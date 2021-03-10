South African university students clash with police, 1 dead

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least one person has died and two students have been injured in clashes between South African university students and police over tuition fees at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

The protests erupted this week after thousands of students were denied registration for the 2021 academic year because they owed tuition fees from last year.

The man who died was a bystander who got caught in the crossfire when police opened fire on students, according to a statement issued by the university, widely known as Wits and which has about 40,000 students.

“Initial reports suggest that a civilian was caught in clashes between the protestors and the South African Police Service, and regrettably lost his life," said the statement from the university.

The man was returning from receiving medical attention at a clinic close to where the protests were taking place, according to local reports.

Police investigators have been sent to look into allegations that police were responsible for the man’s death, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Two student reporters were injured and three protestors were arrested, said the university statement.

There are concerns that the protests in Johannesburg may spread to other South African universities as they prepare to start the academic year later this month.

On Monday the Minister for Higher Education Blade Nzimande announced that the government-funded National Students Financial Aid Scheme, which provides study loans to poor students, is facing a funding shortfall.

He cited the country’s economic downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic among the reasons for the shortage of funds.

South Africa's Cabinet has met to discuss the funding shortages for universities, higher education department spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said.

Between 2015 and 2016, students shut down South Africa's universities with demonstrations demanding free tuition, in what was dubbed the ‘Fees Must Fall’ movement. The government responded by suspending increases of tuition fees, but did not make higher education free. The national students' fund issues loans to poor students, who are required to repay them.

Recommended Stories

  • Creepy Old Piers Morgan Clip Sheds Light On His Weird Meghan Markle Obsession

    Morgan claims Markle "ghosted" him years ago in resurfaced interview.

  • If You Have This Popular App On Your Phone, Delete It Now

    The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most offices to go remote, moving important meetings from physical conference rooms to a virtual setting. But if you're one of the millions who has been using the popular Call Recorder app to keep track of your conversations, you should delete it now: a major security flaw has been uncovered that could be exposing your information for anyone to hear, TechCrunch reports. Read on to see why the security breach is so serious, and for more on being safe with your devices, check out If You’re Using This to Charge Your Phone, Officials Say Stop Now. The Call Recorder app has a major vulnerability. According to Anand Prakash, a security researcher and founder of Pingsafe AI, a vulnerability was discovered in the Call Recorder app that allows anyone to listen to a call that has been recorded and saved to the cloud using the service. His research found that all anyone needed to access the sensitive recordings was their target's phone number and the use of a common tool used to test the security of programming known as a "proxy tool," with TechCrunch verifying the findings by using a spare phone to replicate the results. A hacker could mask their phone number to get access to sensitive recordings. Fortunately, Prakash immediately reached out directly to the app's developers to alert them to the danger, writing in a statement: “The vulnerability allowed any malicious actor to listen to any user’s call recording from the cloud storage bucket of the application and an unauthenticated API endpoint which leaked the cloud storage URL of the victim’s data." This means that the app's security hole allows potential hackers to mask their own phone number as their target's, granting them access to whatever recordings have been made by their account. And for more on potential problems in your pantry, check out If You Have This Snack at Home, Get Rid of it Now, FDA Says. You should delete and redownload the app immediately. The app's developers worked quickly to patch the security flaw after Prakash reached out to them with the discovery, relaunching a secure version of the app on March 6, TechCrunch reports. It is recommended that anyone who currently has the app on their phone should delete it and redownload the latest version as soon as possible to make sure that data isn't being left exposed. Millions of people could be affected. Unfortunately, the security breach could have pretty far-reaching consequences, as the app claims to have been downloaded by millions of users. It currently promotes itself as one of the top 20 most popular business apps in more than 20 countries, offering the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls for record-keeping purposes and transcription services of such calls in over 50 languages, PhoneArena reports. And for more on products you should be getting rid of, check out If You Have This Soap at Home, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Says.

