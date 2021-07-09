South African court rejects ex-leader's bid to delay prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ESTCOURT, South Africa (AP) —

A South African court has rejected former South African President Jacob Zuma's request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the Constitutional Court, the country's apex court, on Monday.

He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Center for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Like a rebirth': Americans pack reopened concert halls for a summer of music

    Pamela Pickens swayed her hips as her husband Tom led her in an impromptu dance to the strumming of guitarist Studebaker John at Chicago's famed blues bar, Kingston Mines. At concert venues across the United States, from Denver to Washington, D.C., similar scenes have played out in recent weeks as cities lift COVID-19 restrictions and newly vaccinated music lovers return to their old haunts for the thrill of live music in public company. "When we started playing again, it was an out-of-body experience," said blues guitarist Joanna Connor, gearing up for her show at Kingston Mines one June evening.

  • Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers

    Branson's Virgin Galactic has said it has amassed more than 600 reservations already, priced around $250,000 a ticket. Branson himself is due to occupy one of six seats aboard his company's first fully crewed test flight to space on Sunday. Reuters reported in 2018 that Bezos' Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for a ride, based on an appraisal of Branson's rival plans and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

  • Fencing around U.S. Capitol to come down six months after Jan. 6 attack

    Workers are expected to begin removing the last of the high-security fence around the U.S. Capitol as early as Friday, more than six months after former President Donald Trump's supporters launched a deadly assault on the home of the U.S. Congress. The eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill, interfering with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The sections that still stand, enclosing just the white-domed Capitol complex, will take about three days to remove, according to U.S. House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker.

  • Kurly, the Korean grocery startup, raises $200M on a $2.2B valuation after shifting IPO plans away from the NYSE

    Online grocery startups around the world continue to pull in major investment, underscoring how much they have all grown especially in the last year of pandemic living. In the latest development, Kurly -- a startup in South Korea that provides next-day grocery delivery services across the country -- has closed $200 million in funding, a Series F valuing the company at $2.2 billion, the company confirmed. This means the company's valuation has more than doubled in the last year.

  • UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

    A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard, who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

  • Amazon Fire TVs now support Prime Video watch parties

    You can now host or join Amazon Prime Video Watch Parties on Fire TV devices.

  • Chris Hayes calls Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson 'cowards' for giving in to anti-vax rhetoric

    “They're just chasing after the base, they're chasing the base. They're not leading. They're not telling them things they don't want to hear.”

  • Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

    Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. On Friday, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women, and granted her a national award posthumously. In August 1933, Jehan Safwat Raouf was born in Cairo to an Egyptian middle-class father and a British mother.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Virginia Couple Charged After Boy’s Frozen Body Found In A Freezer

    A Virginia couple has been arrested after a boy's body was discovered in a freezer where the child had apparently been stashed years ago, police said this week. Eliel Adon Weaver’s frozen remains were found in a freezer in the home of his parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, in Midlothian, Virginia on May 4, according to Chesterfield County Police Department. Police were dispatched to the couple’s home after reports came in that a child’s corpse was hidden there. Detectives executi

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.

  • ‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

    The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said. “The scene that my sisters and I...witnessed first-hand and what happened to my

  • Avenatti Cries as He’s Sentenced to Prison for ‘Outrageous’ Extortion Scheme

    Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesDisgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her hush money suit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort Nike for millions of dollars.Avenatti cried in court as he gave a short speech, thanking his family and admitting that, “I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life, and there is no doubt that I deserve to

  • Haiti's president killed by foreigners: police

    In Haiti, a group of handcuffed men were paraded before the media on Thursday.Suspects, police said, in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Authorities called them a commando unit, trained and heavily armed.And said they were all foreigners, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.Also on display: assault rifles, machetes, bolt cutters and Colombian passports.Police held the press event following a raid on a house near the scene of the crimeThey said three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run.Moise was fatally shot at his home Wednesday.A massive blow for a country already struggling with crushing poverty, political chaos and gang violence.Colombia's Defense Minister said there was preliminary evidence that the Colombian suspects were retired military."The national government, our police and army, have given instructions for immediate collaboration...The complete cooperation of our forces is with our fellow Republic of Haiti."Authorities have identified the American suspects.But the U.S. State Department has not confirmed they are citizens.Haiti's police claimed the local community helped track down the suspected killers.But have called for residents not to take justice into their own hands after a violent crowd gathered at the Port-au-Prince police station where the suspects were being held.President Moise had faced mass protests against his rule, accused of corruption and refusing to let go of powerAuthorities declared a state of emergency following the killing.But interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Thursday said it was time to reopen the economy, and called for the airport to restart operations.

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

    A South Carolina police department on Thursday announced the firing of an officer involved in the arrests of two brothers last month that prompted several days of protests after Facebook video showed police wrestling and throwing punches at the men. Jonathan Moreno, the now-fired investigator with the Rock Hill Police Department, also has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at a news conference. Police said the driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry, and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.