South Africa's military ends hijab ban for Muslims

Maj Fatima Isaacs
Major Fatima Isaacs said she was happy with the outcome, which was an important victory

South Africa's military has changed its dress policy to allow Muslim women to wear hijabs with their uniforms.

It is a victory for Maj Fatima Isaacs, who led a three-year legal battle for her religious right to wear a headscarf beneath her military beret.

The change of heart comes after the military dropped charges last week against Maj Isaacs for wearing one.

She had faced dismissal for "wilful defiance and disobeying a lawful command" for refusing to remove it.

Maj Isaacs, who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at a military hospital, told the Cape Times it was a victory not only for her, but all people who were "silently victimised" because of their religion.

"We are living in a democratic country which means that there should be no discrimination with regards to religious beliefs. I believe religion is the foundation of a moral state/country. This is an important victory," she told the paper.

She also thanked the Legal Resource Centre (LRC), a rights group which took up her case in 2019.

After military charges were dropped last week, the LRC filed an application at the Equality Court, arguing that the dress code of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) was unconstitutional.

But subsequent discussions had resulted in the defence force "amending its religious dress policy to allow Muslim women to wear their hijab with their military uniform", the LRC tweeted.

"We will therefore not be pursuing this matter further as the current SANDF policy no longer discriminates against Muslim women in the military."

After the end of white-minority rule in South Africa in 1994, the country drew up and adopted one of the most liberal constitutions in the world.

    San Francisco mayor London Breed has criticized the city school board’s decision to change the names of schools christened after historical figures who “oppressed” people while the board has not formulated a plan for in-person learning. Students in San Francisco public schools have been learning remotely since the coronavirus pandemic forced a nationwide shutdown in March 2020. It is unclear when students will be able to return to class, although students in other cities such as New York have been able to participate in in-person learning. However, the school board was able to pass a resolution on Tuesday night to change the names of schools named after 44 historical figures who “engaged in the subjugation and enslavement of human beings; or who oppressed women, inhibiting societal progress; or whose actions led to genocide.” Those figures include George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), among others. Washington, the first U.S. president, owned slaves, while Lincoln, who ended slavery, was included because of his policies toward Native Americans. Feinstein was included because of an allegation that she ordered the replacement of a Confederate flag outside City Hall during her tenure as San Francisco mayor in 1984, although it is not clear if the allegation is true and Feinstein eventually removed the flag. “This is an important conversation to have, and one that we should involve our communities, our families, and our students,” Mayor Breed said in a statement on Wednesday. “What I cannot understand is why the School Board is advancing a plan to have all these schools renamed by April, when there isn’t a plan to have our kids back in the classroom by then.” Breed added, “Our families are frustrated about a lack of a plan, and they are especially frustrated with the fact that the discussion of these plans weren’t even on the agenda for last night’s School Board meeting.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that schools reopen with coronavirus mitigation measures; in July 2020, then CDC head Robert Redfield warned of adverse effects of school closures. Public schools in and around Las Vegas are attempting to reopen as much as possible after a string of student suicides that occurred since the school system closed.