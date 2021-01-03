South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

Lizzie Roberts
A nurse handles a vial of the the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Wolfson medical center in Holon, Israel - &nbsp;Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
A nurse handles a vial of the the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Wolfson medical center in Holon, Israel - Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed.

Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent.

But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark."

South Africa was put into lockdown  last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

Speaking to Times Radio, Sir John said he was more concerned about the South African strain than the UK one "by some margin".

"The mutations associated with the South African form are really pretty substantial changes in the structure of the protein," he said, explaining that the strain had mutated in the part of the virus which allows antibodies to stick to it.

Sir John added that although there was no data yet on whether it increases severity, "it's increased the infectiousness, probably by increasing its ability to bind to the human cells".

Asked whether current Covid-19 vaccines would be able to tackle both the UK and South African variants, he said the Oxford University team was currently assessing this and there was still "room to manoeuvre" because the vaccines worked "much better than any of us thought they were going to".

"I think it's unlikely that these mutations will turn off the effects of vaccines entirely – I think they'll still have a residual effect," he said, adding that it was "perfectly possible" to make new vaccines in a matter of weeks if necessary.

"It might take a month, or six weeks, to get a new vaccine, so everybody should stay calm. It's going to be fine," he said. "But we're now in a game of cat and mouse, because these are not the only two variants we're going to see. We're going to see lots of variants."

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Pelosi secures 4th term as House speaker

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’: Trump pressures Georgia officials as state’s runoffs approach

    President Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results after, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained first reported by the Washington Post.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Mystery surrounds whereabouts of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who vanished from own reality TV show

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who hasn’t been seen in public for several weeks after criticising China’s financial regulatory system, has now disappeared as a judge on a TV talent show that he created. Mr Ma was absent from the final of “The Apprentice”-style “Africa’s Business Heroes”, a show that offers budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a share of US$1.5 million (£1.1 million) in prize money. Mr Ma was originally due to be part of the panel that judged contestants’ business ideas. But he was replaced as a judge by an executive from Alibaba, the ecommerce company that he founded, in the November final. His photograph has also been taken down from the judging webpage and he was left out of a promotional video, according to the Financial Times, which also reported that broadcast of the final has been delayed until the spring. The paper cited a spokesperson for Alibaba as saying that Mr Ma could no longer be part of the judging panel “due to a schedule conflict”. One of China’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mr Ma appears to have fallen foul of its leaders after he criticised the country’s regulators and its state-owned banks in late October. In a speech in Shanghai, he called for reform of the regulatory system, which he said was stifling innovation. About a week later, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ordered a US$37 billion initial public offering of Ant Group, a financial technology firm co-founded by Mr Ma, to be suspended. Mr Ma reportedly hasn’t been seen in public since then. In late December, Chinese authorities announced an investigation into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour, and ordered Ant Group to restructure its operations to meet regulatory guidelines. Chinese authorities are trying to tighten oversight of the country’s financial sector, but are also seen as wanting to rein in the huge influence of private tech giants. Mr Ma is a popular figure in China, and one of the country’s best-known businesspeople abroad. Formerly an English teacher, he founded Alibaba in 1999, which became China’s biggest online ecommerce company. He stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2019, but is still one of its largest shareholders.

  • In Reversal, Carrier Nimitz Ordered to Stay in Mideast Amid Iranian Threats of Revenge

    Tensions are increasing as Iran marks the anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

  • Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. "The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night.

  • Pastor killed, two other people injured in Texas church shooting

    The shooting occurred Sunday morning at Starrville Methodist Church, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

  • FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'

    Before he blew himself up in a Christmas Day attack that devastated blocks of downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner sent materials about his views to people he knew, federal investigators said Saturday. In a statement to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said authorities are “aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country.” Authorities have said Warner, 63, was responsible for the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings and injured several people.

  • Lockdown puppy boom has failed to boost rare breeds, Kennel Club says

    The boom in people buying dogs during the Covid lockdowns has failed to help boost the number of puppies from rare breeds. Although the lockdowns saw a huge demand for puppies, with breeders of popular dogs cashing in on the surge, it has been a "logistical nightmare" for the owners of vulnerable species. Breeding programmes for sought-after Labradors and French bulldogs were ramped up last year, and prices have rocketed to as much as £10,000 a pup. But for those trying to keep rare and dying breeds going, the pandemic has had the reverse effect. Owners have been unable to travel to find suitable stud dogs, while face-to-face vetting of prospective and responsible owners has also proved difficult. Limited veterinary services for after-care treatment of puppies is another reason why breeding programmes have been largely put on hold. The most up-to-date figures of puppy registrations from the Kennel Club show that the numbers for some are incredibly low. In July and August last year, just five Dandie Dinmont terrier puppies were registered and no Glen of Imaal terriers were logged at all. In the same time period, 5,642 Labradors and 5,539 French bulldogs were registered.

  • Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown - The Times

    Scottish government leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising. Johnson sets policy for England, with rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales set by their devolved authorities.

  • There’s good and bad news for immigrants waiting for USCIS biometrics appointments

    More than a million immigrants in the United States who have applied for U.S. citizenship through naturalization, adjustment of status and other benefits have been waiting for their biometric services appointment at a local Application Support Center (ASC) to provide their fingerprints, photograph and/or signature.

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Donald Trump pleaded with Georgia secretary of state to find votes to overturn Biden win

    Donald Trump put pressure on Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, it has been reported. A recording of an hour-long call between Mr Trump and fellow Republican, Brad Raffensperger, was leaked to the Washington Post. In the call Mr Trump pleaded with Mr Raffensperger to “find” the 11,779 votes which enabled Mr Biden to win the state. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Mr Trump is reported to have said. "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state." Mr Trump confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he had spoken with Mr Raffensperger a day earlier.