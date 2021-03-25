South Africa's ex-president should be jailed, argues lawyer

  • Protesters against former South African President Jacob Zuma demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Thursday, March 25, 2021.Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country's highest court to jail Zuma for failing to cooperate with its probe against state capture. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell).
  • Protesters against former South African President Jacob Zuma demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Thursday, March 25, 2021.Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country's highest court to jail Zuma for failing to cooperate with its probe against state capture. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell).
  • Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Thursday, March 25, 2021.Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country's highest court to jail Zuma for failing to cooperate with its probe against state capture. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
1 / 3

South Africa Corruption Zuma

Protesters against former South African President Jacob Zuma demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Thursday, March 25, 2021.Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country's highest court to jail Zuma for failing to cooperate with its probe against state capture. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell).
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country’s highest court to jail former president Jacob Zuma for two years for failing to cooperate with its probe.

The commission of inquiry into high-level graft, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during Zuma’s tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018.

Zuma, who has been implicated by several witnesses, has refused to testify and has accused Zondo of bias. Zuma has publicly said he will not appear before the commission despite an order for him to do so by the country's highest court. He said he is prepared to go to jail over the matter, in an outspoken statement issued publicly.

For this contempt of court, Zuma should be convicted and sentenced to two years in prison, Tembeka Nqcukaitobi, a lawyer for the commission, argued Thursday at the Constitutional Court.

Any lesser penalty for Zuma would minimize the seriousness of his defiance of the country’s apex court and would encourage others to do the same, said the lawyer. As a former head of state, Zuma has a duty to abide by the constitution, said Nqcukaitobi.

Among allegations against Zuma are claims that he allowed members of the Gupta family to influence his cabinet appointments and the awarding of lucrative state contracts to their businesses. Members of the Gupta family have since fled the country to Dubai and have not agreed to appear before the commission. Zuma is already facing corruption charges in a separate matter.

Zuma’s open defiance of the commission has created a political problem for President Cyril Ramaphosa who is under pressure to take tough action against corruption.

But the ruling party, the African National Congress, is divided over how to respond to the widespread allegations of corruption. Zuma retains support from about half of the party including several influential members who are opposed to Ramaphosa. They don't want to see firm action against Zuma or other party members accused of corruption.

About 20 of Zuma’s supporters braved rain in Johannesburg on Thursday to demonstrate in front of the Constitutional Court to show their unwavering support for him. More than 30 others demonstrated against Zuma, urging the court to take strong measures against corruption.

This week, the commission announced that Ramaphosa will testify in April.

Recommended Stories

  • Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

    Ten lives were stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson 10 years ago.

  • Biden Administration Invests $10 Billion to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    Earlier this month, President Biden announced that he had directed all states to ensure adults in the U.S. would be eligible for vaccines no later than May 1.

  • It's been 100 days since the first American was vaccinated. A lot has changed.

    100 days after Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine shots started going into arms, the rollout is going surprisingly well, although equity issues remain.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Caribbean appeals to Biden to share vaccines with U.S. 'third border'

    Several Caribbean island nations have issued a plea to the United States to share its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines with the region as it has said it would with Mexico and Canada, calling on it not to neglect its "third border." The independent island states of the Caribbean archipelago - except for Cuba, which is developing its own homegrown vaccines - have complained of inequitable global access to vaccines hurting countries like them without the financial or political heft to seal deals. These nations have only received a dribble of shots as donations from India or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, while neighboring Caribbean islands that are still territories of former colonial powers, like the Cayman islands, have already started mass vaccinations.

  • Cuomo Says Critics ‘Don’t Understand the Nature of the Job’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Cuomo said those claiming he can no longer effectively serve as New York’s governor “don’t understand the nature of the job.”“I say it’s clearly not true,” Cuomo said Wednesday during a virus briefing. “Because the reality is the exact opposite.”Cuomo’s comments came toward the end of a more than hour-long presentation, where the embattled governor spoke about new vaccination centers, increased distribution, post-Covid rebuilding and budget negotiations.“The nature of being governor is that there are always multiple situations to deal with,” he said.Cuomo, 63, is facing calls to resign amid investigations into sexual-harassment allegations and his handling of Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents. The governor, a third-term Democrat, has denied any inappropriate behavior and has apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable.The New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation on Tuesday that could take months. The investigation by the Assembly Judiciary Committee is the first step should lawmakers pursue impeachment proceedings.Cuomo has refused to step down, urging the public and lawmakers to wait until investigations are complete. The impeachment probe is expected to include claims the Cuomo administration withheld information on Covid-19 nursing-home deaths from the public and lawmakers amid a request from the U.S. Justice Department.Data SoughtThe governor’s office is continuing to review with legal counsel as to whether to release the information they sent to the Justice Department, Beth Garvey, Cuomo’s acting counsel, said at Wednesday’s briefing.Cuomo faces an April 1 deadline to negotiate a budget with the legislature. Executive priorities including legalizing marijuana, public-safety and nursing-home reforms, rebuilding New York and providing rent relief. Cuomo said he is close to an agreement on cannabis.Cuomo said he is “obsessed” with meeting the deadline, as he has done every year since taking office in 2011. The Covid-19 positive test of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, announced Tuesday, has complicated the budget process, Cuomo said.“That will then trigger quarantine measures for staff that he worked with, and it is going to complicate the budget process,” he said. Heastie, though, rejected that premise.(Updates with comment on marijuana in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden pledges to 'keep the American people safe' after 2 deadly mass shootings

    President Biden mourned the victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., calling for “common sense” legislation on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in less than a week.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Africa's elephants now endangered by poaching, habitat loss

    Increasing threats of poaching and loss of habitat have made Africa's elephant populations more endangered, according to a report released Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The African forest elephant is critically endangered, and the African savanna elephant is endangered. The two species had previously been grouped together as a single species and were classified as vulnerable by the IUCN.

  • See the Astonishing Plans for the Very First City on Mars

    A one-way ticket (including a cliffside condo!) starts at $300,000.

  • Ashley Tisdale's Baby Has Arrived 'Earth Side' & Her Name Is Out of This World

    Ashley Tisdale is a first-time mom! In an Instagram post, the High School Musical star shared an artsy black-and-white photo of her baby girl’s tiny hand in hers, announcing the little one “has arrived earth side.” And, drumroll, please … the daughter of Tisdale and husband Christopher French is named Jupiter Iris French. Jupiter is […]

  • Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

    The GOP investment plays into Democratic efforts to cast the recall as a partisan power grab.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Biden nominee Power moves toward confirmation to lead USAID

    Samantha Power, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, eased toward confirmation on Tuesday at a calm hearing where she described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China. "China is using its economic leverage and heft... often a predatory way, not only to change governing practices within countries but ... to water down international human rights commitments," Power told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "It warrants urgent, immediate and well-resourced attention," the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • An Illinois city is paying $10 million in reparations to Black residents - a US first - beginning with mortgage relief

    Evanston, Illinois' city council will spend the first $400,000 on housing and mortgage assistance for Black residents.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.