South African official pledges to fund university students

  • Protesting students from the University of the Witwatersrand, form a guard of honour around a forensic pathology vehicle which carries the body of a man shot dead in clashes between students and police in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University. Protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year. (AP Photo)
  • Protesting students from the University of the Witwatersrand, form a guard of honour around a forensic pathology vehicle which carries the body of a man shot dead in clashes between students and police in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University. Protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year. (AP Photo)
  • Demonstrating students from the University of the Witwatersrand, protest in surrounding streets outside the campus in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University. Protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year. (AP Photo)
1 / 3

South Africa Student Protest

Protesting students from the University of the Witwatersrand, form a guard of honour around a forensic pathology vehicle which carries the body of a man shot dead in clashes between students and police in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University. Protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year. (AP Photo)
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In an effort to quell violent protests at universities, South Africa's education minister has vowed to make more money available to enable thousands of students to register for the 2021 academic year.

One man, a bystander, was killed in the protests Wednesday at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, adding pressure on the government to resolve the problem.

Throughout the week students have been protesting because thousands of poor students have been prevented from registering due to outstanding fees.

Education Minister Blade Nzimanede said Thursday that the education budget will reallocate funds to ensure that all qualifying students are allowed to register for their studies.

The government pledge comes after Mthokozisi Ntumba, 35, was allegedly shot and killed by the police when they opened fire on protesting students. Ntumba was apparently returning from a clinic in the area when he was caught in the crossfire, according to reports in the local media.

There is widespread outrage over the shooting death of Ntumba, who had recently obtained his master’s degree and was the breadwinner for his wife and three children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the students' protests did not warrant the police opening fire, saying Ntumba's killing “disturbed me deeply.”

“It seems there was overreach by the police. This matter must be investigated and those responsible must be dealt with according to the law,” Ramaphosa told parliament.

Amnesty International has called for South Africa's police to stop using rubber bullets, which the rights group said are also deadly and can cause long-term injuries.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday visited Ntumba’s family and promised action against the police officials who were responsible for his death.

“It is something that has no inch, no grain of explanation or defence on it. Somebody, for me, just went crazy,” Cele told the press outside Ntumba’s home.

Police investigators on Thursday confirmed they had gathered evidence from the scene to investigate Ntumba’s killing and determine whether police were responsible for his death.

It is unclear how far the recent announcement about funds being made available to allow students to register can quell the spread of further demonstrations. Students from the University of Cape Town are expected to protest on Friday. The University of the Free State has confirmed that at least 20 students were arrested Thursday after clashes with the police outside its campus.

Recommended Stories

  • One killed as police clash with students protesting over fees at S.Africa's Wits university

    One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg, police and a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the university up to 150,000 rand ($9,850) in fees still be allowed to register for the new academic year. The cost of university education, prohibitive for many Black students, has become a symbol of the inequalities that endure in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

  • Reports One Killed as Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Protesting Students in Johannesburg

    Students protesting in Johannesburg on Wednesday, March 10, said police were using rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse them, as graphic video circulated showing a wounded man who was said to have died.The protests were sparked by Wits University’s decision not to allow students with outstanding fees owing to register for the 2021 academic year.The SABC confirmed one person was killed.One student leader was arrested the previous day, ENCA said. Credit: Bonga Makhanya via Storyful

  • Manifesting our $1,400

    The queen has spoken. And how will Chauvin's trial have an impartial jury? It's Tuesday's news.

  • Rich, developing nations wrangle over COVID vaccine patents

    Richer members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) blocked a push by over 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations. South Africa and India renewed their bid to waive rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement, a move that could allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines. South Africa argued the current TRIPS system does not work, pointing to the failure to secure life-saving medicines during the HIV/AIDS pandemic that had cost at least 11 million African lives.

