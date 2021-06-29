South Africa's former president was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to show up to a corruption inquiry into him

Jacob Zuma in 2019. Reuters

South Africa's former president has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Jacob Zuma was sentenced by the country's top court on Tuesday for contempt of court after he failed to show up at an anti-corruption commission to answer questions about his presidency.

"It is declared that Mr. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court," Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe said, according to Agence France-Presse.

"No person is above the law."

He has been ordered to present himself to police within five days, AFP reported.

Zuma was South Africa's President between 2009 to 2018. He resigned after his political party, the African National Congress, decided to remove him.

