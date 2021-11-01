South Africans vote in local polls set to challenge the ANC
On the stump: President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to a woman at her home in Ga-Rankuwa township near Pretoria
On the stump: President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to a woman at her home in Ga-Rankuwa township near Pretoria
The gunfire was preceded by an altercation at the large, outdoor party, police said.
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban sources said on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada https://www.reuters.com/world/haibatullah-akhundzada-shadowy-taliban-supreme-leader-whose-son-was-suicide-2021-09-07, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public even after the Taliban's August takeover of the country, giving rise to the speculation. A senior Taliban leader who was present with Akhundzada during the appearance told Reuters the supreme leader had visited Jamia Darul Aloom Hakimia, a religious school in Kandahar on Saturday.
The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.
For Brad and Cyndi Marler, it was that they are both gay. “We always said it was us against the world,” Brad said. While research from the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute for Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy shows that people in the U.S. are coming out at a younger age than previous generations, Brad and Cyndi are part of a segment of the LGBTQ community that waits until later in life.
'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum horrified her fans when she posted new Instagrams featuring epic makeup ahead of Halloween 2021.
The billionaire was responding to comments by the UN World Food Programme's director who said $6 billion could save 42 million people dying from hunger.
If looks could kill.
Kyle Busch apologizes for a comment he made to reporters.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
Like years past, Madonna is once again channeling the legendary Marilyn Monroe for her latest cover shoot. Get the details behind the pop star's tribute to the late icon.
President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.
Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram post from a recent wedding was met with criticism over her family's fashion choices, leading the star to respond directly to a number of the negative comments.
It's always fun to check in with what James Franklin says after games against Ohio State. #GoBucks
Alex Bowman won Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville, but Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were angered by on-track incidents during the race.
Former President Donald Trump asked to attend Saturday’s World Series Game 4 in Atlanta, and was not “invited” by Yankees president Randy Levine or MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as he claimed.
In September, Aaron Rodgers shared his plans to dress up as "a hero of mine who has long-ish hair" for Halloween this year
Last Sunday we brought you a short piece on the Boise Marathon and during the last week, we received several complaints from runners on how this marathon was organized.
She had a full-on Y2K moment at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.
Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over his supposed concerns about the national debt and deficit, asking the Florida lawmaker if he would support repealing the 2017 Trump tax cuts to help balance the budget.With Republicans uniformly opposed to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, Wallace welcomed Scott onto Fox News Sunday to react to the growing possibility that Democrats may finally pass a pared-down version
The officials missed an obvious penalty on the Chris Boswell injury.