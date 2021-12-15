South African study says two doses of Pfizer vaccine 70% effective against Omicron hospitalization

A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.

