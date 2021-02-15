South Africa's Jacob Zuma in 'contempt of court', says judge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma was forced to step down as South Africa's president in 2018

A South African judge says he wants ex-President Jacob Zuma to be given a jail sentence for failing to appear before him to answer corruption allegations.

Mr Zuma, 79, ignored a summons to appear before a commission of inquiry being chaired by Justice Ray Zondo.

The judge said Mr Zuma's defiance could lead to lawlessness, and he would ask South Africa's highest court to convict the ex-president of contempt.

Mr Zuma said he believed that Justice Zondo was biased against him.

He previously asked the judge to step down as chair of the inquiry.

Justice Zondo rejected the request, and said he was doing his job impartially.

At least 40 witnesses have implicated Mr Zuma in corruption.

Among the allegations against him is that during his term in office, he allowed the wealthy Gupta family to plunder state resources and to influence policy and cabinet appointments.

Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The Constitutional Court ruled last month that Mr Zuma was compelled to appear before the commission.

Military veterans show support to South Africa&#39;s former President Jacob Zuma as they parade in front of his house, in Nkandla, South Africa February 15, 2021
Mr Zuma's supporters say they will not allow him to go to jail

Following his non-appearance on Monday, Justice Zondo said everyone was equal before the law and if Mr Zuma was allowed to defy the courts it would have far-reaching implications for democracy.

Mr Zuma has not commented since the judge's ruling, but has previously said he is not afraid to go to jail.

But some of his supporters, dressed in military fatigue, have marched outside his rural home, vowing to protect him.

Mr Zuma was forced to step down as president in 2018 after being dogged by allegations of corruption throughout his nine years in office.

His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, took office on a pledge to tackle the issue.

'Extraordinary contempt for the law'

Analysis box by Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent
Analysis box by Andrew Harding, Africa correspondent

In an extraordinary display of contempt for the rule of law in South Africa, the former president defied both a legal summons, and a ruling by the country's Constitutional Court.

Instead of answering dozens of allegations of corruption made against him by witnesses at a public inquiry, Mr Zuma chose to stay at his rural home, guarded by supporters who said they would fight to prevent his arrest.

The inquiry's judge - quietly furious - said he would now seek a prison sentence for Mr Zuma, for contempt of court.

That would be a truly seismic moment for this young democracy.

Some may dismiss Mr Zuma's defiance as an act of desperation by a disgraced politician already facing multiple charges of corruption.

But this is a volatile period for South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC).

Other powerful figures also implicated in corruption are staging a fight-back, with Mr Zuma's blessing, looking to seize control of the party - and the country - once again.

President Ramaphosa is still widely respected here. But the ANC's power struggles could yet unseat him.

With its economy battered by the pandemic, and the fight against corruption by no means won, South Africa is facing some daunting challenges.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • Russians hold Valentine's Day protest for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    Supporters of the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny gathered in courtyards across Russia with candles and torches for a Valentine’s Day protest, in the hope that localised demonstrations could avoid the crackdown that has met recent mass street rallies. Images of lights arranged in the shape of hearts on the snow, from the far east of Russia to Moscow, flooded social media along with the hashtag for the event, “Love is stronger than fear”. Some held up signs calling for Mr Navalny’s release, while others spelled out the word “freedom” in sparklers or shared messages on LED light boards. Small gatherings in support of the activist also took place in the US, Europe and the UK. Authorities had warned people against taking part in the protests while a media watchdog ordered outlets to delete articles that contained details of the event. At least a dozen people were arrested across the country in connection to the demonstrations. Nationwide protests broke last month when Mr Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia after months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning that he and his supporters say was orchestrated by the state. The opposition leader was subsequently given a three-year prison sentence after being found guilty of parole violations in connection to an embezzlement conviction dating back to 2014. Prosecutors said he had “hidden” from parole officers while recovering from the poison attack. Police cracked down hard on the rallies, using batons on protestors and detaining more than 10,000 people. Several other prominent opposition figures remain under house arrest. While the demonstrations were originally called to demand Mr Navalny’s release, many Russians came out to protest because of anger over the economy, quality of healthcare, freedom of speech and official corruption.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • As vaccinations lag, Israel combats online misinformation

    After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers.

  • India to ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada as diplomatic tension eases

    India's Serum Institute will ship COVID-19 vaccines to Canada within a month, its chief executive said on Monday, in a sign a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on political protests in India was easing. Trudeau said the months-long protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi were concerning, drawing a rebuke from the Indian government which said it was an internal matter. Last week, however, Trudeau spoke to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and they discussed the two countries' commitment to democracy.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrive in Venezuela

    In a tweet, President Nicolas Maduro said medical and health personnel would be the first to receive the vaccine, "given their exposure to COVID-19." "Here is the vaccine to serve the most vulnerable sectors with the highest priority, health personnel, for example; it is a vaccine that addresses the most grave cases of patients with morbidities," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

  • Indian police arrest more climate change protesters after charging Greta Thunberg supporter with sedition

    India has upped its ante against environment campaigners despite mounting outrage over a young climate activist’s arrest, and on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two more protesters. Delhi Police issued arrest warrants against two Mumbai-based activists for creating and circulating the so-called “toolkit” shared by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Indian farmers’ protests. Police are expected to arrest more people in the case. "The main aim of the 'toolkit' was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government," Delhi police official Prem Nath told reporters. "The toolkit sought to artificially amplify fake news through various tweets which they have created in the form of a tweet bank. And they sought the public to participate in the action on Jan 26 that was the Republic Day of India," Mr Nath said. Last month, thousands of Indian farmers overwhelmed police and stormed into the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi, after tearing down barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.

  • Texas residents told to stay off roads as ‘historic Arctic outbreak’ leaves 2.5 million without power

    Areas of all of state’s 254 counties are currently under winter storm watch amid state of emergency

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000. The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • Takeaways: AP investigation of China COVID-19 disinformation

    As the coronavirus spread last year, former President Donald Trump and leading U.S. conservatives floated the idea that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab or was created by China as a bioweapon. China pushed back. A nine-month AP investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found China launched what may be its first global digital disinformation campaign, using its growing presence on Western social media to seed and spread stories suggesting the U.S. created COVID-19 as a bioweapon.