South Africa's 'moral compass' Tutu feted on his 90th birthday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ninety years: Desmond Tutu attends a birthday celebration service in Cape Town
Ninety years: Desmond Tutu attends a birthday celebration service in Cape Town
Britney Spears' teenage sons made a rare social media appearance, as they posed for photos and appeared to be in good spirits.
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
Do they teach that in drama school?
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
Kelly Ripa, 51, shares a 'thirst bucket' swimsuit photo to Instagram, and celebs can't stop sending fire emojis. She does HIIT-based dance workouts to stay fit.
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed her day off by hanging out on a boat in a yellow bathing suit.
The former guy probably wasn't happy over this new report.
Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show Kelly Ripa was honored by her husband Mark Consuelos with a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.
Khloé Kardashian is not saying goodbye to summer just yet!
Hot girl summer forever.
Halloween came early for Kandi Burruss. In an October 5 Instagram share, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member posted a photo of herself dressed up as a cartoon villain for an event with Amazon Live. And as one would expect from the doyenne of the Dungeon, the costume was leathery and beyond sexy. "Don't be cruel," Kandi playfully captioned her snap. Putting her own spin on Cruella de Vil, the singer wore a leathery body suit with a jagged mesh panel and faux fur shoulders dotted with Dalma
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Singer-songwriter Grimes, who has a 17-month-old son with ex Elon Musk, recently treated fans to a first look at her little one’s nursery. See how the tiny toddler is helping with the room’s design.
Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to Howard Stern that he and Jennifer Aniston used the "pillow technique" while filming a sex scene in 2002's The Good Girl.
“How are you?” is a simple question, but it can be a loaded one, especially for royal women—especially after having a baby under intense media scrutiny.
As the royal family braces for the modern age, there are already signs of change happening within the monarchy. The new guard, which includes Prince William and Kate Middleton, seem poised for their senior royal roles. And now, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has a lot of confidence that the Duchess of Cambridge will be more […]
The YouTube star also shared why she feels connected to the “Baby One More Time” singer.
The HGTV star welcomed the pup in December 2020, though hadn't shared much about him since
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Scout Willis, 30, show off matching toned abs in cutout outfits at Paris Fashion Week. The 'G.I. Jane' actress uses The Mirror.