  • Fight to vote: why a new bill in Georgia will harm Black voters

    Republicans in the state legislature voted to make mail-in voting harder while the leading Democrat in the US House warned senators to find a way to pass voting rights legislation Demonstrators sit on the main steps inside to Georgia state capitol in Atlanta on Monday to protest against HB531 which would place tougher restrictions on voting. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, There’s been a whirlwind of voting rights stories over the last week. Republicans continue to advance a wave of restrictions in statehouses across the country while there is mounting pressure in Washington for Democrats to do away with the filibuster to pass significant federal voting rights legislation. This is an indication of how voting rights has only emerged as an escalating issue after the 2020 election. Here’s a look at some of the key developments: Georgia The Georgia senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would make it significantly harder to vote by mail in the state after record turnout in 2020. The measure would do away with the no-excuse system Republicans implemented in the state and only allow people to cast a mail-in vote if they are aged 65 or older. The bill now heads over to the Georgia house of representatives, which last week passed its own sweeping restrictions to voting. New data shows how these policies would disproportionately harm Black voters. While the share of white voters who cast a mail-in ballot fell from 2016 to 2020, the share of Black voters increased from 23% to 31%, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. Despite those changes, white voters still made up a larger portion of the voters aged 65+ who voted by mail in 2020. A different new study also shows that Black voters in Georgia are more likely than white voters to cast their ballot on the weekend days that could be cut. It’s still unclear whether lawmakers will ultimately choose to get rid of no-excuse absentee voting in the final version of whatever bill they pass. Top Republicans in the state oppose requiring voters to give an excuse and several Republicans, including the lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, refused to participate in the senate vote. The filibuster Last week, my colleague Daniel Strauss and I spoke with Jim Clyburn, one of the most powerful Democrats in the US House of Representatives, about how Democrats should approach the filibuster. The procedure stands in the way of blocking HR1, a bill passed by the House last week, that would require states to offer early voting as well as same-day and automatic registration, among other significant measures. It also stands in the way of blocking a new version of the Voting Rights Act that would require states with a history of voting discrimination to get changes pre-cleared by the federal government. Clyburn stopped short of saying the filibuster should be eliminated entirely, but said Democrats needed to find a workaround for voting and other civil rights legislation. He also offered a warning for two moderate Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, some of the staunchest advocates of keeping the filibuster in place. “There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights. That just ain’t gonna happen. That would be catastrophic,” he said. “If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights.” Biden’s executive order Joe Biden issued an executive order on Sunday that makes some modest, but potentially consequential, expansions around voting rights. Two provisions in the executive order stood out to me. The first requires federal agencies to offer voter registration if a state requests that it do so. This measure – long pushed by civil rights groups – could make it significantly easier for vulnerable populations to register to vote. Requiring the federal Indian Health Service to offer voter registration, for example, could affect up to 1.9 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The second significant piece involves directing the attorney general to provide voter registration information to eligible people with felony convictions in federal custody. That’s significant because people with felony convictions, and the officials who supervise them, often face a confusing maze of rules to figure out if they can vote again. In 2018, Crystal Mason, a Texas woman, was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while she was on supervised release (similar to probation) for a felony offense. The federal officials supervising Mason testified in court that they never told her she was ineligible to vote. The guidance required under Biden’s order could help prevent that kind of confusion. Also worth watching … Iowa’s governor signed a new law that cuts early voting, requires the polls to close an hour earlier, limits who can collect an absentee ballot and imposes criminal penalties for local election officials who don’t follow state guidance. Florida lawmakers advanced a bill that would prohibit local officials from setting up drop boxes for mail-in ballots, something that was widely popular in 2020. “I’m at a loss for words,” one Republican local election official told Politico. A new study found that mail-in voting neither boosted turnout nor benefited Democrats. Republicans in Arizona continue to aggressively advance restrictions on mail-in voting. One measure that caught my eye yesterday was a bill that would require officials to reject a ballot that arrived by the close of the polls on election day if it was not also postmarked by the Thursday before the election.

  • 'It’s a minefield': How public trust in Canada's top doctors is undermined by politics amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    A year into the pandemic, we've seen how a lack of clarity in the roles of chief medical officers of health has created misunderstandings and distrust in COVID-19 responses across Canada.

  • Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief

    Some of the largest law enforcement groups in the U.S. are throwing their support behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Justice Department’s civil rights division. The support for Kristen Clarke, who is nominated to be assistant attorney general for civil rights, includes some of the nation’s most powerful law enforcement organizations, including the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the executive director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Other supporters also include the National Association of Police Organizations, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and dozens of crime victims.

