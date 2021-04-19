South African teen commits suicide after bullied by schoolgirl in viral video

Biba Adams
·2 min read

Tenth-grader Lufuno Mavhunga reportedly overdosed on pills after video of her being slapped by a classmate went viral.

A teenager in South Africa reportedly took her own life after a video of her being bullied by schoolmates went viral.

“Lufuno was young, and we were expecting more from her. Her departure has hurt us a lot,” said Dakalo Mavhunga, the older brother of 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga, told The TimesLive, a South African news site.

South African 10th-grader Lufuno Mavhunga reportedly overdosed on pills after a video of her being bullied by schoolmates (above) went viral.
South African 10th-grader Lufuno Mavhunga reportedly overdosed on pills after a video of her being bullied by schoolmates (above) went viral.

The girl, a 10th-grade student from Mbilwi Secondary School, is seen being confronted by two other teens in the video. One of the girls signals to the other and then slaps Lufuno “countless” times.

According to the report, the girl was attacked last Monday after blocking her perpetrator on various social media sites for sending her threatening messages.

Police spokesperson Brig. Motlafela Mojapelo said Lufuno “reportedly went home in the afternoon and, on arrival, locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets. She was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival.”

Read More: Chicago girl, 7, fatally shot sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru; father wounded

Her attacker, also 15, was arrested Wednesday and, according to police, will be prosecuted using South Africa’s Child Justice Act.

The deceased girl’s brother told The TimesLive that his sister’s name translated to “love,” and she aspired to become a doctor.

“She was a very peaceful person, and she had love, as her name suggests,” said Dakalo Mavhunga, 27. “She didn’t fight back when she was being slapped, she only tried to explain. But the girl didn’t even give her a chance.”

Read More: Pig’s head thrown at former home of ex-cop witness for Chauvin defense

“As a family, all we want is for Lufuno to find justice from what she has faced,” said her grieving sibling. “Maybe after that her soul will rest in peace.”

Like many other young people around the world, teenagers in South Africa are struggling with depression and a sense of hopelessness amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. A counselor native to the country noted that suicidal ideation and attempts in both boys and girls have increased in South Africa.

“Research shows that 23.6% of teens are struggling with feelings of hopelessness and sadness,” Cayley Jorgensen said, “which raises the question: Are we as a community doing enough to support teens?”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post South African teen commits suicide after bullied by schoolgirl in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Scott Rudin Accused of Bullying Former Assistant Who Later Took His Own Life (Video)

    The brother of one of Scott Rudin’s former assistants posted an emotional video on Twitter Sunday night, accusing the disgraced producer of verbally abusing his twin brother so severely that he took his own life and vows to spread the word “to make sure that people know that when they choose to work with you, they are choosing to work with a bully. They are choosing to work with a racist. They are choosing to work with a small and petty person who hurts those who help him succeed.” Multiple former staffers have accused the EGOT-winning producer of physical and mental abuse, including accusations that he broke a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and threw objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers. David Graham-Caso’s brother, Kevin, was one of those “berated and demeaned, bullied and intimidated and harassed” staffers. Also Read: Time's Up Demands Scott Rudin Release Former Staff From NDAs Sunday, Graham-Caso confronted Rudin, looking directly into the camera, and spoke for his late brother: “Hi Scott. Kevin Blake Graham-Caso was my brother. He was your assistant in late 2008 and 2009, and you abused him severely. You berated and demeaned, bullied and intimidated and harassed him for eight solid months. It was so intense that he developed anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress, and like many survivors of traumatic abuse, he soon found himself in another abusive relationship later on in his life. It was so intense that last October, he took his own life. This message is to let you know that moving forward, I’m going to make sure that people know that when they choose to work with you, they are choosing to work with a bully. They are choosing to work with a racist. They are choosing to work with a small and petty person who hurts those who help him succeed. I’m going to make sure that people know the value in the importance of a union and a sort of protections that need to be in place to stop feckless thugs like you from ruining the lives of the people who work for you. Your recent announcement that you are taking a temporary and ill-defined step back from Broadway does not show contrition. It does not indicate any interest in actually doing better. All it appears to be is a shrewd PR strategy to avoid real consequences. No, real consequences would be distributors announcing that any movie made with your name attached to it will no longer get bought. Not as long as somebody who treats people like you do stands to profit. Real consequences would be the talented writers, directors and actors you work with not returning your calls anymore. Actually showing that they care about the rights and dignity of all people and that no one deserves the kind of abuse that you inflict. Real justice would be you knowing that it was Kevin who helped hold you accountable. Which brings me to my final point, actually why I’m doing this by video. If I look familiar, if I sound familiar, it’s because Kevin and I were identical twins. We were closer than words can explain. He wasn’t just my sibling, he wasn’t just my best friend, he was a part of every part of who I am and he’s gone. Forever. And you are part of the reason why. So it matters to me that you hear this in my voice, and the voice that people told me for my entire life was indistinguishable from Kevin’s. Kevin’s truth will be told. The abuse you inflict has consequences. And real consequences are coming for you.” Also Read: 5 Most 'Unhinged' Scott Rudin Outbursts From New Exposé on EGOT-Winning Producer After mounting outcry over the accusations, particularly from the acting community, Rudin on Saturday apologized for his past abusive behavior and said he would step back from an active role in his current Broadway productions, which include the long-running hit “The Book of Mormon” and Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” On Saturday, Actors’ Equity Association urged Rudin to release his staff from nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment amid mounting accusations of abusive workplace behavior toward his employees. Sunday, Time’s Up followed suit. Reps for Rudin have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. You can watch and listen to Graham-Caso’s moving, pointed speech in the video below or by clicking here. A message to Scott Rudin. pic.twitter.com/mvOqTvH2S9 — David Graham-Caso (@dgrahamcaso) April 18, 2021 The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. Read original story Scott Rudin Accused of Bullying Former Assistant Who Later Took His Own Life (Video) At TheWrap

  • ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producers on Premiere’s Big Twist for Kate Winslet’s Detective

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s series premiere of the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown.”) For the better part of the first episode of HBO’s new Kate Winslet-led limited series, “Mare of Easttown,” viewers might have been confused about why they were following the story of teenage mother Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny) as closely as they were watching Winslet’s Detective Mare Sheehan. After all, Mare, a small-town Pennsylvania detective, is the clear protagonist of the show who is haunted by her inability to solve the case of her friend’s missing daughter, Katie Bailey, and never once crosses paths with Erin. But in the closing moments of Sunday’s series premiere, it became apparent that we were following Erin because she was about to become Mare’s next case, as we cut to her dead body lying in the woods. Speaking to TheWrap, creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby and director and executive producer Craig Zobel broke down the reasoning behind following Erin and Mare equally throughout the first episode. “I think what we were trying to achieve is that the opening episode very much structurally is these two women, but how are they connected?” Ingelsby told us. “Why am I with this young girl and then I’m with Mare? It’s sort of like a collision course that we had set up, which is, it’s these two women on these two separate tracks and how are they going to collide? Why are they going to collide? And then how does this death at the end of one, how does it relate back to Katie? And does it relate back to Katie? If so, how are they connected? Why are they connected?” Also Read: Gabriel Luna Joins HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series HBO Ingelsby said leaving viewers with all those questions “raises the stakes” by the end of the series premiere, given that “you have this lingering issue with Katie Bailey and what’s happened to her, and is Mare going to be able to figure out what happened to Katie? That, of course, is “compounded” by Erin’s death, because she’s not just missing, she’s actually dead. “Now the community’s like, it’s a second girl, you still don’t know what happened to Katie. We just felt like it was a nice way to raise the stakes at the end of Episode 1,” Ingelsby continued. “Also, it was sort of a way to, I think, structurally tell a different story. In a lot of crime dramas, you sort of open with the death and the investigation really starts from the opening shot. Whereas in this episode, it’s kind of a slice of life show, really. And then it kind of ends with a bang, which is, ‘Oh, wow.'” Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Takes Furniture Design to a Very Intense Level in Trailer for HBO Max Competition (Video) Zobel (HBO’s “The Leftovers”) who directed not just this episode, but every episode of the seven-installment limited series, tipped his hat to actress Spaeny for getting you to care about Erin before you have any real reason to do so. “I wanted to make sure that you really wanted to follow her story, and I find Cailee Spaeny to be an incredible actor and really interesting,” Zobel said. “And having her story feel like there’s going to be some sort of intersection. You’re not quite sure exactly what that is. By doing that in the first episode, it gives you a different level of context for all of the episodes that happen after that. Because they’re not just a dead body; you knew that person.” And Mare’s journey to find out what happened to that person, who you now know just as well as the detective, is just beginning. “Mare of Easttown” airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO. Read original story ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producers on Premiere’s Big Twist for Kate Winslet’s Detective At TheWrap

  • Record number of people on flight test positive for coronavirus

    The flight was from India to Hong Kong

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Stewart Cink claims eighth PGA TOUR title at 2021 RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink capped his tremendous week with a 1-under 70, finishing 19-under par for the tournament and claiming his second PGA TOUR victory of the season.

  • Former sheriff's detective, suspected of gunning down 3 people in Texas, captured

    Stephen Broderick, 41, was armed but surrendered to authorities on a rural road, police said.

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin murder trial. Here’s how to watch.

    Closing arguments begin today and a verdict is expected this week.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there. India is enduring a second wave of the virus, with infections passing the 15 million mark, second only to the United States. Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Pig’s head thrown at former residence of Derek Chauvin defence witness who claimed use of force was justified

    Police suggest ‘suspects in this vandalism were targeting’ Barry Brodd for his testimony