The South African farm turning flies into food for pets - and maybe people

·5 min read
Flies in a mesh
Flies in a mesh

There is a burgeoning demand for insects as a source of protein in pet food. Photographer Tommy Trenchard visited a fly farm in Cape Town, South Africa, that is hoping to benefit.

Launched in 2018 on an industrial estate on the edge of the city, the Maltento farm feels a long way from its more conventional rural equivalent.

Yet each month it pumps out over 10 tonnes of high quality protein-rich feed, most of it destined for export overseas.

"You've got a food shortage, and people who are starving, and then you've got a waste problem at the same time. So I started looking at how we can rebalance that," said founder Dean Smorenberg, reflecting on what inspired him to get into this field.

He is a former management consultant who began farming black soldier flies in his bathroom in 2016 before entering the business full-time.

The model is an appealing one to carbon-conscious consumers: the fly larvae feed on waste food products - in this case mainly spent grains from a nearby brewery - turning it into marketable protein and producing a fertiliser by-product.

The process consumes significantly less water and land than other types of protein production and is far less carbon intensive.

A 2020 study by researchers in the UK and Germany found that the global pet-food market releases as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as the total emissions of the Philippines or Mozambique.

Rather than looking to directly challenge the massive global soy or fishmeal industries, which currently provide much of the world's affordable protein, Maltento is looking to offer products that supplement a pet food's flavour or nutritional properties.

"Insects have a lot more value than just being a protein," says Mr Smorenberg, pointing out that what are known as antimicrobial peptides in the fly larvae help to improve gut health.

"And there's no other crop in the world that can give you 52 harvests a year from one space."

The Maltento farm, which is expanding rapidly, is divided into sections according to the various stages of the insects' lifecycle.

Pupae undergo metamorphosis in a dark room on the ground floor before being moved upstairs to a breeding enclosure, where adult flies under ultraviolet lights lay eggs in mesh cages.

"This is basically the engine room of the farm, if you like," says Dominic Malan, who is responsible for growing the number of potential customers. "The temperature and the humidity are the most important things to make sure they thrive."

Next door, in the nursery, the eggs hatch into "neonates" which are distributed into small plastic containers full of feed. These are then stacked in temperature-controlled chambers where they grow at an extraordinary rate.

"We put in 0.5g of these little guys," says Mr Malan. "And after six days they've grown [collectively] to 4kg. They're such voracious feeders."

Once the flies are fully grown, the containers are emptied into a machine that separates them from the "frass" - effectively fly manure - which will be sold as a kind of organic fertiliser. Mr Malan says there has been considerable interest in this by-product from the pharmaceutical cannabis sector.

From this point the flies' larvae can go one of several ways.

Many are dried out and exported whole to feed pet chickens in the US. Others are effectively minced into a rough powder which will be used by a Norwegian firm to make dog food. Others still are pressed for their oils, or hydrolysed into a liquid digest.

In the corner of the room lie rows of giant white sacks full to the brim with dried larvae.

To a human, the bugs taste earthy, with a subtle maltiness that comes from the spent grains on which they are fed. To cats and dogs, says Mr Malan, they are irresistible.

According to RaboResearch, a Dutch agribusiness research organisation, global production of insect protein for pet food could reach half a million tonnes by the end of the decade, up from barely 10,000 tonnes today. And it is an industry that is evolving fast.

At a laboratory in the Woodstock neighbourhood of the city, with views of Table Mountain, the farm's scientists are constantly seeking to improve the taste and health benefits of the larvae products.

This depends on the diet the larvae are fed, the conditions in which they are grown, and also how the final product is processed.

"They're actually really versatile," says Dr Leah Bessa, a food scientist with a PhD in using fly larvae as a meat substitute for human consumption.

"There's a lot of functionality yet to be unlocked."

The latest product Dr Bessa has been working on is something designed to be added to pet foods to improve their taste and nutritional benefits. Before joining Maltento, she made headlines in South Africa after launching a company that sold insect-based ice cream.

In a 2013 report, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation said eating insects could help to address food shortages around the world. But despite insects being a popular snack in many countries, Western nations have proved resistant.

For now, Dr Bessa believes large-scale insect consumption is likely to remain mostly confined to pets.

"We're just not quite there yet," she says, adding that squeamishness remains an obstacle. "Dogs are a lot easier to feed insects to than humans at this point."

All photographs by Tommy Trenchard

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saadi Gaddafi: Son of Libya's ex-leader freed from Tripoli jail

    Saadi Gaddafi was cleared of killing the Libyan football coach, and targeting protesters.

  • Amnesty: Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return

    A number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn't safe to return to any part of the country, Amnesty International said Tuesday. In a report entitled “You’re going to your death,” the rights group documented what it said were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021. The report strongly counters claims by a number of states that parts of Syria were now safe to return to.

  • A third of Gen Z says climate change is a top concern. A new report says the climate crisis is pushing young adults to pursue more sustainability-focused career paths.

    More students than in the past are pursuing studies and career paths centered on sustainability, The Guardian found.

  • Guinea coup leader to form new government in weeks

    Col Mamady Doumbouya says there will be no witch-hunt against former officials.

  • No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

    The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. Like Amazon's breakthrough unmanned grocery stores that opened in 2018, the Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary convenience store, brimming with sodas and snacks, tucked between sprawling storefronts of this city-state. Nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras blanket the ceiling.

  • This New Reusable Rocket Ship Can Fly From Earth to Space Several Times a Day

    Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • Netflix Strokes Elon Musk’s Otherworldly Ego With ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’

    John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish three times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 1,750 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently, the

  • NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

    After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.

  • Investors are placing big bets on a growing space economy - but can they reach orbit?

    Space is hot. The billionaire "space barons" - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - have given the industry a cachet not seen since the Apollo era of the 1960s and '70s, with Branson and Bezos flying to the edge of space on their own spacecraft and Musk's SpaceX becoming the dominant supplier of people and cargo to the International Space Station.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Investors are fearful of missing

  • Hyperloop prototype to be built and tested in Pueblo

    The Swiss-American startup Swisspod announced an agreement with the Transportation Technology Center and PuebloPlex to build and test a full-scale prototype of its hyperloop ground transportation system.

  • German industrial orders reach record high

    German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Antibiotic resistance found in wild brown bears in Europe

    Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.

  • BGI prenatal gene test under scrutiny for Chinese military links

    Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military. The test, made by Shenzhen-based BGI Group and marketed under the brand name NIFTY, is sold in at least 52 countries. The regulators' concerns, raised in response to a Reuters report, highlight the challenges of regulatory oversight when genetic data is sent from one country to another.

  • Air Force proposes lowering jet altitudes over Oregon and Nevada

    The United States Air Force wants to lower the altitude jets can fly in their air space southwest of Mountain Home, this 10,000 square-mile air space encompasses six different areas of operation in three different states.

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.

  • NHS ‘ready to go’ with Covid jab booster programme, says vaccines minister

    Scientific experts insisting on waiting for results from medical trial first

  • Schools could face disruption if Covid cases hit 100,000 a day, says leading professor

    Disruptive school measures may need to be reinstated if Covid case numbers reach 100,000 a day, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

  • What caused the "Year without a Summer" in 1816?

    Can you go an entire year without summer? In 1816, people around the world had no choice as they had to endure an entire year of frigid, cold weather.