were all venturing into the unknown, the Government included, and it took heavy criticism of its initial actions, most notably its handling of PPE and the tragic death toll. “However, our latest polling shows that despite these issues the British public feel that overall the Government have done well compared to its EU counterparts, no doubt a halo effect of the vaccination programme that has, to date, been incredibly successful.” Ipsos Mori interviewed a representative sample of 2,385 British adults aged 16+. Interviews were conducted online from 12th to 15th March 2021.

  • German economy is slumping on anti-virus curbs, Bundesbank says

    The German economy is likely to shrink sharply this quarter as pandemic-fighting curbs hit the services sector and even the booming construction industry slows, the Bundesbank said on Monday. In its latest monthly report, the German central bank seemed to abandon its expectations of a rebound in the spring and dropped references to the vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by delivery delays and news reports of possible side-effects, as a catalyst. "The measures to contain the pandemic are more stringent on average in the current quarter than in the previous one," the Bundesbank said.

  • Sassou expected to extend 36-year rule in Congo Republic vote

    Congo Republic voted in presidential elections on Sunday, with the incumbent Denis Sassou Nguesso widely expected to extend his 36-year rule despite an economic crisis in the Central African oil-producing nation. The president's main rival, former government minister Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, Kolelas' campaign said. "I am very satisfied because across the country, I have seen people mobilised and ready to participate in the electoral process," Sassou said after voting, adding that he wished Kolelas a swift recovery.

  • As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

    Britain on Monday demanded that the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted, but Brussels said drugmaker AstraZeneca was to blame. After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, the EU's leaders are due to discuss imposing a ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

  • Talking points from the weekend's Bundesliga matches

    Second-placed RB Leipzig host Bundesliga champions and leaders Bayern Munich after the two-week international break, and only a win is likely to keep the title race open with Bayern four points ahead of their closest rivals. Bayern's imperious form, underlined by a 4-0 rout of Vfb Stuttgart with all their goals coming after they had left back Alphonso Davies sent off, suggests they are favourites to clinch their ninth successive league title. Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is firing on all cylinders, having netted a hat-trick to become the Bundesliga's joint-second scorer of all time on 268 goals alongside Klaus Fischer, behind Gerd Mueller who has 365.

  • Netanyahu says he made Israel a 'vaccination nation'. But will it vote for him?

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory over COVID-19 by making Israel a "vaccination nation". Netanyahu, who turned Israel's world-leading rollout of vaccines into a showcase of his campaign in the country's fourth national poll in two years, gave a measured assessment of his chances after the latest opinion polls pointed to a close race. "I'm still missing a (parliamentary) seat or two to achieve a stable government," he said on Army Radio on Sunday, in what could have been a strategic bid to rally supporters of his right-wing Likud party to turn out to vote.

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Moncef Slaoui, Trump's vaccine chief, "very concerned" about GOP vaccine hesitancy

    The former head of Operation Warp Speed says he thinks "we need to do every effort we can to explain to people that vaccines have nothing to do with politics."

  • China mulls bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products

    Two of China's regulators plan to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products in line with those for ordinary cigarettes. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, posted online the draft regulations that could potentially curb a fast-growing industry. The most successful among them, RLX Technology Inc, raised $1.4 billion in an IPO in January that valued the company at $35 billion.

  • European summer holidays could be off until Covid vaccine rates catch up with UK

