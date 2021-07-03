South Africa's high court will hear Zuma's challenge to jail term

South Africa's highest court agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's challenge to the 15-month jail sentence that he received for failing to attend a corruption hearing, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: Zuma asked the court to reverse his sentence on grounds that it is excessive and could expose him to COVID-19, per Reuters.

Zuma also said the sentence was a "political statement of exemplary punishment."

Zuma's application will be heard on July 12, Bloomberg reports.

Catch up quick: South Africa's highest court sentenced Zuma to 15-months in prison earlier this week for failing to appear before a judicial panel that is investigating allegations of corruption during his presidency.

The court ordered Zuma to turn himself into police on Sunday, but with the decision to hear his application, that order is now suspended.

