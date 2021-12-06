South Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec

The logo of South African vaccine manufacturing and storage company Biovac is seen outside the company's offices in Cape Town
·2 min read

KIGALI (Reuters) -South Africa's Biovac Institute will start making Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine early next year after receiving the drug substance from Europe, a Pfizer executive said on Monday.

Biovac's "fill and finish" deal with Pfizer, announced in July, will make it one of the few companies processing COVID-19 shots in Africa, where many countries have struggled to access sufficient doses during the pandemic.

"We expect that the Cape Town facility will be incorporated into our supply chain by the end of this year," Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer regional president for Africa and the Middle East, told a conference in Kigali on vaccine manufacturing in Africa.

"Biovac will obtain the drug substance from facilities in Europe and manufacturing of finished doses will commence early in 2022," he said, appearing by video link.

Large Western pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer have been widely criticised for not doing enough to facilitate vaccine production in developing countries.

In July Pfizer's CEO urged World Trade Organization members not to support a waiver on some intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines - a proposal by South Africa and India.

Biovac's deal with Pfizer covers the final stages of manufacturing, where the vaccine is processed and put into vials, but does not represent a transfer of the intellectual property underpinning the vaccine.

Van der Loo listed what he described as historical challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies on the continent, saying these explained the difficulties in kickstarting local vaccine manufacturing.

Among them were irregular power and water supplies, which have been an issue in South Africa over the years.

"Last year ... water was rationed, which made it very difficult both practically but also ethically to obtain and use large quantities of water for trial runs through the equipment as part of our start-up tech transfer phase," he said, referring to operations at the Biovac facility.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali and Estelle Shirbon in London,Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Children's Hospital COVID-19 vaccine outreach

    Texas Children’s is bringing the COVID vaccine to communities who need it most. They are strategically setting up vaccination sites at schools and churches. Upcoming vaccine sites include: New Faith Church, Fort Bend Church, Aldine ISD, Galena Park ISD, and The Fountain of Praise. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3y6OXec

  • Russian bans for tech giants is last resort, Interfax reports

    Moscow is ready for dialogue with foreign technology companies over possible bans for those that do not have official representation in Russia by the end of the year, Interfax reported on Monday, citing the state communications regulator. The report said companies would be blocked only as a last resort, dialling back a little from last month's demands by regulator Roskomnadzor that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies set up in Russia by Jan. 1 or face possible restrictions or outright bans.

  • Nigeria slams UK's 'discriminatory' travel ban over omicron

    A Nigerian official on Monday criticized a travel ban imposed on the West African nation by the British government amid fears about the new omicron coronavirus variant as “punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.” U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday added Nigeria to the U.K.’s travel “red list,” which means that arrivals from there will be banned except for U.K. and Irish residents. The British travel ban is “not driven by science” and is “unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory,” Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters.

  • U.S. Ready to Expedite Omicron-Specific Vaccine, If Needed

    Regulators "will move swiftly" to streamline the authorization process if new vaccines are developed to fight the Omicron variant, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC’s "This Week."

  • Covid: UK red list criticised as 'travel apartheid' by Nigeria

    Nigeria - which was added to the red list on Monday - describes the restrictions as "selective".

  • Stocks Rebound, Tech Drags as Omicron Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities and European stocks rebounded from Friday’s selloff as investors took comfort in reports that cases of the omicron variant have been relatively mild. Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesOil rose after Saudi Arabia boosted the price

  • Trump-linked stocks get a boost after social media venture raises $1 billion

    Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to take Trump Media & Technology Group Corp public, rose more than 9%. CF Acquisition Corp VI jumped 21%, while Phunware was up 2%. Phunware was hired by Trump's 2020 Presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app and SPAC CF Acquisition Corp VI recently announced plans to list Canadian video platform Rumble Inc, which Trump joined in June.

  • Oil prices rally over 2% to start week as omicron fears take a breather

    Crude-oil prices on Monday trade sharply higher, amid a confluence of factors that were helping to momentarily shift focus away from omicron.

  • Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Reuters reported last month https://reut.rs/3FAVZKK Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said their sales had dropped 20-25% in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

  • Oil billionaire Mukesh Ambani explains why data is better than oil

    The RIL chief said data could create value equitably across sectors, geographies, and economic classes.

  • Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

    Florida-based company Trans Caspian Resources has come up with a solution that could link Turkmenistan’s huge gas reserves to Azerbaijan, and further on to Europe

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices for Asia, U.S. Despite Omicron’s Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S., signaling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The move comes days after the Organization o

  • China’s Streetwear Whisperer: Peter Zhong

    The co-founder of Nowre, one of the country's most influential streetwear platforms, talks about what makes China's youth tick.

  • Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will reorganise its international and domestic e-commerce businesses and replace its CFO - changes that come as the tech giant grapples with an onslaught of competition, a slowing economy and a regulatory crackdown. It will form two new units - international digital commerce and China digital commerce which it said was part of efforts to become more agile and accelerate growth. The international digital commerce unit will include AliExpress which sells to retail buyers particularly in Europe and South America, its Southeast Asian e-commerce business Lazada and Alibaba.com which is more focused on selling to overseas business customers.

  • Big North Carolina factory likely to be Toyota battery plant

    North Carolina government officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project that likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory that will employ 1,750 people. The site near Greensboro is relatively close to many of Toyota's existing U.S. auto assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Texas.

  • German COVID-19 rules put off shoppers, says retailer group

    The tighter restrictions Germany has introduced to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 are putting people off from shopping in the usually busy run-up to Christmas, the country's association of retailers (HDE) said on Sunday. The HDE said sales in bricks-and-mortar non-food retail were down an average of 26% in the last week compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, according to a survey of some 1,600 firms. Clothing retailers were particularly hard hit, with sales down 35% on the pre-crisis level.

  • Exclusive: oil companies’ profits soared to $174bn this year as US gas prices rose

    Exxon, Chevron, Shell and BP among group of 24 who resisted calls to increase production but doled out shareholder dividends A worker puts gas in the car of a customer in New York City. Americans are paying about $3.40 a gallon compared with about $2.10 a year ago. Photograph: John Angelillo/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The largest oil and gas companies made a combined $174bn in profits in the first nine months of the year as gasoline prices climbed in the US, according to a new report. The bumper profi

  • Modi's farm reform reversal to deter investment in India's agriculture

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's repeal of agriculture laws aimed at deregulating produce markets will starve its vast farm sector of much-needed private investment and saddle the government with budget-sapping subsidies for years, economists said. Late last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced three laws meant to open up agriculture markets to companies and attract private investment, triggering India's longest-running protest by farmers who said the reforms would allow corporations to exploit them. With an eye on a critical election in populous Uttar Pradesh state early next year, Modi agreed to rescind the laws in November, hoping to smooth relations with the powerful farm lobby which sustains nearly half the country's 1.3 billion people and accounts for about 15% of the $2.7 trillion economy.

  • BP's CEO Is Trying to Convince the World He's Serious About Going Green

    Nothing in Bernard Looney’s youth suggested that he would find himself, at 50, leading one of the world’s biggest oil giants at the most tumultuous moment in its history. By 2050, he says, BP will zero out its polluting carbon emissions—a whopping 415 million metric tons a year in 2019. Climate activists are deeply skeptical, fearing Looney is tinkering at the edges, and claiming big loopholes in his plan; they hear echoes of BP’s failed attempt in the 1990s to ramp up clean energy, when it dropped its old name British Petroleum.

  • Fed, investors keeping watchful eye for November inflation report

    Words matter in the investing world. So does data.