    Summer holidays in Europe could be off until vaccination rates on the continent catch up with the UK, under plans being considered by a Government taskforce. The group, led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, is due to publish a report in three weeks' time on how to restart foreign tourism. It is expected to propose a traffic light-style system that could allow British holidaymakers quarantine-free travel to "green list" low-risk countries. However, a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping Europe amid disarray over its vaccination programme risks it being a “traffic light system with no countries on the green list” when foreign travel is scheduled to resume on May 17, according to a taskforce insider. Scientists have warned ministers that variants entering Britain is the biggest danger as the virus surges among unvaccinated Europeans compounded by the continent's less comprehensive Covid-19 sequencing that makes it less able to detect new strains before they spread. “The taskforce is looking at vaccination rates, prevalence of the virus and variants. It will set out a framework for restarting travel but at the moment there are serious concerns among the scientists. I don’t see there being much travel in May,” said a Government source. However, the UK Government is also in talks with the US to establish a pilot travel corridor as two countries in the top five in the world for vaccinations. Joe Biden’s administration is aiming to reopen travel in mid-May when he hopes all US adults will have been offered a vaccination. More than 100 million have so far had a jab. Israel and Singapore have also been identified as countries where vaccination levels could enable travel to resume more quickly. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Sunday that it's still "premature" to book foreign summer holidays. “Our number one consideration is that even though the UK is almost leading the world on vaccination rates, it is really important we don't import new variants and undermine all that hard work,” he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. "I haven't booked my holiday, I will wait to see what the responses from those taskforces in April. I think it would be premature to do that, it would be potentially risky, we're seeing growing variants." Under the proposals being considered by the global travel taskforce, the ban on non-essential travel is likely to continue for “red list” countries with travellers facing at least 10 days in quarantine, possibly in government-approved hotels, and a compulsory series of three Covid-19 tests. Travellers returning from amber list countries are likely to have to undergo pre-departure tests followed by home quarantine but could be released on the fifth day if they test negative for Covid-19. The green list country criteria is proving the most contentious. Travel industry chiefs want few if any restrictions but Government scientists are believed to be pushing back and want testing and Covid-19 vaccination certificates for holidaymakers on any flights or journeys. “Testing could still be a part of it even for the green list and for those who have been vaccinated. The cost could put a holiday out of the reach of many families,” said a source. Scientists are concerned that other European countries do not have the same “gold standard” Covid-19 gene sequencing as the UK to enable them to effectively identify new variants, which could hold those countries back from being put on the green list.

  • Malaysia sets up compensation fund for COVID-19 vaccinations

    Malaysia on Monday announced it had established a $2.4 million compensation fund to provide cash assistance for any COVID-19 vaccine recipients who suffer severe reactions due to inoculations. The Southeast Asian country has inoculated nearly 430,000 frontline workers, with the majority having received the first of two jabs of the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. Under the new fund, individuals requiring extended hospitalisation due to a vaccine reaction will be eligible for 50,000 ringgit ($12,171), or if this results in permanent disability or death 500,000 ringgit, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

  • Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

    The BBC said Monday that a journalist from its Burmese-language service was released by authorities in Myanmar but gave no details, as protesters in the Southeast Asian nation continued their broad civil disobedience movement against last month’s military coup. The journalist, Aung Thura, was detained on March 19 by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents while reporting outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.

  • Would stronger hate crime laws help prevent violence?

    The recent shootings in Atlanta have drawn attention to hate crime laws that critics say are written too narrowly to make much of an impact on violent crime.

  • Nigeria’s Central Bank: We Didn’t Ban Crypto Trading

    Deputy governor Adamu Lamtek said the CBN is not discouraging people from trading in cryptocurrency.

  • French health experts criticise new third-wave lockdown measures as too soft

    French health experts have criticised the country's latest Covid lockdown measures, claiming they will not be enough to control the rapid spread of a third wave of coronavirus infections. While the Paris region, along with 15 other departments in northern France, officially entered a third lockdown on Saturday, many are calling it a "lockdown light". Under the restrictions, residents are allowed within a 10 km (6.2 mile) radius of their homes to shop, practice sport, and go on walks during the day. A curfew remains in place from 7pm to 6am. Many businesses remain closed, travel between regions is prohibited, as is meeting in groups of more than six people outside. The new measures come as hospitals in the Paris region have been stretched beyond capacity, the country is seeing around 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day. “It’s going to be chaos,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in southern Paris. “[Hospitals] are already saturated, so it’s going to get worse and worse and they're going to have to transfer people to other parts of the country.”

  • Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

    German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, are holding a videoconference nearly three weeks after they agreed a several-step plan paving the way to relax some rules. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28.

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan as pullout decision looms

    Joe Biden ‘has not made a decision’, says Lloyd Austin, as White House considers extension for US forces