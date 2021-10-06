South Africa's Desmond Tutu turns 90 amid new racist slur

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW MELDRUM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — As South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, recent racist graffiti on a portrait of the Nobel winner highlights the continuing relevance of his work for equality.

Often hailed as the conscience of South Africa, Tutu was a key campaigner against South Africa's previous brutal system of oppression against the country's Black majority. After South Africa achieved democracy in 1994, he continued to be an outspoken proponent of reconciliation, justice and LBGT rights.

The racial insult sprayed last month on a mural of Tutu in Cape Town is “loathsome and sad,” said Mamphela Ramphele, acting chairwoman of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Trust.

South Africans must continue Tutu's work for racial equality, she told The Associated Press.

“Racism is a curse South Africa must escape,” said Ramphele. “Archbishop Tutu's legacy is huge. He fought against racism and fought for the humanity of us all."

Although frail, Tutu is expected to attend a service on Thursday, his birthday, at St. George’s Cathedral in central Cape Town, where as the country's first Black Anglican archbishop he delivered sermons excoriating apartheid.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his campaign of nonviolent opposition to South Africa’s system of white minority rule.

After retiring as archbishop in 1996, Tutu was chairman of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission which investigated human rights abuses during the apartheid era.

Despite the serious nature of his work, Tutu brought an irrepressible humor to his frequent public appearances. Notably, he supported LBGT rights and same-sex marriage.

“I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this,” he said in 2013. "I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”

Tutu said he was "as passionate about this campaign (for LGBT rights) as I ever was about apartheid. For me, it is at the same level.”

He withdrew from public life in 2010 and issued statements through his foundation. He has been treated for prostate cancer and was hospitalized several times in 2015 and 2016, and underwent a surgical procedure to address recurring infections from past cancer treatment.

At the church service Thursday, fellow anti-apartheid campaigner Alan Boesak is to speak. There will also be an online seminar about Tutu’s life and values to be addressed by the Dalai Lama; the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel; former Irish Prime Minister Mary Robinson; and South African governance advocate Thuli Madonsela.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla faces investor test after big jury award over racism

    A contract worker has won a $137 million jury award over workplace racism against Tesla Inc, raising pressure on the electric vehicle maker whose shareholders will vote on Thursday on a proposal to review how it addresses similar complaints for full-time employees. The nonbinding shareholder resolution asks Tesla's board to study the impact of the company's current use of mandatory arbitration to resolve complaints of harassment and discrimination in its workplace. Tesla opposes the plan.

  • Futures tumble as soaring energy prices fuel inflation worries

    (Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday after soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation and fueled concerns of sooner-than-expected easing of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield touched their highest since June, slamming shares of mega-cap growth companies including Apple Inc, Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc, which fell about 1.5% each in premarket trading after staging a strong rebound on Tuesday. Economy-sensitive parts of the market also came under pressure, with lenders such as Bank of America Corp , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley shedding more than 1% each.

  • White House moves to restore key environmental review rules

    The White House on Wednesday took the first step to restore federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects like highways and pipelines that were scaled back by the Trump administration that sought to fast-track them. The White House Council for Environmental Quality said it will restore key provisions of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations that had been in place before the Trump administration overhauled the rules last year, the first time in decades. The new rule proposed by the White House council would direct the agency to account for climate change and other indirect environmental impacts of a project; empower federal agencies to consider alternative designs or approaches for a company's proposed projects and let agencies adopt reviews that go beyond council's regulations.

  • Explainer-What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Faced with the risk of the U.S. federal government defaulting on its debt in the next two weeks, President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time said he was open to a one-time change in the Senate's filibuster custom to bypass a Republican roadblock. Some Senate Democrats this year have suggested changing the rule, which requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree to pass most legislation, in the face of Republican opposition in the narrowly divided chamber. Biden spent 36 years in the Senate and had previously said he opposed changes to the filibuster tradition.

  • Physics Nobel rewards work on climate change, other forces

    Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change. Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann of Germany were cited for their work in developing forecast models of Earth’s climate and "reliably predicting global warming.” The second half of the prize went to Giorgio Parisi of Italy for explaining disorder in physical systems, ranging from those as small as the insides of atoms to the planet-sized.

  • Nobel Prize in physics awarded to 3 scientists for climate discoveries

    Three scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physics for contributions to the understanding of "complex physical systems" such as the Earth's climate.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Climate change is a huge threat, so why isn't everyone talking about it?

    Climatologist Katharine Hayhoe said more than half of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, but only about a third of us ever talk about it.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

  • Ukrainians unearth hiding places of Jews in city sewers during Nazi Holocaust

    Under cobblestone streets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, diggers have uncovered new hiding spots in underground sewers where some Jews managed to flee from Nazi occupying forces during World War Two. More than 100,000 Jews, or around one third of the city's population at the time, were killed by the Nazis, according to the local historian Hanna Tychka. A few managed to survive, including father and daughter Ignacy and Krystyna Chiger, who escaped from the Jewish ghetto by digging a tunnel to the city's sewage system, and later wrote books recounting their experiences.

  • Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say

    Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

    An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim. Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference. “I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence," said Judd, whose county is located between Tampa and Orlando.

  • Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room

    Action News learned of the incident that happened two weeks ago, involving male students in the locker room.

  • A video shows female Evergrande staff dancing to entertain clients at one of the company's property showrooms

    Three female staff members were seen dancing in short skirts in front of a display at one of Evergrande's property showrooms.

  • Swiss Guards resign following Vatican vaccine mandate

    Three Swiss Guards have resigned in response to the Vatican's enforcement of a coronavirus vaccine mandate.