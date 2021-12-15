South African study says two doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective against Omicron hospitalization

Dr. Phil CBS

When Holly first appeared on Dr. Phil in season 3, she said she was a “typical O.C. mom” of two children. Holly, who was going through a divorce at the time, admitted to drinking up to two bottles of wine per night and struggling with alcohol dependency. “I would consider myself an alcoholic,” she said at the time. “It has more control of me than I have of it.” Today, Holly is remarried and has been sober for over 17 years. She’s back to see Dr. Phil because she says she has a new problem – she and her 14-year-old daughter, Ella, just aren’t getting along. “She’s full of contempt and criticism,” claims Holly. Ella says, “My mom is not the mature one in the relationship.” Watch the video above for a recap of Holly’s first visit to Dr. Phil in 2004, then tune in to Wednesday’s episode, “A Desperate Housewife Returns: Can Mom and Daughter Make Amends?” to hear why Holly and Ella say their mother-daughter relationship is on the rocks. Check your llocal listing for airtimes. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Do you have a hopeless mother or daughter conflict?