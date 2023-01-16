South African leader skips Davos amid electricity crisis

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts a cake with supporters at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung, South Africa, Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. The ANC marks its 111st anniversary with celebratory events in Mangaung, Free State province, where the organization was founded in 1912. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·1 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos in order to deal with his country's worsening power blackouts.

Ramaphosa's office made the announcement in a statement late Sunday. He had been scheduled to lead a delegation from South Africa to the Swiss resort town to promote the country as an investment destination.

But public outrage over the electricity crisis has forced him to hold urgent meetings at home.

The state-owned power utility Eskom is currently implementing a high level of power blackouts, with households and businesses going without electricity for up to 10 hours daily until further notice.

Compulsory maintenance, the breakdown of generating units at its aging power stations and years of corruption have been blamed for Eskom’s failure to meet electricity demand.

Ramaphosa will meet with leaders of opposition parties, the National Energy Crisis Committee and the Eskom board, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

Last week, South Africa’s electricity regulator approved an electricity price increase for consumers of more than 18% for this year and a further increase in 2024, despite the power utility’s failure to provide a reliable supply.

South Africa is looking to add additional electricity capacity through emergency procurement of renewable energy sources like wind and solar, but that is unlikely to happen in the short term.

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: Yes, it really will take billions of dollars a year to solve homelessness in California

    Gov. Newsom has made record investments to ease homelessness. But ending the humanitarian crisis will require more money over a longer period of time.

  • 3 IRA Mistakes to Avoid in 2023

    As time moves on, it's easy to think that the rules around IRAs, or individual retirement accounts, stay the same. In 2023, your total annual IRA contribution limit will increase from $6,000 to $6,500, the first such change since 2018. The $6,500 annual contribution is a total number, meant to include contributions to both Roth and traditional IRAs.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • African players in Europe: Highly rated Osimhen strikes twice

    Victor Osimhen confirmed his reputation as one of the top forwards in the world by scoring twice as Serie A leaders Napoli hammered Juventus 5-1 at the weekend.Here,AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers across Europe: ITALY VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli) He scored twice as Napoli thrashed Juventus to mark themselves out as clear Serie A title favourites.

  • UN: Afghan bank’s cash remarks ‘misleading, unhelpful’

    The U.N. criticized Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled central bank for making “misleading and unhelpful” remarks about cash destined for humanitarian work. The U.N. uses the money mostly to provide millions of Afghans with critical humanitarian assistance, flying in cash because of banking disruptions since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. World governments imposed sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, unwilling to work with the Taliban, given their rule in the late 1990s and their refusal to educate girls and allow women to work.

  • Jury trial starts Tuesday in former Myers Park student’s sexual assault lawsuit

    A last attempt to resolve the case through mediation failed in November.

  • McCarthy hits the ground running as Republican majority notches up productive first week

    House Republicans are off to a running start under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, passing an ambitious rules package and other legislation in the first week.

  • Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'

    Barcelona's young players, leading by teenage sensation Gavi, were at the heart of the club's first trophy for nearly two years as they thumped rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.The 20-year-old forward scored a stellar volley against Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, and is still rebuilding his game and his form after serious injuries.

  • National Education Association teachers union creates 'Race-Based Trauma' learning course

    The National Education Association, an educator labor union associated with BLM and Critical Race Theory, has announced a “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course."

  • More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this pillow for neck pain relief — and it's 50% off, today only

    Said one happy customer: "Even my chiropractor asked why I haven't seen him in the last two months. This aligner is just that good."

  • Europe's royals, in Athens, bid farewell to Greece's last king

    ATHENS (Reuters) -European royalty gathered in Athens on Monday for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, who ruled for just three years in the 1960s before being forced into exile, with his subjects voting to abolish the monarchy in 1974. Constantine II, a second cousin of Britain's King Charles and Godfather to heir Prince William, lived most of his life abroad, but returned to his homeland in his latter years. Linked to the German House of Glucksberg which has connections with royalty throughout Europe, Constantine II was the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece.

  • Human Waste is Safe for Growing Vegetables, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- As farmers in Europe and across the world grapple with increases in the cost of fertilizers, researchers suggest a solution may be closer to home in what people flush down the toilet.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers knocking off Lakers on the road

    NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers coming up with a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on this current trip.

  • Cool dome house for sale in California has Zillow Gone Wild swooning. Check it out

    “I mean… if I was a childless, eccentric millionaire I’d buy it.”

  • Don Lemon Gets Testy With Chuck Schumer Over Comment On Biden Docs Coverage

    "It’s not just buzzing around," Lemon told Schumer after his comment on Friday.

  • Classified documents at Biden's home were tipping point for a special counsel: Sources

    On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he had done just that, naming Robert Hur as special counsel and citing the recommendation of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, who was reviewing the matter. While it remains unclear if Biden played any role in the classified documents being in his home or if he was personally aware they were there, sources said their presence meant there would need to be more intensive investigation. It's not unusual for presidents to take classified materials out of the White House while they are in office.

  • Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

    Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. A spokesperson for Scholz said the chancellor had accepted Lambrecht's resignation.

  • SUV dangles over ocean on rocks after plunging off cliff, California rescuers say

    “Sheer luck the car landed where it was.”

  • Wyoming wants to phase out sales of new EVs by 2035

    In a symbolic action, Wyoming’s state legislature is considering a resolution that calls for a phaseout of new electric vehicle sales by 2035.