  • Parliament votes to declare entire EU an LGBT 'freedom zone'

    The European Parliament has overwhelming adopted a resolution declaring the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, an effort to push back on rising homophobia in Poland and elsewhere. The parliament announced Thursday that there were 492 ballots in favor of the resolution and 141 against in a vote that came after a debate in a session of parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The resolution came largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where many local communities have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.”

  • 9 Best Hikes in San Diego

    It's a quintessential California pastime, and this city is full of options.Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler

  • Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

    Pakistan on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers. The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said. "We will work our way down in coming days," Sultan told Reuters.

  • Carter Hart and goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh stay late, talk and push forward

    "It's just sh---yright now," a frustrated Carter Hart said Tuesday. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old goalie and his confidant stayed late, talked and pushed forward. By Jordan Hall

  • Standardized testing amid COVID-19 pandemic will do kids and teachers more harm than good

    Testing now will produce flawed data, increase stress and distract from efforts to keep students safe and repair the education damage caused by COVID.

  • CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now.

    Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children.

  • Senior judge questions the right of police to record 'non-crime hate incidents'

    A senior judge has questioned the right of the police to record “hate incidents” against academics who question whether trans women are women. During a Court of Appeal challenge to the lawfulness of police hate crime guidance, Lady Justice Simler said that there is “legitimate public debate” over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a “chilling effect”. She asked whether it was “right” that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating “trans women are not women in the context of that debate”. The intervention comes amid a charged debate surrounding the discussion of women’s sex based rights and attacks on a number of high profile female academics. Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who is challenging College of Policing guidance which instructs officers to record a “hate incident” against an individual if they receive a complaint about their behaviour which does not amount to a crime. Often about social media comments, it can be recorded without any investigation into the truth of the allegation and may show up on enhanced criminal records checks when a person tries to get a job, judges were told. Mr Miller, who himself was subject to a recording after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argues that the guidance is unlawful and stifles freedom of expression. He last year won a High Court action against Humberside Police over their action against him, but the judge in the lower court ruled that the guidance itself was “not disproportionate”. Jason Coppel QC, representing the College of Policing at the Royal Courts of Justice, said there is a “rigorous set of safeguards to restrict the circumstances in which local police information will be put on an enhanced criminal records check”. He said in Mr Miller’s case it might “rightly be considered by a policeman” to be relevant if he wanted to teach transgender children. Lady Justice Simler asked: “What about an academic or a feminist philosopher who responds to a public consultation expressing concerns about permitting a transsexual woman to use a woman’s refuge and [someone] complains about that, perceiving that to be hostile. “Would it be right for that to be declared on an enhanced criminal record check when that academic wants to transfer to become a teacher in a school where there are transgender children?”

  • Black women like Breonna Taylor die every day at the hands of police. It’s time we said their names.

    Activist-scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw wants you to remember that Black men aren't the only ones who lose their lives to police violence.

  • South Korea PM 'declares war' on property crime as insider speculation scandal widens

    South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday the government was declaring war on property crime amid widening accusations of insider speculation by dozens of employees of the state housing corporation. The growing scandal has sparked outrage in South Korea as property prices in and around the capital Seoul have soared, making affordable housing hard to find. Chung said after an initial probe at least 20 employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. were suspected of trying to use classified knowledge to buy undeveloped land just before new development projects were slated to begin in those areas.

  • "Buckingham Palace Is Racist" - Gina Yashere On The U.K.'s Royal Mistreatment Of Meghan Markle

    Gina Yashere does not mince words when asked her opinion of Britain's royal family, Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, and the departure of Piers Morgan. You can see Gina every Monday night on the hit CBS comedy, "Bob Hearts Abishola," and read her new book, "Cack-Handed," available now! #Colbert #BobHeartsAbishola #GinaYashere

  • Arteta: My Arsenal project will explode into life

    Mikel Arteta is high, very high, on his Arsenal team and the Spanish coach believes they are on the cusp of a breakout period.

  • Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

    An Uber driver in California was attacked by passengers just days before.

  • Myanmar junta spurns UN appeal, kills more protesters

    Spurning an appeal by the United Nations to top using lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, security forces in Myanmar on Thursday fatally shot at least 10 people protesting against last month’s military coup. The military also lodged a new allegation against Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader it ousted on Feb. 1. It charged at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally, former Yangon Division Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.