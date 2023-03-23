South Africa's Ramaphosa welcomes Belgium's King Philippe

1
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilda to the capital Pretoria, lauded the European country for its assistance to Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa emphasized the role played by Belgium in backing the World Health Organization’s mRNA technology transfer hub initiative established in South Africa to improve Africa's access to vaccines and therapeutics.

“I wish to express our appreciation to the kingdom of Belgium for its role in the global fight against COVID-19. Belgium is an important donor to the vaccine alliance GAVI, for the operation of COVAX, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access initiative,” said Ramaphosa at a press briefing with the Belgian king on Thursday.

He added that Belgium had donated about 10 million doses of vaccines during the pandemic, with a significant proportion going to African countries in need of vaccines.

Ramaphosa praised the collaboration between South Africa's Afrigen Biologics firm and Belgium's Univercells Group to develop a novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and to improve preparedness for future health emergencies.

The effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were also to be discussed between the two leaders, with Ramaphosa emphasizing that South Africa supports a peaceful solution to the war. South Africa has not publicly criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We look forward to sharing our perspectives on the conflict during our meeting, and to learn more about Belgium’s stance. It is also important to consider the impact of the conflict on the international economy, especially with regards to global food and energy security,” Ramaphosa said ahead of meeting privately with the king.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said Belgium understands South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine and urged South Africa to use its “channels of communications to advance on a path toward peace.”

“I think this is the major foreign policy issue for Europe and it will likely remain so, I’m afraid, for the next months. We are fully committed to help Ukraine defend itself. We see this as essential to defend European security but also the U.N. Charter’s principle," said Lahbib.

“We have always looked up to South Africa as a key partner for peace and the defence of human rights and basic international principles,” said Lahbib.

The Belgian monarchs are expected to engage with South Africa’s business, academic and civil society in Johannesburg and Cape Town over the next few days and visit historical and cultural sites.

Recommended Stories

  • Muslim authorities say Ramadan fasting to begin Thursday

    Muslim authorities in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries say this year's fasting month of Ramadan will begin Thursday based on the expected sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims are expected to strictly observe daily prayers and engage in heightened religious contemplation. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is required for all healthy Muslims.

  • How does the United States ban an app like Tik Tok?

    The Washington Post's technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler explains how the United States might ban an app like Tik Tok.

  • Kenya's Ruto seeks to reassure investors after protests

    Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday vowed to rein in "impunity" and sought to reassure investors in the wake of violent opposition protests against his government."Through the rule of law, the government will take robust measures to honour and respect the rights of all and demonstrate that no one is above the law by decisively combating impunity, lawlessness and disorder," Ruto said.

  • Stocks head south after Powell's inflation warning

    STORY: Wall Street gyrated to ultimately end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25 basis-point interest rate hike…with the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all closing down roughly 1.6%.The three major indexes at first climbed higher as Chair Jerome Powell indicated the Fed might pause its rate hikes due to turmoil in the banking sector."We no longer state that we anticipate that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate to quell inflation. Instead, we now anticipate that some additional policy firming may be appropriate."But stocks headed south as deflated investors digested Powell’s subsequent Q&A session, in which he reiterated the central bank's commitment to reining in inflation.POWELL: "We're very focused on getting inflation down, and because we know in the longer run that that is the thing that will most benefit the people we serve.”[FLASH]“I believe this may be the last hike, for good.”But Jimmy Lee, founder and CEO of The Wealth Consulting Group, believes Wednesday’s rate increase will likely be the Fed’s last."My base case is that inflation's coming down... and the stickiest part of, potentially, inflation is the wage pressures - and the signs of wage pressures coming down I think is another reason why the Fed just may stop now."Meanwhile, shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank slipped more than 15% in volatile trading amid worries it may need to downsize or seek government support.Among other movers, retail darling GameStop surged 35% after posting a surprise fourth quarter profit.And Nike dropped nearly 5% a day after the sports apparel maker raised its full-year revenue outlook but warned of margin pressures.

  • Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro is hoarding a stash of jewels Saudi Arabia gave him — but was just ordered to give them away

    Brazil's former president received valuable jewels as a gift after a trip to Saudi Arabia, while another stash was seized by customs.

  • Five African migrants die, 28 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

    At least five African migrants died and another 28 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, an official of a local rights group said. Romadan Ben Omar, the official in the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, said that coast guard rescued five migrants‮ ‬who had been on board the boat that sank off the coast of the southern city of Sfax, and that they were in a bad psychological condition. Tunisian authorities were not immediately available for comment.

  • Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon

    WEST OF SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will launch a long-awaited counterassault "very soon" now that Russia's huge winter offensive is losing steam without taking Bakhmut, Ukraine's top ground forces commander said on Thursday. The remarks were the strongest indication yet from Kyiv that it is close to shifting tactics, having absorbed Russia's onslaught through a brutal winter and prevented Moscow from claiming its first victory since last August. Russia's Wagner mercenaries, trying to capture Bakhmut in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, "are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam", Kyiv's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a social media post.

