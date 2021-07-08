South Africa's Jacob Zuma: From freedom fighter to president to jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farouk Chothia - BBC News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zuma
Zuma

Jacob Zuma has achieved political ignominy as the first former president of South Africa to be sent to prison.

His life as a free man - who enjoyed the perks of a former president - ended just before midnight local time, when in a dramatic scene he was escorted by a convoy of vehicles from his home in rural Nkandla to a prison in the small town of Estcourt.

His son, Edward Zuma, had warned that there would be "blood on the floor" if he was arrested, but in the end there was none.

The 79-year-old surrendered, knowing that he could not resist the might of the state, leaving behind his son who had earlier stood by the gate of their home with a stick.

Edward Zuma, eldest son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, stands outside his father&#39;s homestead in Nkandla on July 7, 2021.
Edward Zuma, the eldest son of the ex-president, is known for his fiery rhetoric

Zuma was once a celebrated political figure.

He was imprisoned for 10 years in 1963 for fighting the racist system of apartheid in South Africa, then went into exile in 1975 to become the spymaster of the African National Congress (ANC), before returning to South Africa triumphantly in 1990, and rising to the presidency in 2009, though by then his reputation had been stained by a deluge of corruption allegations.

Humble roots

He had also been charged with raping a family friend, but was acquitted in 2006 in a trial that deeply polarised the ANC, the former liberation movement which became the governing party in 1994 and of which Zuma has been a member since the age of 17.

Now,he has been imprisoned for being in contempt of a court made up of South Africa's most senior judges - those who are the guardians of the democracy he fought for most of his life.

Zuma
Jacob Zuma's signature song used to be the liberation anthem Bring Me My Machine Gun

Earlier this month, the judges of the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for ignoring an order to appear before an official inquiry investigating the corruption allegations he faced during his nine-year presidency - especially his relationship with the notorious Gupta brothers who fled South Africa in 2018 as the legal noose closed in on them.

They have all denied the allegations, and Zuma insists that his political enemies are using the courts to target him.

Having fought racial oppression in South Africa at the height of the Cold War between the US and the now-defunct Soviet Union, Zuma is still steeped in this mentality, casting himself as the victim of a political conspiracy hatched in Western capitals - and their "puppets" in South Africa - to thwart his attempts at ending the economic power of white people in the country.

For his critics, the former freedom fighter from a poor rural family became intoxicated by power once the liberation struggle was won and - along with his new business friends - looted the state's wealth on a grand scale.

A view of the controversial homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on January 21, 2014
Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla was controversially upgraded with government money

Where the truth lies is yet to be established but it is a tribute to South Africa's 27-year-democracy that a former freedom fighter and president has been imprisoned for tying to evade accountability over his time in office.

It shows that South Africa's democratic institutions - often battered by politicians - remain strong, and judges, policemen and government officials are still prepared to uphold the rule of law by jailing a man whom some of them personally know and with whom they were once in the trenches of the liberation struggle.

Most high-profile prisoner

Moreover, judges have been scrupulously fair towards Zuma, giving him a hearing at every opportunity as he waged in the courts what became known as the Stalingrad strategy - fighting point-by-point every attempt to put him on trial for his alleged high crimes.

Zuma
Jacob Zuma is facing multiple corruption charges

On Friday, a judge will rule on whether or not to revoke his arrest, and on Monday the highest court of the land will hear his request to overturn his conviction for contempt.

This is unprecedented in South Africa, and the months ahead are likely to be more dramatic as Zuma is tried, in a separate case, on charges of corruption related to a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal in the 1990s.

He is facing more than 15 counts of racketeering, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering - charges to which he pleaded not guilty during a court appearance in May.

With Zuma fighting legal battles on various fronts, the big question is: Will he ultimately win and walk free, or will he gain even more notoriety as South Africa's most high-profile prisoner?

Zuma's legal woes:

  • 2005: Charged with raping family friend - acquitted in 2006

  • 2005: Charged with corruption over multi-billion dollar 1999 arms deal - charges dropped shortly before he becomes president in 2009

  • 2016: Court orders he should be charged with 18 counts of corruption over the deal - he appealed, but in 2017 lost a bid to overturn them

  • 2016: Court rules he breached his oath of office by using government money to upgrade private home in Nkandla - he has repaid the money

  • 2017: Public protector said he should appoint judge-led inquiry into allegations he profiteered from relationship with wealthy Gupta family - he denies allegations, as have the Guptas

  • 2018: Zuma approves inquiry into claims of state looting

  • 2018: The National Prosecuting Authority confirms Mr Zuma will face prosecution for 12 charges of fraud, one of racketeering, two of corruption, and one of money laundering, relating to the arms deal, which he denies

  • 2021: Begins a 15-month jail sentence after the Constitutional Court orders his arrest for refusing to testify at the commission into state looting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa's ex-leader turns himself in for prison term

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself over to police early Thursday to begin serving a 15-month prison term. Just minutes before the midnight deadline for police to arrest him, Zuma left his Nkandla home in a convoy of vehicles. Zuma handed himself over to authorities to obey the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that he should serve a prison term for contempt.

