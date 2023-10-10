South African population grew to 62 million last year: census

Members of the 'Happy girls' netball team take part in a practice in Katlehong

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's population grew to 62.0 million people last year from 51.8 million in 2011, census data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

The census found roughly eight in 10 people were Black African in 2022, while less than one in 10 people were white.

Statistics South Africa said there were more than 2.4 million migrants in South Africa last year, with the highest percentage coming from neighbouring Zimbabwe at 45.5%, followed by Mozambique and Lesotho.

This was only the fourth census since the first democratic elections after the end of apartheid in 1994, and the first in over a decade due to disruptions in data collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

