South Africa's 'moral compass' Tutu feted on his 90th birthday

Bravo

Halloween came early for Kandi Burruss. In an October 5 Instagram share, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member posted a photo of herself dressed up as a cartoon villain for an event with Amazon Live. And as one would expect from the doyenne of the Dungeon, the costume was leathery and beyond sexy. "Don't be cruel," Kandi playfully captioned her snap. Putting her own spin on Cruella de Vil, the singer wore a leathery body suit with a jagged mesh panel and faux fur shoulders dotted with Dalma