  • S. Africa's Jacob Zuma turns himself in to police

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself in to police for contempt of court, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, ending a weeklong legal drama over a court order for his arrest.Police had been ordered to arrest Zuma if he did not turn himself in by the end of Wednesday.He had refused to do so earlier this week - striking a defiant tone by launching legal challenges against his arrest.The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail last week after he refused to comply with a corruption inquiry back in February.Zuma denied widespread corruption under his presidency, and hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, gathered nearby his rural estate to try and prevent his arrest.But in the end, Zuma decided to go quietly, a remarkable turn of events for a revered veteran of the African National Congress liberation movement.Zuma had previously been jailed by South Africa's white minority rulers for his part in the anti-apartheid movement.The Zondo Commission, an investigation into Zuma launched in 2018, is examining allegations that he allowed businessmen to plunder state resources and traffic influence over government policy.Both Zuma and the businessmen deny any wrongdoing.Zuma also faces a separate court case relating to a $2 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president, charges which he denies.The former president maintains that he is the victim of a political witch hunt and that Zondo is biased against him.

  • Canadian dollar slides for fourth day as risk aversion rises

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in more than two months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as commodity prices fell and the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant weighed on investor sentiment. Global stock markets fell, pressured by a widening crackdown on the tech sector in China and the potential for the variant to hinder global economic recovery. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2561 to the greenback, or 79.61 U.S. cents, adding to a string of declines since the start of the week.

  • 'Just a dream': hope for South Sudan dashed after horror decade

    In July 2011, Nunu Diana smiled through tears as South Sudan gained independence, envisioning the future for her homeland: a great nation, peaceful and prosperous, brimming with hope and opportunity.

  • The fall of Afghanistan is terrible to watch. That's no reason for the U.S. to stay.

    The fall of Afghanistan is terrible to watch. That's no reason for the U.S. to stay.

  • Finance Minister Warns Russia May Lose Out on Energy Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned the Kremlin needs to brace for falling revenues after a stress test showed the global clean energy push could lead to a significant decline in demand for fossil fuel exports.Modeling done by his ministry showed carbon pricing and the rise of renewable energy could cause “radical changes in the global energy balance,” Siluanov said in an interview before he travels to a Group of 20 financial summit this week in Venice.“A big share of o

  • House Problem Solvers Back Infrastructure Deal; McConnell Vows ‘Hell of a Fight’

    The House Problem Solvers Caucus on Tuesday endorsed the infrastructure deal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House, broadening the base of support for the agreement and signaling that the framework could draw some Republican backing in the House. If the group’s 29 Republican members vote in favor of the package, Democrats could afford to lose the votes of some skeptical progressives and still pass the legislation. At the same time, the Problem Solvers urged that the le

  • Soccer-Heroic Danes show heart despite fall at final Euro hurdle

    With their Euro 2020 campaign looking over by halftime in the opening game after Christian Eriksen's collapse, Denmark somehow came blazing back to reach the semi-finals, only to finally run out of steam as they lost to England after extra time. The closest most of the Danish players had been to such tragedy and drama was most likely the statue of Hamlet at the entrance of their hotel base in Helsingor, but Eriksen's cardiac arrest against Finland thrust them into the global spotlight. Captain Simon Kjaer showed great strength to help save Eriksen's life as keeper Kasper Schmeichel tried to pull his side together, while others wept before the dubious decision to restart the game against Finland was taken.

  • Oath Keeper charged with conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

    An Oath Keeper on Tuesday became the latest member of the right-wing group charged with conspiracy for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, as more than 535 people have now been arrested for joining in that deadly violence. The FBI said about 40 people, including members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters, face conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat. Tuesday marked six months since the assault, which the FBI said has also led to more than 165 arrests of people on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers and other employees of the Capitol, including 50 charged with using a deadly weapon or seriously injuring a police officer.

  • Damning Trump Supercut Uses His Own Words To Show Why He’s In Big Legal Trouble

    MeidasTouch finds old Trump comments that could come back to haunt him in court.

  • Man Calls 911 Before Apparently Walking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home And Killing Her In Murder-Suicide, Police Say

    A man called 911 just before entering his ex-girlfriend’s home and killing her in what police believe was a murder-suicide on the Fourth of July. Horacio Sanchez Suarez, 41, called 911 dispatchers at 9:35 a.m. and told them that police assistance was needed at a Laurel, Mississippi address, according to WDAM-TV News. The residence belonged to the his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Stacey Nicole Moulds. When police arrived, both Suarez and Moulds were dead on the scene. Suarez’s car was still running

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • One sentence in the Trump Organization indictment suggests more charges are coming, former prosecutor says

    New York prosecutors called CFO Allen Weisselberg "one of the largest individual beneficiaries" of the scheme, suggesting others were involved.

  • There's a Proven Way to Reduce Gun Violence in America's Cities. We Just Need to Fund It

    More than 141 people were shot in our hometowns of Oakland, Chicago, and New York City over the July 4th weekend. The shooting victims included a 6-year old girl and her mother in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, a 16-year old boy shot in the head from nearby celebratory gunfire in Oakland, and a 38-year old man checking his car for a flat tire in Queens, New York. This staggering weekend of violence isn’t an outlier; based on an already difficult year and the violence trends we’ve seen, this could be one of the deadliest summers on record for gun violence.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • ‘Rise of the Moors’ Standoff Shuts Down I-95: Who Are They and What Do They Believe?

    Police arrested members of a Rhode Island–based militia after a lengthy standoff. The suspects are part of a group that believes that they are not bound by U.S. law.

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • Video reportedly shows the aftermath of Haiti president's assassination

    The video, shared by the Miami Herald, shows people with guns standing on a dark street after the attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • 'Rise of the Moors' members in Massachusetts armed standoff case combative in court appearances

    Several members of the "Rise of the Moors," a group that does not identify with U.S. laws, were combative and chaotic during court arraignments Wednesday.