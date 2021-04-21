South African researchers hope to resume J&J vaccination study next week

FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Bay Shore, NY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to immunise healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said on Wednesday.

South Africa suspended the study last week after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J's vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

"We do hope to start again next week," South African Medical Research Council President Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, said during a webinar on Wednesday.

So far around 290,000 health workers have been given J&J's vaccine in the study, which is further evaluating the shot before the first commercial batch of doses becomes available later this month.

The government says it has secured 31 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine and 30 million doses of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, and is counting on them to be able to ramp up vaccinations after a slow start. It expects Pfizer to supply shots from early May.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that officials were still consulting about restarting the J&J vaccine study but that he was "quite comfortable" the matter would be resolved soon.

For the Sisonke study to resume, Gray said researchers needed to get informed consent processes approved and make sure there were mechanisms in place to identify health workers with clotting disorders.

Through its agreements with J&J and Pfizer, South Africa has secured enough vaccines for 46 million of its roughly 60 million population.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by Mfuneko Toyana, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden threatens new crackdown if COVID infection rate doesn't go down

    The warning came as hospitals struggled to cope with a third wave of coronavirus.

  • Spain to donate 5%-10% of its share of COVID-19 shots to Latin America

    Spain will offer between 5% and 10% of its COVID-19 vaccine shots to Latin American and Caribbean countries this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. "Spain will launch this commitment as soon as it reaches the mark of 50% of the Spanish population vaccinated," Sanchez told the Ibero-American summit in Andorra, adding that he expected Latin American nations to receive 7.5 million doses by the end of the year. Spain is entitled to over 93 million vaccine doses this year under an EU-coordinated purchasing scheme, mostly for double-dose inoculation, leaving it with millions of extra shots.

  • UPDATE 5-EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

    Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday its safety committee had concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets must be added to the vaccine's labels, just as has also been required of rival shot maker AstraZeneca.

  • This exhausted Black mother weeps for her sons and the sons of my sistas

    Can you imagine being terrified for your son’s life simply because a cop told him to quit playing his viola on a public square? That’s real life.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Paid time off for COVID vaccinations encouraged under Biden tax credit. What to know

    Biden is set to announce that he expects the U.S. will meet his goal of vaccinating 200 million people within his first 100 days in office this week.

  • Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police reform -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden believes "the bar is too high" for convicting police officers and will use his speech to a joint session of Congress next week to push for police reform legislation, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden is to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, marking 100 days in office with what is arguably his biggest speech since taking office on Jan. 20. The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and require that deadly force only be used as a last resort in arrests.

  • Here's what the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would do

    President Joe Biden says the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin are a "step forward." Now he wants Congress to pass police reforms.

  • US raising alarm over 'deteriorating' humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region

    The Biden administration is voicing increasing concern about the reported atrocities committed in Ethiopia's Tigray region and continued restrictions and challenges for aid organizations responding to a crisis that has only grown since fighting erupted last November. The U.S. deployed a disaster response team to the region last month, but its leader told ABC News in an exclusive interview that its personnel and aid partners still need greater and sustained access to civilians in the region, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis without international aid. "Humanitarians absolutely need unhindered access to populations in need, and we are concerned about the fact that there are populations that we haven't yet been able to reach," said Emily Dakin, the senior U.S. Agency for International Development official leading the U.S. response in Tigray.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • FDA stops production of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    The CDC is also looking at a handful of rare but troubling cases of blood clotting to see if they’re related to the vaccine.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson warns we 'can't delude ourselves Covid has gone away'

    Covid treatment tablets could be available to take at home by autumn EU regulator finds 'possible link' between J&J vaccine and rare blood clots Mass Covid testing is a 'waste of time and money', MPs warned Border officials finding '100 fake Covid test certificates a day' India will offer a vaccine to all citizens over the age of 18 from May Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Prime Minister has warned that the UK cannot "delude ourselves" into thinking that the threat of coronavirus has disappeared, as infections surge to new heights internationally. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said that the UK's vaccination programme is making a "big difference" in the fight against the virus, "helping to reduce suffering and save lives potentially on a very big scale." But he also struck a cautious note, warning that we "don't yet know the full extent of the protection that we're building up or the exact strength of our defences". He also hinted to the global picture, which is increasingly dire. According to the World Health Organization, cases globally rose for the eighth week in a row last week - with 5.2 million cases reported, the biggest number ever recorded in a seven days. The surge is largely driven by sharp upticks in countries including India and Brazil. "As we look at what's happening in other countries with record cases around the world, we cannot delude ourselves that Covid has gone away," Mr Johnson said, adding that the "majority of scientific opinion in this country" is that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. But, on a slightly more optimistic note, the Prime Minister suggested there remains "nothing in the data" to suggest the need to deviate from the "cautious but irreversible" roadmap previously outlined. And he stressed that vaccines and new therapeutics - the Government has unveiled plans to push for an antiviral pill that can be taken at home - will help the UK to live with the disease. Follow the latest updates below.

  • EU snubs extra 300 million J&J, Astra shots in bet on Pfizer-source

    The European Union won't take up an extra 300 million doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that it has secured as options under existing contracts, a senior EU official told Reuters. The decision is the latest sign Brussels is looking to distance itself from AstraZeneca amid simmering tensions after the drugmaker slashed its delivery targets due to production problems. It is also further evidence the bloc is sidelining vaccines that have been linked with a very rare, but potentially fatal side effect, and is confident current suppliers - led by Pfizer/BioNTech - will deliver enough doses to inoculate at least 70% of EU adults by the end of the summer.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Everything we know about the police shooting of a teenage girl

    Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation leading investigation into fatal police shooting

  • Lawmakers question Emergent BioSolutions over J&J vaccine

    More issues surround Johnson & Johnson as it struggles to get its COVID-19 vaccine back on track in the United States. Questions remain about the vaccine's connection to rare blood clots and questions remain about Emergent BioSolutions, the company making the shot in Baltimore. On Monday, Emergent BioSolutions confirmed it stopped making the J&J vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, at its Baltimore plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.