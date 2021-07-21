South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

ANDREW MELDRUM and MARIA CHENG
·3 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first time that the shot will be produced in Africa, Pfizer announced Wednesday.

The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, in a move that should help address the continent's desperate need for more vaccine doses amid a recent surge of cases.

Biovac will receive large batch ingredients for the vaccine from Europe and will blend the components, put them in vials and package them for distribution. The production will begin in 2022 with a goal of reaching more than 100 million finished doses annually. Biovac's production of doses will be distributed among the 54 countries of Africa.

The development is “a critical step” in increasing African's access to an effective COVID-19 vaccine, Biovac chief executive Dr. Morena Makhoana said.

Pfizer's goal is to provide access to its vaccine to people everywhere, CEO Albert Bourla said. But the vast majority of its vaccine doses have been sold in bilateral deals to rich countries and only a small amount was made available to the U.N.-backed effort to share COVID-19 vaccines fairly.

South Africa is relying upon the Pfizer vaccine in its mass inoculation drive. It has purchased 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine which are arriving in weekly deliveries.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is already being produced in South Africa. Aspen Pharmacare's factory in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, is making the J&J vaccine in the same “fill and finish” process and has the capacity to make more than 200 million doses of the vaccine annually. The J&J vaccines made in South Africa are also being distributed across the African continent.

South Africa's vaccination drive is ramping up, with more than 220,000 people getting shots on weekdays. More than 5.5 million of South Africa's 60 million people have received at least one jab, with more than 1.4 million fully vaccinated, according to official figures Wednesday.

South Africa's goal is to vaccinate about 67% of its population by February 2022.

Vaccination levels are low across Africa, with less than 2% of the continent's population of 1.3 billion having received at least one shot, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.N.-backed effort to deliver coronavirus vaccines worldwide known as COVAX has stumbled badly in past months. It has delivered only 200 million vaccines globally since February, while the U.S. alone has administered more than 338 million doses. After COVAX’s biggest supplier — the Serum Institute of India — halted exports in March to deal with an explosive surge on the subcontinent, the agencies behind COVAX, including the World Health Organization, resorted to begging rich countries for donations.

Most of the promised doses won’t arrive until next year and although Group of 20 countries pledged to donate a billion COVID-19 vaccines, that is far short of the 11 billion WHO says are needed to protect the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon results beat estimates as 5G push attracts more customers

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday beat estimates for quarterly results, as higher demand for 5G-related services and devices helped the wireless carrier add more subscribers at a brisk pace. The company has been investing heavily in its 5G wireless network, the much-touted technology that is expected to enable faster internet and better coverage, to make its offerings more attractive in the face of intense competition in the industry. Verizon added 275,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the second quarter, above FactSet estimates of 174,800, as the reopening of its stores also helped drive subscriber growth.

  • What We’d Like to See in The Sony RX1r III, If It Ever Comes Out

    The Sony RX1 series was much loved by a lot of photographers. Instead, Sony has been focusing very hard on much more advanced cameras. The world of the premium compact camera is still worth looking at.

  • Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

    Hungary's government wants to hold a national referendum in an effort to showcase public support for a new law that the European Union says discriminates against LGBT people. In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, Prime Minster Viktor Orban said the referendum was necessary to counter strong opposition to the measures by the EU, which he said had “abused its power" by launching legal action against Hungary over the law. “Brussels has clearly attacked Hungary in recent weeks due to its child protection law,” Orban said.

  • Kanye West teases new music ahead of 'Donda' album release

    West previewed new song "No Child Left Behind" in an advert airing during Game Six of the NBA Finals. The commercial, scored and edited by West, shows Richardson, who had been expected to be one of the biggest draws at Tokyo 2020, at a track at night. West, who was married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian for seven years before she filed for divorce in February, shared a clip of the ad on his Instagram page.

  • Novavax’s effort to vaccinate the world, from zero to not quite warp speed

    Novavax’s quest to scale up operations underscores how difficult it can be to launch a vaccine ― even with the formula and technology in hand.

  • 3 Areas Where Pfizer Is Crushing Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been marching in lockstep for nearly a year. Pfizer won Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine only about a week ahead of Moderna. It's fair to say both of these companies today are leading the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • BioMarin Unveils News Data From Late-Stage Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has announced new data from GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, investigational gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. Data were presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress. Top-line one-year results from this study were previously communicated in January 2021. New data presented include more details on annualized bleeding rate (ABR) in all study participants and annualized Factor V

  • Are Booster Doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines on the Way?

    Israel has begun giving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to some adults. The decision was made after COVID-19 cases began to surge in the country due to the spread of the delta variant. While Israel bought large quantities of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the U.S. has purchased hundreds of millions of doses of several COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Moderna stock 'has taken on a life of its own' ahead of S&P 500 entrance

    Moderna (MRNA) is set to join the S&P 500 index on Wednesday, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN). The stock has soared amid the pandemic after its vaccine became instrumental in the fight against coronavirus.

  • COVID SCIENCE-No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.

  • No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double Soon

    Wall Street analysts following these drugmakers think they can produce big gains in a short time frame.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses May Soon Be a Reality. Here’s What Experts Know So Far.

    Both Pfizer and Moderna expect that immunized people will need a booster within a year.

  • Don’t Try to MacGyver a COVID-19 Booster Shot

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFor the first time since January, coronavirus cases are rising in all 50 states.While the overwhelming majority of deaths, cases, and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people, the highly contagious Delta variant is taking the country by storm. Meanwhile, anecdotal reports of breakthrough cases among the vaccinated—even if they are almost never causing serious illness—are raising alarm bells as Americans desperately attempt to resume somethin

  • Why Is Cassava Sciences Stock Soaring in 2021?

    Cassava is working on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Pharmaceutical companies have been trying to find a cure for Alzheimer's for a long time, to no avail. Cassava's stock has skyrocketed because the company has a new approach to Alzheimer's treatment.

  • Biden said COVID vaccine misinformation on social media is ‘killing people.' These are the biggest myths spreading online.

    Amid concerns about vaccine misinformation, here are biggest myths about the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and why they’re false.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Rinvoq Dermatitis' sNDA Decision Delayed by FDA

    The FDA will not meet its action dates for AbbVie's (ABBV) sNDA for JAK inhibitor drug, Rinvoq (upadacitinib), for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

  • Athenex (ATNX) Skin Treatment Klisyri Gets Approval in Europe

    Athenex (ATNX) announces approval for its skin treatment drug, Klisyri, in Europe. The company's partner Almirall is set to handle the launch of the drug in the region.

  • Former FDA adviser calls for wider probe into Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval

    (Reuters) -A federal probe of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a controversial new Alzheimer's disease drug should look into why that decision was made without clear evidence of patient benefit, a former adviser to the agency said on Tuesday. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock earlier this month asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate whether FDA representatives' interactions with drugmaker Biogen Inc were inconsistent with agency policies.

  • EU begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine

    The decision to start the "rolling review" of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary results from lab studies and early stage clinical trials in adults, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-covid-19-vaccine-vidprevtyn. Late-stage global trials for the protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate began in May. Sanofi and GSK hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early-stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.