  • House passes 'Protect the Right to Organize Act,' 225-206, sends bill to Senate

    Despite Biden's stated support for unions, the labor reform measure faces an uphill battle.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • How Africa Can Save the World From a Never-Ending Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- As the rest of the world prepares for a vaccine-driven return to normal over the next few months, at her community health center in a poor, working class neighborhood of Cape Town, Andrea Mendelsohn is dreading the arrival of April and May—that’s when the weather will get cooler in the southern hemisphere and bring a surge in coronavirus cases.Few people in South Africa—aside from medical staff like Mendelsohn—will be vaccinated by then. Elsewhere on the continent even health workers won’t be inoculated, making Africa a large reservoir of the virus that has infected almost 117 million people across the globe and killed more than 2.5 million.“The arrival of vaccines is going to have zero impact on the third wave but at least I can be confident that when I go to work I won’t die,” Mendelsohn, a senior medical officer in the Western Cape Province’s Department of Health, said in an interview. “I am sure health workers in Malawi and Tanzania want to have the same relief.”Most countries in Africa have yet to start inoculating their citizens. While developed countries have rushed to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, fewer than half a million people have received shots in Sub-Saharan Africa, a region of 1.1 billion people. In contrast, the U.S., with a population of about 330 million, has administered over 90 million vaccine doses, while more than a third of the U.K.’s 67 million people have gotten at least one shot.But anyone in the developed world who thinks they are unaffected by large swaths of un-vaccinated people in Africa, needs to think again, says Phionah Atuhebwe, the New Vaccines Introduction Medical Officer on the continent for the World Health Organization. As long as the pandemic continues to rage among un-vaccinated populations, spawning new, more virulent, vaccine-resistant strains, no one is safe, she said.“The virus will definitely mutate and will keep mutating; the longer we keep the virus around the more mutations we’ll see,” Atuhebwe said in an interview from Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo. “If Africa is not vaccinated and we are a source of mutations, we put the whole world at risk.”Already the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford has proved largely ineffective in preventing mild disease from infections with a strain of the virus first identified in South Africa. That mutation has spread to at least 48 countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.Rich nations pre-paid for their vaccines and also got organized quicker and earlier, leaving countries in Africa scrambling for scraps. The affluent world’s vaccine grab was characterized in January by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as a “catastrophic moral failure.” Just 10 countries administered 75% of all vaccinations, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in February, calling it “wildly uneven and unfair.”A report by anti-poverty group One said last month that the world’s richest countries are on track to accumulate over 1 billion more doses than they need to fully vaccinate their populations, adding that the excess shots alone would be sufficient to inoculate the entire adult population of Africa.“It’ll be a fatal mistake if the developed world sees this as a case where we’ll vaccinate our people and then people in other parts of the world take care of their own business,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “Covid won’t be defeated until it’s defeated everywhere.”The mad dash to corner vaccines shows rich countries have learned little from the global swine flu pandemic in 2009, when poor nations were left high and dry, says Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. Despite the heightened risk of the virus spreading with increased interconnectedness, “there was not a thought about what would happen to the rest of the world,” she said.Countries from Nigeria to Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have large numbers of their citizens living and working in Europe, North America and even Asia, and regular flights mean that just as easily as the virus arrived in Africa from Europe, mutated strains could be spread into the developed world by returning travelers.In addition, a slow vaccine rollout could further delay the economic recovery in Africa, which contracted for the first time in 25 years last year. Already, Zambia has defaulted on its debt and Ethiopia and Chad are seeking debt relief. The developed world relies on the continent’s natural resources for much of the raw materials it needs. West Africa accounts for 60% of the world's cocoa supply, the Democratic Republic of Congo is the key source of cobalt needed for electric vehicles and tantalum used in mobile phones. South Africa is the world's biggest source of platinum.Vaccines are slowly trickling into Africa. The African Union has secured some supplies, China has provided vaccines to Zimbabwe and other African nations and countries such as Israel are beginning to donate excess supplies. Still, most African countries are almost entirely reliant on Covax—the initiative backed by the WHO, the vaccine alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations that offers vaccines cheaply to developing countries. Covax began distributing vaccines to countries such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast last month.But the program will only cover 20% of the populations of its members by year-end. Of the 304 million doses administered worldwide so far, fewer than 0.2% have been in Sub-Saharan Africa, home to 14% of the world’s population.Richer nations are beginning to acknowledge that poorer countries need better access to vaccines. In an interview with the Financial Times in February, French President Emmanuel Macron called the vaccine gap “an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality.” At their meeting last month, leaders of the G7 countries pledged $7.5 billion to Covax and also called on countries to donate surplus supplies.Granted, African governments haven’t helped themselves. Few made attempts to secure supplies directly from pharmaceutical companies, with South Africa—which has a wealth of medical expertise and is the site of five coronavirus vaccine trials—only signing deals this year.