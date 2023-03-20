South Africans demonstrate and call for president to resign

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·1 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police on Monday monitored protests by the country’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, which is demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party urged all South Africans to participate in a national shutdown but there was limited response in most of the country’s major cities.

At least 87 people were arrested for public violence and related offences by Monday, police said.

“At least 24,300 tires have been confiscated by law enforcement agencies. These were tires that were strategically placed for acts of criminality,” said police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe.

Some protest marches were noted in various areas including Alexandra and Tembisa townships, east of Johannesburg.

Several roads leading to the center of the eastern suburb Kempton Park were closed as protesters marched to voice their grievances.

“All South Africans should be protesting with us right now because loadshedding (power cuts) is affecting all of us. The government must know that we are suffering, especially us who are running small businesses,” said Cedric Cele, who joined the EFF demonstration in Kempton Park.

A heavy police presence was also noted in the capital, Pretoria, where police have been deployed to monitor any potential violence and intimidation against people who are not participating in the protest.

The protest was meant to highlight South Africa's power cuts which have seen households and businesses go without electricity for up to 12 hours daily.

Security forces were deployed to monitor the protests Monday, with government officials describing them as part of the EFF's “regime change agenda.”

The EFF is South Africa’s third largest political party by representatives in the National Assembly.

Recommended Stories

  • Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul

    President Emmanuel Macron's government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after it bypassed the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular overhaul of the pension system that will raise the retirement age. Violent unrest has erupted in several cities including the capital, Paris, and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike movement, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt. A successful no-confidence vote would fell the government and kill the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

  • At the China-Russia Border, the Xi-Putin Partnership Shows Signs of Fraying

    The meeting between the two leaders this week is expected to showcase unity, but a view of cities along the border reveals divisions that challenge the relationship.

  • South African protesters march amid heavy security

    South Africa's leftwing opposition launched strikes and rallies under heavy security on Monday in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.- Troubled country - The party is demanding Ramaphosa quit over his handling of the economy, chronic electricity shortages and high unemployment.

  • Alabama football set to begin spring practice on Monday

    Football is back!

  • Report: Broncos not eager to ship out Jerry Jeudy

    The Broncos are not motivated to move their young receiver

  • At graveyard of unknown quake victims, Syrians seek news of the missing

    The simple gravestone of a girl killed in last month's earthquake in Syria bears no name, but notes she was wearing a green sweater at the time of her burial, a description left in the hope it may help someone identify her. The cemetery's caretaker Maysara al-Hussein said people burying unknown victims would sometimes take pictures of their faces. "So we wrote down that she was wearing a green sweater, things like that."

  • NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-FAU game

    NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-FAU game

  • Texas sheriff tells Congress county 'under siege' as department shares migrant smuggling cases

    Texas sheriff says his county is "under siege" while testifying to members of Congress, while his department shares high profile stories of human smuggling on social media.

  • Pakistani police arrest scores more Imran Khan supporters

    Pakistani police on Monday arrested scores more supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for attacking officers over the weekend outside an Islamabad court where the ousted premier was to appear on graft charges, officials said. The arrests were the latest amid legal cases facing Khan, now opposition leader, since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. The standoff between the 70-year-old former cricket player turned Islamist politician, and the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has turned increasingly violent.

  • French gov't fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

    France’s government is fighting for its survival Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote. National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small group that has gathered support across the left. The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week.

  • BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Announces Title Track For Solo Debut ‘ME’

    The singer will be the last member of the K-pop girl group to share her own music

  • Trump says he'll be arrested in New York Tuesday; his lawyer says it's based on 'tea leaves' and Fox, not the DA

    Former President Trump in a Saturday post on Truth Social claimed that any potential charges would be "BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED FAIRYTALE."

  • Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

    A new report says an estimated 43,000 people died amid the longest drought on record in Somalia last year and half of them likely were children. At least 18,000 people are forecast to die in the first six months of this year. “The current crisis is far from over,” says the report released Monday by the World Health Organization and the United Nations children’s agency and carried out by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

  • Homeschoolers flock to this small Christian college that counters Ivy League's culture

    A small Christian college with a large home-school population has challenged the norms of liberal universities by focusing on a classic education curriculum.

  • Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

    Kenyan riot police fired tear gas Monday to disperse demonstrators gathered in Nairobi for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country's punishing cost of living crisis,&nbsp;AFP correspondents said.&nbsp;The government of President William Ruto has vowed to take a tough stance over the demonstrations, which opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.Demonstrators also hurled rocks at anti-riot police outside government offices in the capital, while about two dozen people were arrested, including two opposition MPs, correspondents at the scene said."We will be here until they run out of tear gas," said one protester, Markings Nyamweya, 27.&nbsp;In one part of Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, demonstrators also set tyres alight, AFP journalists said."I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry."We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21."They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required for public rallies."For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.- 'Skyrocketing' cost of living -Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted."Day of showdown," was the headline in Kenya's The Standard newspaper on Monday.Many businesses in Nairobi were shut ahead of the demonstrations, with some employers telling their staff to work from home.Odinga said he called the demonstrations to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living and the "stolen" election last August."Since Mr Ruto was sworn in six months ago, he has continued to run the country with a lot of contempt," he said, highlighting the high cost of basics such as fuel, cooking oil, school fees and electricity.Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, has long protested that the August election was fraudulent and denounced Ruto's government as "illegitimate".According to official results, Odinga -- who was making his fifth bid for the presidency -- lost to Ruto by around 233,000 votes, one of the closest margins in the country's history.The Supreme Court dismissed his appeals, with its judges giving a unanimous ruling in favour of Ruto, finding there was no evidence for Odinga's accusations.Ruto for his part declared that he would not be intimidated by the opposition demonstrations, saying: "You are not going to threaten us with ultimatums and chaos and impunity.""We will not allow that," he said, calling on Odinga to act in a "legal and constitutional manner".bur-txw/amu/jm

  • Hampshire shark: Appeal for head to be returned

    It is thought to be a smalltooth sand tiger shark but its head was removed after it was discovered.

  • Bad Bunny appears to call out Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in a new song amid dating rumors

    Rumors that a relationship sparked between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first went viral in February.

  • A face-swapping app shows how easily deep fake tech can be used as a 'weapon' against women

    "It's going to be a frigging nightmare, even more than what's out there now, as a tool or a weapon to harm women," an attorney told Insider.

  • Marco Silva hopes Aleksandar Mitrovic avoids long ban after FA Cup meltdown

    Fulham blew their hopes of a Wembley appearance with five minutes of madness at Old Trafford.

  • 2 Fulham players, coach sent off in chaos at Man United

    Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off before quickly conceding twice against Manchester United as its FA Cup dreams collapsed on Sunday. With Fulham leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford, the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho's goalbound shot. Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute but Sancho looked set to even the score until Willian blocked on the line in the 70th.