  • New discovery: fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa

    An illustration of two giant Cape zebras alongside a much smaller plains zebra. Maggie NewmanTens of thousands of years ago, a huge horse species walked, trotted and galloped across the shifting sands of what is today South Africa’s Cape south coast. The Giant Cape Zebra (Equus capensis) weighed an estimated 450 kg. Its extant relatives in southern Africa are far smaller: the plains zebra weighs between 250 and 300 kg and the Cape mountain zebra is the smallest of all zebra species, with a mass

  • US says Tunisia president weakened checks and balances

    Tunisian President Kais Saied has caused "enormous concern" about where Tunisia is headed with moves that have weakened democratic checks and balances, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf said on Thursday. After years of efforts to build a democracy "what we've seen in the last year and a half is the government taking Tunisia in a very different direction," Leaf told Reuters, voicing Washington's clearest criticism of Saied to date. "There have been a number of moves over the past year by the president that frankly have weakened foundational principles of checks and balances," she said.

  • Europe Looks At Africa As Main Partner For Green Hydrogen Economy

    As Europe is looking to give shape to its green hydrogen economy, it sees great potential in Africa to generate the huge amount of renewable electricity needed to produce it

  • Macron defiant as anger smoulders over French pension reform

    French President Emmanuel Macron appeared defiant on Tuesday after his government narrowly survived no-confidence votes over an increase in the retirement age, but called for calm as furious protesters kept up the pressure on the streets.Ignoring calls from opponents, Macron said there would be no government reshuffle, no fresh parliamentary elections and no referendum on his controversial pension reform, even in the face of widespread protests that have brought millions into the streets."We are facing a moment in which we must appease, calm, go on the ground and listen to people's anger," he told a meeting of political allies, according to participants.Nevertheless, as thousands gathered in central Paris and other French cities for another night of protests, Macron said "riots do not prevail over the representatives of the people."&nbsp;Police fired teargas at the Paris protesters, who threw projectiles at them, and made more arrests, after over 200 were detained on Monday night.The latest anger was fueled by the government's decision to invoke a notorious constitutional power to force the pensions reform through the National Assembly without a vote last week.Macron's centrist government narrowly survived two no-confidence motions in parliament on Monday, clearing the way for the legislation raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 to enter into force."The reform is adopted but it is not seen as legitimate in the eyes of French people," political scientist Jerome Jaffre told France Inter radio on Tuesday.&nbsp;"That's a source of problems, of bitterness, and it's far from being resolved."There were also clashes in eastern cities Dijon and Strasbourg overnight, while protesters blocked traffic in other parts of the country.- Arbitrary arrests? -&nbsp;Far-right leader Marine Le Pen warned Macron on Tuesday that he was pushing the country to the verge of a "social explosion"."Consciously the government is creating all the conditions for a social explosion, as if they were looking for that," Le Pen told AFP in an interview, adding that she would not help "extinguish the fire" of public anger over the legislation.Lawyers, magistrates and some politicians accused police officers of having made arbitrary arrests in an attempt to stifle anti-government protests.They cited as proof the fact that the vast majority of detained demonstrators were released after a few hours, without any charges."Criminal law is being used by the government to deter demonstrators from exercising their right to demonstrate," said Raphael Kempf, a lawyer specialising in human rights and freedoms.Paris police chief Laurent Nunez rejected the allegations, telling the BFMTV broadcaster: "There are no unjustified arrests".Macron's office said the president would give a live television interview at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday.He is expected to defend what was to be a flagship reform, while seeking fresh momentum for the four years remaining of his second term.&nbsp;At Tuesday's meeting with political allies at the presidential palace, Macron called for fresh ideas in the "next two to three weeks" with a view to adopting "a change in method and a new reform agenda", according to a participant who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.- 'Necessary transformations' -&nbsp;Under-fire Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has refused to resign, telling AFP that she was "determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations in our country with my ministers".&nbsp;As well as the political crisis sparked by the law, the government is also contending with growing public order problems and the risk of economic disruption.&nbsp;Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there had been 1,200 unauthorised demonstrations since last Thursday, "some of them violent".&nbsp;Meanwhile strikes and blockades at oil refineries could create fuel shortages.Around six percent of petrol stations throughout France have run out of petrol or diesel, or both."I've been to most stations," 18-year-old high school student Christos Chatts told AFP in the southern port city of Marseille. "They're either closed, or there's no fuel, or there are monster queues."&nbsp;The streets of Paris also remain strewn with uncollected rubbish after a two-week strike by garbage workers.Another round of strikes and protests organised by trade unions for Thursday could again bring public transport to a standstill.A survey on Sunday showed Macron's personal approval rating at just 28 percent, its lowest level since the height of the anti-government "Yellow Vest" protest movement in 2019.bur-lum-fff-chl/fb/rox

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • State supreme court upholds Middle Georgia man’s murder conviction, life sentence

    Malik Taylor appealed a 2017 murder conviction, arguing the trial judge misled the jury. Here’s why the Supreme Court of Georgia decided to uphold his sentence.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Macron breaks silence in bid to defuse pensions crisis