“The bulk of the blame should be placed on African leaders for being somewhat nonchalant and non-proactive,” said Ifeoluwapu Asekun-Olarinmoye, an epidemiologist at Nigeria’s Babcock University.That’s in part because the official Covid-related death toll across Africa is just under 106,000 with almost 4 million cases reported, small compared to the rest of the world. But testing has been sparse and many infections and deaths have gone unrecorded. At times over the last few months hospitals from Cape Town to Harare and Lagos have groaned under the strain. Doctors and oxygen have been in short supply and people have taken to social media to search for beds for their afflicted relatives.With vaccines beginning to arrive, other challenges are coming to the fore. The continent is plagued by poor health infrastructure, a shortage of trained personnel and inadequate data on the people who need to be vaccinated.Take Nigeria, for instance. Africa’s most populous nation has about 214 million people, most living in areas that are hard to reach. Fewer than a third of the country’s 195,000 kilometer (121,170-mile) road network is paved; power supply—even in the biggest cities—is unreliable, making it a challenge to keep vaccines refrigerated; and a 15-year gap since the last census means the government has little idea about the whereabouts of vulnerable groups like the elderly. The same applies to many African countries.“We don’t know where they live, we don’t know how many there are, we don’t know how to find them,” Atuhebwe said in a webinar.In countries like Tanzania virus denial is holding back attempts to immunize the population. President John Magufuli has declared his country Covid-free even as people continue to die from it. Vaccine skepticism runs high in some countries, with 15 high school students taken to hospital in south-west Cameroon last month after leaping from the second floor to escape what they thought was a team of medics arriving to vaccinate them.Meanwhile, some shots—like Russia’s Sputnik V and vaccines from China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.—have sparked concern. They use a cold germ to carry the genetic material of the Covid virus into patients’ cells to trigger an immune response. A trial in South Africa of an HIV vaccine using the same vector more than a decade ago was tied to an increase in HIV infections. South Africa has the world’s biggest AIDS epidemic and many of its neighbors have similar infection rates.Even when vaccines are suitable, some African countries can’t afford shots outside the Covax system. Since African countries didn’t contribute to the development of the shots and didn’t pre-order, they don’t get the discounts offered to richer countries. In January, Anban Pillay, a deputy director general in South Africa’s Department of Health, said the country would pay $5.25 per dose of AstraZeneca’s shot compared with about $3 the European Union was paying.All that has meant a very slow pace of vaccination. South Africa, the continent’s most developed country, is inoculating at most about 11,000 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, a pace that would take a decade to cover the 40 million people the government wants to vaccinate. Most vaccines available to African nations require two shots. If a double-dose regime is followed and 780 million Africans inoculated over 12 months to attain herd immunity, there would need to be 7 million vaccinations a day, according to Ernest Darkoh, founder of Cape Town-based Broadreach Group, which works with governments on healthcare.That’s unlikely to happen without a lot of help.“The whole world needs to walk this journey together,” said Mmboneni Muofhe, a deputy director general at South Africa’s Department of Science and Technology. “We are going to find ourselves sitting with a variant that defies all the vaccines. We are sitting on a ticking time bomb.”— With Ruth Olurounbi, Katarina Hoije, Pius Lukong, and Zoe Schneeweiss For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NCAA tournament: Battle for No. 1 seeds goes through Big Ten tournament

    Michigan and Illinois have dibs on No. 1 seeds. But if they falter in the Big Ten tournament, things could get interesting.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Pelosi Ad Ends With A Chilling Sound Effect

    "What exactly are you implying with that?" one critic asked the Colorado Republican, in light of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

  • ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Outrage grows over Georgia’s new bills to restrict voting access

    Bills would reduce weekend voting , end automatic registration, and make it illegal to give food and water to voters waiting in line

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Coronavirus: India hunts for new strains as Covid wave looms

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • Trump says Republican donations should come directly to him as battle for funds with GOP steps up

    Former president’s lawyers have demanded GOP stop using his name and image on fundraising media

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Even though Texas' mask mandate has ended, people can still be arrested if they violate a business' mask policy, according to Houston's police chief

    Texans who violate businesses' mask policies can be arrested for "criminal trespass," Houston's police chief, Art Acevedo, said.

  • I tried every sandwich at Chick-fil-A and ranked them all from worst to best

    From grilled and spicy to crispy and mild, I tasted all of the chicken sandwiches at the fast-food chain and ranked them from worst to best.