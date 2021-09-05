South Africa's ex-president Zuma placed on medical parole

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma at his trial

South Africa's jailed former President Jacob Zuma has been granted medical parole.

The 79-year-old is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The nature of his illness was not specified, but a statement said that he would complete his sentence in the community under supervision.

Last month, prison authorities said Zuma underwent surgery and was in hospital awaiting further operations.

Zuma handed himself in to police in July after being sentenced for defying an instruction to give evidence at a corruption inquiry.

His jailing was unprecedented for an ex-president, sparking violent protests and looting.

Though he was forced out of office by his own party in 2018, the African National Congress (ANC), he retains a loyal body of supporters, especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.