    French President Emmanuel Macron is to make Wednesday his first public comments on the crisis sparked by his government forcing through a pensions overhaul, which has sparked violent protests and questions over his ability to bring about further change.Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, acting on the president's instructions, last Thursday invoked an article in the constitution that adopted the contentious reform without a parliamentary vote.The government Monday narrowly survived a no-confidence motion but the uproar has descended into the biggest domestic crisis of the second term for Macron, first elected in 2017 with pledges to radically reform France.Another day of national strikes and protests against the pension changes, in particular pushing back the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62, is planned for Thursday and garbage continues to pile up in the streets of Paris due to stoppages by refuse collectors.The tensions have also raised questions over the ability of France to host King Charles III of the UK when he arrives Sunday for the first foreign state visit of his reign.There were new clashes between protesters and security forces in central Paris late on Tuesday, in a repeat of scenes over the last days that have seen hundreds arrested and accusations of heavy-handed tactics by security forces.Blockades at oil refineries continue, potentially creating severe fuel shortages. There were clashes Tuesday at Fos-sur-Mer outside Marseille as authorities sought to force refinery workers back to work.- 'The crowd has no legitimacy' -Macron, who made raising the retirement age a cornerstone of his re-election campaign last year, has so far refused publicly to enter the fray and made no comment on the uproar other than in closed-door meetings.That will change later Wednesday when the president gives a live television interview to TF1 and France 2 television channels on the lunchtime news at 1200 GMT.&nbsp;Before breaking his silence, Macron spent most of Tuesday talking to ministers, advisors and other political heavyweights about the way forward but ruled out any radical concession.There will be no new prime minister to replace Borne, no dissolution of the lower-house National Assembly and no referendum on the pensions reform, people involved in the discussions told AFP.Borne invoked article 49.3 after failing to muster a parliamentary majority for the reform in the Assembly, a consequence of Macron's ruling party losing its overall majority in the 2022 legislative elections.Macron also called on his troops to provide ideas in the "next two to three weeks" aimed at "a change in method and a new reform agenda", one participant said, requesting anonymity.But in a warning to protesters, he added: "The crowd, whatever form it takes, has no legitimacy in the face of the people who express themselves through their elected representatives" in parliament.Spontaneous protests by young people -- coordinated in encrypted messaging services -- have seen nightly clashes with police since last week.Some protesters burned trash bins, bikes and other objects, while others blocked traffic in parts of the country.Forty-six people were arrested overnight in the latest clashes around Place de la Republique in Paris, while police used tear gas to disperse protests in other cities including Rennes and Nantes."Consciously, the government is creating all the conditions for a social explosion, and it was foreseeable for months, as if they were looking for that," the leader of the far-right MPs in parliament, Marine Le Pen, told AFP in an interview Tuesday.- Excessive force? -Lawyers, magistrates and some politicians accused police officers of having made arbitrary arrests in an attempt to stifle the anti-government protests.They cited as proof the fact that most of the detained demonstrators were released after a few hours, without any charges.Paris police chief Laurent Nunez rejected the allegations, telling BFM television: "There are no unjustified arrests."A survey on Sunday showed Macron's personal approval rating at just 28 percent, its lowest level since the height of the anti-government "Yellow Vest" protest movement in 2018-2019.&nbsp;Prominent Green MP Sandrine Rousseau said the coming visit by King Charles should be cancelled, telling BFM it was "unbelievable" that the president would dine with the monarch at the Versailles Palace outside Paris "while the people are protesting in the streets".In an interview with Le Figaro, Macron's influential former prime minister Edouard Philippe advised the president to "broaden" his political base with "a coalition" that includes representatives of the opposition on the traditional right and left.bur-sjw/js

  • TikTok Debate Is the Latest Sign of U.S.-China Decoupling. There’s More to Come.

    The intense scrutiny of TikTok, the popular short-video app used by 150 million Americans and owned by China’s ByteDance, is the latest example of a growing schism.

  • President-Elect Leaves Nigeria to Rest in Europe After Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s president-elect left the country Tuesday to rest after his recent electoral campaign, his office said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionJack Dorsey’s Block Falls After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockBola Tinubu, who will be inaugurated as

  • Ronaldo wants to be 'most capped player in history'

    Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret Wednesday of his ambition to notch up another world record -- for the number of international caps -- a day before Portugal face Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifiers.Ronaldo already holds the world record for men's international goals, with 118, and the European men's record of 196 caps, a tally that also equals the world landmark with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa. 

  • Benjamin Netanyahu is back and he's 'breaking' Israel

    It's just after lunchtime in Tel Aviv and an unlikely band of rebels has taken over the streets: one thousand furious, flag-waving grandmothers.

  • Israeli army admits to covert influence campaign in Gaza war

    Days into Israel’s devastating war with Gaza militants in 2021, the Israeli army began deploying keyboard warriors to a second front: a covert social media operation to praise the military’s bombing campaign in the coastal enclave. The Israeli military acknowledged Wednesday that it made a “mistake” in launching the secretive influence campaign on social media in an effort to improve the Israeli public’s view of Israel’s performance in the conflict. The online campaign, which failed to gain traction, was one of several contentious steps taken by the Israeli military in the bloody 11-day war.